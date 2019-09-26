There are a number of misconceptions and mistakes that gardeners can make that can cause a great deal of problems and lack of success in the garden. I have made a few of these myself, although I won’t be revealing which ones.
By keeping these in mind, your garden will be much more successful and productive. You will also save time, money and effort — something we all want to achieve.
Misconception: It rained yesterday, so I do not need to water my plants for several more days.
Truth: This can be true, however, do you know how much it rained? Nature gave us a wonderful built-in moisture gauge right on our hand. As a matter of fact, we have 10 of them.
Use your finger to test soil moisture and see how deeply the rain penetrated. If you find dust just under the soil surface, it might as well not have rained at all. If the moisture stops an inch down, you still need more water.
OK, I will go ahead and admit to having made this error. My plants died. Never assume that you received enough rain without checking, especially with anything newly planted or with tiny seedlings. Go out and make sure.
Misconception:The best time to plant is in the springtime.
This is wrong in most cases. You can plant annuals in the spring with little unfavorable consequences, but most other forms of plant life need to be planted in the fall.
If you plant in the spring, when summer arrives the roots will not have grown sufficiently to keep the plant from dying in our Texas heat. I know it seems like the plant is not growing in the fall and winter, but underneath the ground, the roots are still multiplying and growing longer and more able to absorb moisture.
Like you, I get spring fever, but try to confine yourself to adding a few annuals to your garden. If you just can’t help yourself, choose larger plants that already have bigger root systems.
Misconception: Blue-bonnets and other wildflower seeds should be planted in the spring.
I have seen so many displays of wildflower seeds every spring that someday I may lose control and knock one down.
Like live plants, seeds need to be planted in the fall. This is what nature does. The plant grows and blooms sometime in the spring or summer, then the seeds dry up and fall from the plant where they are buried in the soil.
They then start to grow slowly in the winter and burst into action in the spring. If you need bluebonnets and don’t plant the seeds by November at the latest, get some plants in the spring and hope for the best. They will not do as well, but since this is a small plant, your chances of success are somewhat greater, whereas with seeds, I sure wouldn’t bet on it.
Error: Trimming your plant at the wrong time of year.
To determine when to trim a plant or shrub, you may need to do a little research because the answer varies with the plant. Generally, for large plants such as flowering shrubs, you will want to trim in the spring if they bloom in the fall and vice versa.
The real problem happens when you trim a landscape plant such as a bridal wreath spirea that only blooms once a year. If you trim it in the spring, you will cut off the blooms when they are forming and miss the current year bloom cycle completely.
Error: Planting too close together.
Although it may seem nice to quickly fill in an area, in the long run you will cause yourself years of needless heavy trimming to keep plants from competing with each other.
Check a good gardening book or confer with a Master Gardener to see how big the plant you are considering for your landscape will be at maturity. Plants need room to spread out, and some become unhealthy without it.
Crepe myrtles are particularly prone to disease when planted too close together. Air circulation and sunlight can be compromised when you plant too close together. Save yourself money and time by finding out how wide and tall something grows before planting.
I might mention here also that you should look up before you plant. How close are you to your roof or the power lines? Too many trees have been planted much too close to the house or in a line right under the power lines. I have yet to see a tree trimmed to fit in these situations that looked good after trimming.
Error: Not tending to the roots before planting a perennial, shrub or tree.
Take your plant out of its pot and cut apart any encircling roots that are winding around and around. Use a knife to cut the roots and put an end to this habit. Spread the roots out and then plant at the same level the plant grew in the pot.
Planting more deeply is especially bad. You might get away with planting a little higher, but your plant will suffer. In a few years, the plant may die and you will not be able to figure out what happened. The roots strangled the plant and killed it.
I tested this by planting one shrub following this practice and one by just taking it out and burying it without spreading and cutting the roots. By the second year, the plant was sickly, and by the third year the plant that didn’t have its roots spread had died, while the other plant is still alive years later.
Watch for these errors and mistakes and your gardening efforts will be much more successful. You will also save yourself time, money and frustration.
