This is the time of the year that gardeners are out exploring the nurseries looking for just the right plants for their spring gardens. It can be really hard to know which plants to choose.
Some standards have been made that let us know of particularly great plants for our landscapes. These plants have won great acclaim during tough plant trials to see if they are up to passing the test of our Texas challenges.
Because of the rigorous tests they have successfully endured, you can be sure that these are great plants that will stand up to our droughts, insects, diseases, and still provide us with high performance and beauty. Let’s take a look at some of these varieties.
Texas Superstars are landscape plants and vegetables that you need to get to know for high-performance plants. Here are some of my favorites:
Tidal Wave cherry petunias: These are great petunias that will be covered with blooms during the cooler seasons. Like all petunias, they are better planted in the fall or early spring.
They will blanket the flower bed with their beautiful flowers so thick that you can barely see the leaves. They also look great in hanging baskets.
New Gold lantana: These outperform regular lantanas with their spectacular golden yellow flowers. Since they are perennials, they will come back every year to provide you with a wonderful flower that is both drought-tolerant and disease-resistant.
Regular lantanas are good too, but these outdo themselves.
Gold Star esperanza: Esperanza means hope in Spanish, and you will certainly be right to hope for beautiful yellow flowers in the middle of the hottest weather in our summers.
They are large enough to take up a small bed all by themselves and provide you with plenty of blooms in this difficult season when everything else is waiting to bloom until it cools off.
Everyone knows about the Knock Out roses by now, and with good reason. These roses bloom so well in the spring and in the fall, with lighter blooming during the summer.
Your landscape will surely benefit by this hardy rose. I was witness to some of the trials they endured during their testing process, and I have to say it bordered on cruelty. They came through it with flying colors.
Texas lilac vitex has often been one of my favorite shrubs. If you are sad you can’t grow a lilac here, go right out and get this shrub. You will not be disappointed. Lovely and disease-resistant, it aims to please.
We know in Central Texas that crape myrtles are high-performance small trees or large shrubs. Basham’s Party Pink is an older variety that generally has one main trunk and gets somewhat larger than some of the other newer varieties. It is a gorgeous shrub and if you have one, consider yourself blessed.
Not to be outdone, there are also vegetables that are Superstars. The BHN 968 tomato, called the Dwarf Cherry Surprise, is a good variety to look for this spring.
Because it is a cherry tomato, it already has an advantage because of its size. It will mature quicker than larger tomatoes and is said to be up to four times sweeter than regular cherry tomatoes.
I have not grown this tomato before and am very excited about it. Look for it in your better nurseries around the area.
Plant Options
There are also some plants I would like to recommend. These have done very well for me for many years.
Oxalis: There is a domesticated oxalis that is wonderful in the garden. Unlike its evil counterpart, the little yellow clover-leafed weeds you see each spring, this oxalis grows in neat clumps and has pink flowers that are very attractive.
It disappears underground each summer to reappear in the fall and again in the spring. During its time in the open, it blooms and blooms, covering its clover-shaped clumps of leaves. You can divide it in the fall and have more plants the next year.
Liriope: Sometimes called monkey grass, this is an ornamental grass that is absolutely wonderful for borders for your garden beds. It will form a tight, full border of dark green strap-like leaves that form spikey purple flowers in the early summer.
After it blooms, I cut it in a nice, rounded shape fitted to contain my vegetable and flower gardens. It will grow in the sun or shade, never turning yellow in the winter or heat of summer. I probably have 200 of these plants in my yard.
They are that useful. No diseases, bad weather, drought or insects would dare bother this plant. Perfect as a retaining wall, it is great to install on a slope.
Cyperus: This is a form of papyrus that grows in Texas. It has a nice tropical appearance. It will turn golden yellow in the fall. I cut it down and let it sit until it reappears in the spring. It is worth the trouble to cut down, because I shred it and use it for mulch in the winter months.
Some people think this plant has to grow near water, but it doesn’t care where it grows. It also has no disease or insect problems and doesn’t care if it’s 100 degrees outside. Just water every now and then.
Blackfoot daisy: This is my favorite wildflower for Texas. It is covered with little white daisies with yellow centers in the spring. Plant it in the fall if you want it to bloom. (This is true of bluebonnets too.)
Every spring you will find me angrily staring at wildflower seeds for sale. Wildflowers must be planted from seeds in the fall. You might get away with planting transplants in the spring of bluebonnets and other wildflowers, but it ’taint natural.
Swiss chard: I can’t forget to include my favorite vegetable. Swiss chard is the easiest vegetable to grow. It doesn’t care if it is 101 in the shade or if it is covered with ice crystals. It may look a little ragged after such temperature extremes, but it will soon recover and start growing again. No worries.
I hope that this list will aid you in your selection of plants for our difficult environment. Having excellent, high-quality plants will ensure you have the best chance for success and a happy gardening experience.
