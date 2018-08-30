This is the best month of the entire year to plant shrubs, perennials and some vegetables. Let’s take a look at some landscape plants that you could plant in your yard now that the weather is getting cooler.
Plumbago is a perennial that has blue flowers, which makes it a little more uncommon than some other plants. It can get 2 to 3 feet tall, so give it plenty of room. If we have a very cold winter, there is a chance that plumbago will freeze, but I think it is worth the chance. It has low water requirements, earning it a place in a drought-tolerant garden. I like the sky-blue variety if you can find it. However, the medium blue and bluish-purple are also quite attractive.
“Texas Gold” columbine is a great perennial flower with yellow flowers. It has spurs that come out at the base of the flower, adding interest and beauty. The feathery foliage is also a plus, making it attractive even when it is not in bloom. Plant it in light shade in good soil containing a generous portion of compost.
Another flowering shrub to add to your shaded area is Turk’s Cap. This plant has orange or pink flowers much of the year. It needs only a small amount of water to do well, has no insect pests worth mentioning, and provides a large plant to use in the shade where few plants do well.
Mexican Feather Grass is a drought-tolerant grass that grows in clumps and reaches a mature height and width of a little over a foot. This ornamental grass will reseed easily, which I think is a plus because it is such a useful and pretty plant that you will want more of them as you begin to rely on its beauty and toughness. Plant in full sun.
You probably remember that I have often recommended the large shrub (or small tree) called Althea, aka Rose of Sharon. This tough little tree needs little care and is drought-tolerant. It has beautiful large flowers that look much like hibiscus flowers. I would not want a yard to call my own without this lovely little tree.
I have a small pomegranate in my front yard, and people often stop their cars to ask me what it is. Pomegranates come in varieties that can produce edible fruit. These are not bred to be attractive. If you want an ornamental flowering tree, then look for varieties such as “Nana” or “Wonderful” for the best blooms. The blooms will be followed by small, ornamental fruit that add another layer of interest.
Bridal Wreath Spiraea is a lovely spring-blooming shrub covered with a profusion of small white flowers that look wonderful with other spring flowers. You will need to lightly trim this plant after it blooms to keep it looking good, but other than that, it needs very little attention. Plant it in the full sun.
Vitex, or Chaste Tree, is a large shrub or small tree depending on how short you trim it. This is Texas’ answer to the lilac (without the fragrance). The long, blue flower panicles grace this tree for five months. It needs full sun and good drainage but requires little care if you provide these two planting conditions.
The Desert Willow is a lovely native tree with airy, fern-like leaves and large pink flowers. It stays less than 25 feet tall, although every one I have seen is a little shorter than that. It needs full sun, but does not require much soil improvement and very little water except during the time of the year when we get 100-degree weather for weeks on end.
Try some of these lesser-known plants in your landscape for their beauty and toughness. You will not be sorry. Plant them in the fall so they can get a good start before the heat of the following summer.