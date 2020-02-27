Organizers of the 12th annual Freedom Ball are expecting a capacity crowd of 450 people to celebrate and honor active-duty Armed Services members, veterans and Gold Star Spouses on the evening of March 7 at the Waco Convention Center.
Proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships and fundraising activities during the festivities fund scholarships for McLennan County high school and college students planning careers in aviation, aerospace and related engineering fields, with priority given to dependents of military personnel and veterans.
Planning committee member Harold Rafuse, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said past Freedom Balls have raised nearly $100,000.
The formal evening of live entertainment, dinner and dancing has evolved from a party years ago in a hangar at Waco Regional Airport celebrating the conclusion of a November air show, said Rafuse, who has been on the committee of the annual event.
“We had a good time in those days, but there were two problems,” he said. “One was the weather, which often froze everybody out in a hangar at that time of year, and second was competition with Baylor football and other events in the fall. So we moved indoors and changed the time to the spring.”
Several soldiers attend in uniform and military guests are presented with medals with colored ribbons upon their arrival. The purple ribbon recognizes Wounded Warriors, red ribbons acknowledge active-duty personnel, red, white and blue ribbons denote veterans, and gold ribbons designate the Gold Star Spouses.
Gold Star Honors
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Director Leigh Davis said that this year, 24 Gold Star Spouses from Central Texas communities have been invited to occupy three tables donated by Blackhawk Aerospace and Parsons Roofing, two of the more than 28 sponsors this year.
Gold Star Spouses are members of a nationwide fellowship of men and women who have lost husbands and wives in military action. The fellowship began after previous wars as Gold Star Mothers.
She said the Hilton-Waco is generously providing rooms for the Gold Star Spouses to stay after the ball.
There are 31 aviation-related companies in the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance, which organizes the event with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Jim Allmon, president and CEO of Blackhawk Aerospace, and his wife, Lynette, founded the Freedom Ball and chaired the organizing committee for many years.
Co-chairs of the event for the second consecutive year in 2020 are Cindy Holmes, who works in quality control for Central National Bank of Waco, and Laura Breeland, audit and compliance officer for the bank.
Holmes said both have brothers with military experience, as does her stepfather.
“This is a wonderful way to show our appreciation for the military and our service members, who do so much for us,” she said. “They deserve all the appreciation we can show them. I think the slogan for the ball says it all: ‘Forever Grateful, Never Forgotten.’ We know this will be another successful event, and we're grateful to be able to contribute to it.”
Parsons Roofing is a presenting sponsor of the ball.
Event Activities
Rafuse takes part in a military “Fallen Soldier” ceremony at the ball that honors service members who died in battle.
Other features of the evening include a silent auction and audible auction with items donated by sponsors and community businesses and a “wine pull” with guests purchasing a mystery bottle of wine or spirits to win bottles priced as much as $100 per bottle. Music will be provided by the six-member Dallas band Elevation.
In a letter to potential donors, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Director of Leadership Development Rachel Martinez wrote: “We are forever grateful to those who serve, and we will never forget those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country at home and abroad. There are few events outside of Veterans Day and Memorial Day that recognize our service men and women. This is a chance to personally thank our local veterans and active-duty soldiers.”
Freedom Ball
When, where: 6 to 11 p.m. March 7 in the Brazos Ballroom at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Tickets: $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. Veterans and active-duty military personnel may attend for $75 per person. Sponsorships are available at prices ranging from $1,250 to $3,500.
Information: Call the chamber at 254-757-5600 or go online to FreedomBallWaco.com.
