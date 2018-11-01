Here in Central Texas we never know what the weather may bring. It can be warm and pleasant one day, and a cold front can blow through the next day and catch us by surprise.
It is important to prepare your gardens ahead of time for freezing weather. For some vegetables, the first frost will mean that they will die. Others will pull through and continue to live through the winter.
Warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and squash, cannot take a frost. If you cannot keep these plants from freezing, they will die. Because frost gathers in lower elevations, the first frost may not kill your sensitive plants growing at the top of a hill. Those vegetables growing lower down will often succumb to cold first.
Planting frost-sensitive plants higher in your landscape is a good strategy to squeeze out another week from vegetables that would otherwise succumb to the cold.
Use floating row cover over plants to protect them. Either just float it over the plants or put up PVC hoops around the plants and lay the row cover over the hoops. Either way will also keep cabbage moths from laying eggs on their favorite host plants — your broccoli and other cole crops.
Keeping the Warmth
You can also mulch heavily to help keep the warmth of the winter sun from escaping into the atmosphere at night. If you can find frost-protection products such as Wall O’ Water, these will also help. Wall O’ Water is a group of plastic tubes that surrounds your plants. The tubes are filled with water.
The water will heat up during the day and release a little heat at night when the temperatures are usually the coldest. This type of protection is good for plants like tomatoes. It can be used again in the early spring when you put in your new crop of tomatoes.
Some people also get a little protection from putting filled water bottles around their plants. These are generally not tall enough to provide enough protection, but they might help a little, especially in the spring when plants are shorter.
Keep your landscape plants and your vegetables well-watered if there is not enough rain this month. Adequate water helps the leaves of plants adapt to cold weather and can mean the difference between life and death.
Do a check of your plants before a predicted freeze to see if the ground is dry and water them well if needed. Once again, keep mulch on the ground to prevent splashing harmful spores up onto the leaves of your vegetables.
Bulbs in the Ground
Now is also a good time to do some planting. Plant spring bulbs such as daffodils right before Thanksgiving. Explore garden catalogs and the internet to see what bulbs, tubers and corms grow well in Southern climates and order some of these varieties for your garden. You can also sow some bluebonnet seeds in the soil early this month, if you did not do so last month.
Now is the perfect time to add new beds or structures to the garden before the rains of spring keep you from this task. You will feel very smug next spring if all you have to do is go out to your prepared garden beds and pop in a few transplants or seeds, while your neighbor is still waiting for his soil to dry.
Take advantage of this time to move plants from one location to another, to create new beds, to put in a much-needed walkway, or to add some new shrubs to your landscape.
It is possible to have a bountiful garden all winter, filled with lettuces, greens, onions, garlic, broccoli and Oriental vegetables. Although vegetables grow much slower in the winter, the quality is often better and insect problems are at a minimum.
It is also the time of the year when fresh produce is either missing altogether or is much more expensive at the grocery store. When vegetables have had to travel from far away to reach your market, some of the nutrition can be lost. You can grow fresh vegetables all winter and provide your family with good vitamins they might otherwise be missing from their diet.
Enjoy working in the garden during these pleasant days of fall, and make sure your garden is at its best this November.