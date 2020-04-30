Now is the time in Central Texas to be sure you follow good gardening practices. By taking care of problems right away and spending a little time on proper care of your vegetables, flowers and other landscape features, you can have a great summer with a healthy yard and garden.
One of the most important ways to see that your landscape thrives despite our heat and drought is to practice proper watering. Once the heat begins, adding supplemental water in the correct way becomes vital to our success. Here is what you need to know.
Do not think that giving the plants a daily squirt of cooling water is going to do the trick. The health of your garden is determined largely by how long and healthy your root system is, no matter if you are nurturing along a tiny houseplant taking a summer vacation outside on your patio, or caring for the towering oak in your back yard.
To encourage proper root development, water your plants once a week deeply, then not again until the soil starts to feel dry an inch down. Deep watering causes the roots to grow longer. Shallow roots will dry out very quickly in the heat of our summers.
Squirting a little water over a heat-stressed plant may seem like a kindness, but it can lead to more and more stress, as the roots stay near the surface where it gets hotter and drier very quickly. If the temperatures start staying in the 100s you can water twice a week, but be sure that you water deeply and avoid watering more than that.
Provide Mulch
Another very important practice is to keep a layer of mulch at least 2 to 3 inches deep in every garden bed, regardless of the type of plant that you have growing there. Mulch will cool the top layer of soil and help prevent evaporation of water.
I like to use a variety of materials to mulch. A combination of leaves, twigs, dried grass, small trimmings from plants, and commercial mulches is a good mulch. The differing sizes will let more air get through the mulch so that the ground is not smothered. It will also break down and add nutrients to the soil.
If you have access to a wooded lot as I do, you can add leaf mold to your mulch. This is an excellent substance full of good nutrients. Add some to your garden beds often. You can find it by gently pulling back the newly fallen leaves from last fall. There you will find leaves that have broken down into small pieces that make up the leaf mold.
I also use the fallen leaves from my big oak tree as mulch material. Each spring, when the leaves fall, I have my yard man pile them up in a corner of the yard. They sit there until the next spring when I harvest them by removing them to my garden beds.
If you try to use the newly fallen leaves, they blow away easily. Once they have set and decomposed for a season, they lose some of their buoyancy and stay put much better. To ensure they don’t blow away, I usually add yard clippings and twigs to the mix.
Watch for Insects
It is also very important to keep disease and insect problems under control. A daily stroll around your landscape will help you spot problems before they become too big to eradicate easily. Look for discolored leaves, chewed plants and holes in fruit or foliage. These are generally easier to find than the insects themselves. Use insecticides or hand-picking to remove these pests.
You can easily find organic insecticides to use that are better on the environment. Be sure you follow the label directions. Use in the manner detailed in the instructions. It can make a difference as to what time of the day or how much to apply in the success rate that you get.
If you decide to try natural predators, read up on how to keep them from immediately heading away from your garden before even looking around. For some predatory insects, you will first need to give them a feeding of a sugar solution to keep them happy. You will need to know what to use and how to use it.
Invite Toads
One easy thing to do is to welcome toads to your garden. You can create a habitat for toads easily. This is a great project in which to involve children. You will need a water source to lure them to the garden and to keep them there. I like to place a large dish of water buried up to a couple of inches of the top in a sheltered area of the garden.
Next, you can also provide a toad house. You can buy these or make them. You need a container about the size of a woman’s fist. If you can put your fist through the opening into the house, you have the right size. A flowerpot with a broken side that can provide an entry “door” will work well.
If my description doesn’t make sense to you, do a search on the web for toad houses and you will find many examples. These are quite charming, often decorated with chimneys and a cottage-like entry. Imagine the fun your child will have when he first finds that a toad has moved into the little home you made for him.
Be sure to teach the child not to disturb the toad, as it is probably going to have little ones now that it has found a nice place to live. Keep the bowl of water filled so the toad can drink and enjoy his water. If you plant small herbs such as basil around the little house and tiny “pond” you have made, the toad will feel safer from its enemies.
Don’t use poison around your toad, as the skin of this creature can absorb the poison easily. This is the reason we don’t have as many of them as we used to. Harsh pesticides and insecticides are ruining their environment.
Check your bag of fertilizer and be sure to add whatever additional fertilizer you need according to package directions. Almost all your plants will need a good feeding this month, with the exception of your herbs, which don’t enjoy too rich a soil.
Keep all the plants in your landscape trimmed into rounded shapes to produce more side growth. This will help with their health and vigor. This is important with your lawn, too. Mow often enough to never need to cut off more than a third of the height of the grass blades.
Follow these suggestions and be diligent and you will have a great garden this summer.
