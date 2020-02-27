Robert Brewer has been helping people feel at home for most of his life. For nearly 60 years, the Furniture Center and Casual Shop has offered home furnishings that transform a home into a comfortable place to live.
Brewer grew up in the business that his parents, Bill and Mary, opened in 1961 as Furniture Discount Center, changing its name and location from Lake Air Drive to Woodway Drive in 1983.
“Yes, I started off doing anything like dusting, sweeping and doing the odds and ends things for a dollar,” he said. “Then I graduated up to where I could deliver on the delivery trucks and as I got older I learned to assemble furniture and then moved on to sales and managing and now am the owner.”
As the years have passed, styles and taste have changed, yet the store’s commitment to customer service has remained strong.
“Since we are locally owned, we strive ourselves to offer excellent customer service,” he said. “We offer free delivery and setup. Not a lot of stores offer that any more. We still do it the old-fashioned way. We offer better quality as well. I think when you buy better quality furniture you get a better buy in the long run.”
Brewer said he also learned a “strong work ethic” from his parents and continues to work at the store six days a week.
“When you are working retail, you are just working all the time,” he said. “They were pretty much workaholics. When you own your own business, it’s just kind of that way all the time.”
Tuning into what his customers want sets him apart from storefront and online competitors, he said.
“We also offer custom orders and about half of our furniture is special orders so we can work with our customers real closely,” he said. “We have interior designers and consultants in-house and they will go out to your house and help you pick furniture and colors.”
Tandem Approach
The Furniture Store and Casual Shop offers a two-in-one concept at 7405 and 7407 Woodway Drive.
“We have two stores right next door to each other,” he said. “The Casual Shop specializes in quality outdoor furniture. They also carry leather and bedding in that store. We do sell quality outdoor furniture, not what you would find at the chain stores. It’s things that will last.”
The Casual Shop also carries a line of furniture with a nod to environmental awareness, he said.
“One of our biggest sellers of outdoor furniture is heavy-duty and made from recycled milk jugs,” Brewer said. “It comes in different colors and includes Adirondack chairs and dining room suites. They are a big seller.”
This dual approach to offering customers both indoor and outdoor home furnishings has earned the store loyal customers through the years with original customers coming back again and again.
“We sell to their kids and even their grandkids are coming in,” Brewer said. “I had a lady come in who said she bought a sofa 35 years ago and said it still looks good. That’s why it’s a better idea to buy quality furniture. It’s family-owned and we live here in Waco and take care of our customers.”
The store also offers free delivery and set up, even for out-of-town customers. For items directly off the show floor, delivery can even be as soon as the same day or next day.
Customers can also order custom pieces through The Furniture Store and Casual Shop.
New Residents
Brewer said he sees more people coming into the store from other areas as Waco is growing.
“We are having more people moving in from out of state, California, the East Coast and up north,” he said. “Waco is centrally located in Texas so we are in a good area and we do not have the traffic.”
Brewer said he has witnessed the buying patterns of customers change and has adapted his business to cater to their preferences.
“People are shopping more online first and they make a decision and then they come in,” he said. “They’ve narrowed it down so there are not as many in-store shoppers as there used to be.
“They come in and want to sit in it and feel and touch it. You don't have as much traffic popping in as you used to. That’s probably the main thing I've noticed through the years.”
Styles and tastes change as well as design trends evolve.
“It’s really all over the place and transitional,” he said. “People are settling in on a little of everything, a mixture. They are coordinating things. You can use an antique piece with a new piece in the same room. We work to keep up with the times and the current styles and colors.
“People are buying pieces instead of groups. They don’t buy a whole bedroom suite anymore but maybe a headboard and nightstand and get another interesting piece to go with it.”
Brewer, 65, has taken the reins of the business as his father passed in 2007 and his mother is retired. His children have chosen different careers, so he intends to continue serving his customers as long as possible along with his staff of 11 employees.
“I just enjoy working,” he said. “I don’t have any plans per se. I do most of the buying and picking out the furniture. I do have designers and decorators and we all chip in.”
Furniture Store and Casual Shop Furniture Store
7405 Woodway Drive
254-776-0144
Mon-Sat, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Casual Shop
7407 Woodway Drive
254-772-7090
Mon-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
