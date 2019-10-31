I have been on a crusade to get everyone to understand that some of our best months to garden occur in the fall months of October, November and December. Some of you will say that December is really a winter month, but we can consider it a fall month until we have a hard freeze.
Even then, we can protect many plants in the garden from the damage of a freeze and continue to reap the rewards of fall gardening right on into spring.
As the weather has cooled down and we hopefully are experiencing more rain, it is a great time to get out and garden. Hopefully, by this time you already have fall vegetables growing in the garden.
If not, go ahead and plant the hardy fall vegetables or set out seedlings. You can plant all the lettuces and other greens, as well as root crops such as beets and radishes. You can also plant garlic and onion bulbs now if you didn’t get to it last month.
These vegetables may sit and refuse to grow large this time of the year, but they will be ready to leap into action once the warmer spring months arrive. The same is true of cool-season flowers such as chrysanthemums, dianthus and alyssum.
When the weather brings on leaf fall and dormancy, it is a good time to plant trees, shrubs, herbs and perennials in the landscape. They will do much better when planted at this time of the year.
Trees will do well planted through December. Also, spring blooming bulbs can be planted now. I plant daffodils the day after Thanksgiving.
Cover Those Plants
If you have planted broccoli and other brassica vegetables this fall, cover the plants with floating row cover to keep them from being harmed by hard freezes. They will survive without this covering but will do better with it than without.
In the spring, keep the covering on these plants and you will protect them from moths that lay their eggs on them. Your crops will then not be destroyed by hungry caterpillars. Another way to protect plants from freeze damage is to be sure they are well watered prior to a freeze. Dry plants are much more likely to be harmed from cold weather.
Get ready for spring now while the weather is nice. Then your gardens will be ready for spring when they will begin to grow and produce for you. If you have had trouble with your garden being less productive, contact your county AgriLife extension office to get soil testing bags and instructions on how to collect the samples.
Follow the instructions provided with the test to the letter. A good soil test will help you apply just the fertilizer ingredients that you need in your yard. This can really help you have a more successful garden season next year.
Landscaping Time
Now is a good time to build any new garden beds or landscape features. Rain can really interfere with this type of work if left until the spring. Remember, you must not dig in wet soil. Take advantage of this time to move plants from one location to another, to create new beds, to put in a walkway, or to add some new shrubs or trees to your landscape.
This is also a great time to add a spring system to water your grass or a drip irrigation system for your vegetable and flower beds. It’s much easier to work when the weather is pleasant and cool than in the heat of our Texas summers.
By adding good watering systems to your landscape you will save work and money while creating an effective way to water in our drought-prone climate.
Document Efforts
Take time this fall to see what worked well for you in the past and to plan how to make improvements to make you more successful in the future.
Take photos of your failures and successes so you can refer to them in the future to see what worked and what hasn’t. It is easy to think you will remember what went wrong, but let a few months pass and you may forget what happened. Keep it fresh in your memory so you can plan changes.
If you had great success, keep a record of what you did to achieve this result and what plants were the stars of your garden. I like to keep a journal of each month in the garden with plenty of photos.
You can use technology to help you. If you are proficient at PowerPoint presentations, you can create a great journal with this application, complete with all the media you could ever need to record your year in the garden.
Whatever you do, enjoy your time outdoors before winter becomes too cold and you are forced inside. Plan well and consult gardening books and magazines written by those who know our area. Then you will have a great landscape that will be a joy to you and your family.
