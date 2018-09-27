Fall is a very good time to plant roses in your landscape.
Choose a side that receives full sunlight, and if possible, has deep soil. If your soil is very shallow you may be better off creating a large raised bed for your rose bushes. Fill this bed with a good quality garden soil mix with plenty of compost in it.
Remember that roses grow to be quite large, so give it plenty of room to begin with. Do not plant roses too close together. Roses can easily grow to be 4 to 5 feet wide and 6 feet tall. Keep this in mind when you are preparing the bed for your roses.
Plant your rose bush at the level it was growing in the container and then add a thick layer of mulch surrounding it all the way to the drip line (outermost leaves).
Let’s talk about some of the best varieties to grow in Central Texas. The easiest rose to grow in our part of the country is the Knockout Rose, which comes in several shades of pink and a yellow variety. You see these everywhere. That is because they do so well. However, there are many other roses that grow well here too. Here is a list of some of the best:
- If you want a rose that looks a lot like a tea rose with its classic petals, then get the rose Belinda’s Dream. Its flowers are a medium pink. This is a shrub rose, so give it plenty of room to grow. You will find that this rose is a little fussier than the Knockout Rose, but it will still produce a beautiful crop of blossoms several times a year.
- Carefree Beauty, also known as Katy Road Pink, is another old-fashioned variety that performs well here, with deep pink blossoms.
- Cecile Brunner is an ever-blooming shrub that comes in pink, and also includes a climbing form. The shrub variety is good for a border planting.
- Lady Banksia is a rose that comes in yellow or white. It is spring blooming, a climbing rose that is extremely big. Be sure that your support for this rose can handle the weight of this huge climber. If you do not want to do a lot of trimming, this may not be the rose for you.
- Mutabilis is a large shrub that changes color of the blooms as it ages. They start yellow and turn orange-pink and then finally crimson. This rose is quite tall and large and therefore it makes a good border rose to screen out undesirable views or to provide shade to a sunny patio.
There are several other really good roses for Texas, so check with your local nursery professional to get recommendations.
Roses do have some insect problems such as thrips, aphids and spider mites. Check for these pests often and spray with something that is less toxic such as Neem oil, a good basic insecticide and fungicide that is considered organic.
You can use a fungicide to help prevent disease problems such as powdery mildew or the fungus black spot. However, with many of the roses listed above, the disease will not get out of hand and you can do nothing unless you see the problem overwhelming the rose bush.
Just before spring you can prune your rose in order to remove the old blooms and refine the shape of the shrub or climber. This is not entirely necessary, but I find that it leaves the plant more attractive, healthy, and with a fresh start of many new blooms as your reward.
You can also prune sporadically through the season just to “neaten up” the plant by removing old flowers. Another major pruning in late summer is good in order to bring on a final flush of flowers. After you have made these two major prunings, you can fertilize your plants using a nitrogen fertilizer such as ammonium sulfate.
Always keep your roses well mulched, which helps their health and cuts down on moisture loss and weeds. Water your roses with a drip irrigation system, if possible. If not, at least do not wet the leaves as this is bad for their health.
With roses, the most important thing is to start right, with enough sun, good soil and proper spacing. If you choose a good variety such as one of the ones mentioned here and take care of your roses with these basic steps, you will be rewarded with a beautiful plant covered with lovely flowers for many years to come.