March can be a wonderful spring month, delighting gardeners with its beautiful weather and inspiring everyone to get outside and enjoy nature after a long, cold winter.
It can also suddenly turn on us and give us one last bout of winter with a nasty last-minute ice storm. You never know. So, when a columnist writes an article about what to do in the garden in March, it can be a hit-or-miss project.
Nevertheless, we can expect that at least half or more of the month will be spring-like weather. Let’s get out and enjoy it when it does decide to treat us to beautiful spring days. There are many things we need to accomplish on days like that.
The ideal time of the year to plant most anything is in the fall. Your flowers, herbs and vegetables will grow larger and perform better if they are planted in the fall. You can plant in the spring, but you need to understand that you missed the best time and landed squarely in the land of “second best.” With this understanding, let’s look at what we can plant in early spring.
Herbs are interesting and fun to grow. You will enjoy using them in the kitchen to make wonderfully seasoned vegetables and meats. You can also use them for herbal teas. The right herbs can ease an upset stomach, soothe a sore throat or help you relax.
The great thing is that herbs grow quite well in Texas. They do not have many diseases or insect problems. They will grow in the winter and summer. They don’t need a lot of water. This makes them an ideal garden plant.
As a matter of fact, herb gardens are a great choice for a first garden. They are attractive and most have a delightful scent as well.
Here is a list of herbs that can be planted in the spring: rosemary, thyme, basil, mint, fennel, garlic, parsley, sage, ginger, lemon grass, lemon balm, chives and Mexican mint marigold. All of these plants are tough and wonderful to work with in the garden.
Soil Preparation
To be successful with an herb garden, prepare the soil well with about 4 to 6 inches of compost mixed into the soil. This is mostly to provide good drainage. Herbs that have their roots sitting in water too long will start to get sick and then die. Water deeply then leave them alone until the soil is mostly dry.
You will find most of these herbs at your local nurseries or even the grocery store. To grow ginger, go to the produce department of the grocery store and get a few ginger roots. These can then be planted in the garden and will sprout and begin to grow. They will form fresh new ginger roots.
The flavor of fresh ginger is more flavorful and aromatic. The plant looks tropical and can be used as an ornamental in the garden along with other foliage plants. When you are ready to stir fry some Chinese-style food, just dig up a piece of root and chop it up along with sesame seed oil, soy sauce and garlic. Add it close to the end of cooking when the vegetables are almost done.
Figuring out when to plant different vegetables can be confusing. The basic rule is if you eat the leaves or the roots it is a cool-season vegetable and should be planted in the fall or very early spring. If you eat the fruit, then it is a warm-season vegetable and should be planted when the danger of frost is over. So plant Swiss chard, lettuce and beets in cool weather, and tomatoes and squash in warm weather.
Tomatoes Tricky
Tomatoes are always a challenge. If you plant too soon, a freeze can kill them. Generally, I have found that even if the tomato lives, it never fully recovers from a frost and just struggles along until the Texas heat kills the sad little plant.
Of course, if you plant too late, the plant is put in the position of having to form fruit during very hot weather. The growth of the reproductive parts of the tomato fruit will not be timed right for development. Then you get little deformed fruit that never meets your expectations. Then, once again, Texas heat kills it.
All I can tell you is to plant some early and plant some later. If you can plant in containers and then move them into a garage during a freeze and then out again when it is safe, you may be able to get a jump on the weather and produce a great crop. Provide your plants that are in the ground with some sort of protection against freezing weather in the form of a floating row cover, plastic milk bottle with the bottom cut off, or a commercial protective device such as the Wall-o-water.
Watch for red spider mites once it starts getting a little hot. You will see little dusty yellow spots on the leaves. You can see the spider mites hiding on the underside of the leaves if you look with a magnifying glass — they are tiny. Spider mites love green beans and tomatoes.
Vigilance will go a long way to protect your crops. Check them often to look for pests. Make sure they don’t dry out completely. Plants don’t usually recover from that. Use mulch on the ground around all your flowers, herbs and vegetables to keep moisture in and weeds away. This will help a great deal to give you a healthy garden of which you can be proud.
Do these things and enjoy the fruits of your labors while enjoying nature this gardening season. You will enjoy your efforts in the great outdoors, surrounded by birds and butterflies. It’s a beautiful time of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.