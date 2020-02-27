Frëkin Güd BBQ Puts Focus on Food, Customers

Central Texans love their barbecue, and Bellmead has an unusually named one — Frëkin Güd BBQ — that’s going strong tucked into a strip mall at the intersection of Loop 340 and Highway 84.
Co-owner Shaine Snider explains the strange name.
“My wife Carla and I were talking with my parents almost five years ago what to name our future place for over an hour when my mom, Charlene Dodson, was tired, slapped her hands on the table and blurted out, “I don’t know what you ought to call it, but it’s freakin’ good!,” he said.
The name stuck, albeit spelled differently.
Longtime residents may recall the restaurant location as in the former Dollar General and the Egg Roll House, which was closed after having a bad roof leak that caved in the ceiling.
Married nearly nine years now, the Sniders bought both and worked a year cleaning and renovating with her sister, Robin, to prepare for the grand opening. The results were more than worth it, they said.
“Some of our customers say that they can’t believe how nice the inside is by looking at the outside,” Carla said with a laugh. She remembers the first day well, March 15, 2016, unfortunately for the wrong reason.
“A half-hour before opening, I cut my right middle finger badly and went to the restroom to bandage it,” she said. “When I came out, I slammed the door extra hard on the fingertip and took it right off.”
She’s since recovered and now cooks all the side dishes while Shaine takes care of the meats.
“He gets off work at Advanced Sheet Metal at 3 (p.m.), starts the smoker at 5 and cooks the brisket all night until 5 a.m.” Carla said. “The next day he’s up at 4 and comes in around 5 to take the brisket off and start the ribs. Then I take the ribs off when I come in about 8.”
She also helps unload the delivery truck and then cooks the potatoes, macaroni and beans, along with making their homemade sauce.
“We tried various online ones, but we didn’t like any, so we came up with our own sweet and savory one,” Carla said.
Experience
Both have years of cooking experience, though not in a restaurant until deciding to open their own.
Carla was born in Hamilton and raised in Gatesville before moving to Waco after third grade and attending La Vega schools like her native Wacoan husband. She learned cooking from her mother and seven sisters, trading recipes, visiting local barbecue joints like Jasper’s and working at local restaurants.
Shaine’s first cooking experience was lighting barbecue fires at age 7 for friends of the family, the Harrises, farmers who babysat him and had big cookouts for up to 30. people in Bellmead.
Her grandparents had a backyard gazebo smoker near Fort Hood in Gatesville and often cooked for up to two dozen soldiers at a time later. They later bought an auto body shop next door and converted it into a barbecue place that never even had an official name, though it was known locally as Lester’s Barbecue.
The result is a mouth-watering array of traditional barbecue, sides and desserts to satisfy most palates.
Popular items include one-meat, two-side plates for $9.25 and two-meat, two-side platters for $10.25. Brisket, rib, pork, ham, turkey or sausage sandwiches range from $5 to $12.99 for the ¾-pound Big Frëkin Sandwich of pulled pork, brisket and sausage.
Other favorites include daily combo specials with a brisket sandwich and chips for $7.95 or a chicken salad sandwich with chips and drink at $10.99 and two hot-link wraps with chips and a drink for $7.50.
Family packs come with 2 pounds of meat and three pints of sides for $40.75, and the XL Family Pack Beef adds in another pound of meat and one more side for $55, all with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bread and sauce.
All meats are sold by the half-pound as well, ranging from $4.50 for ham to $7.99 for sliced brisket, with a half-chicken for $4.99 (whole $9.99). Frito pie plates go for $9.50, and beef ribs are featured on Saturdays.
So what sets Frëkin Güd BBQ apart? Start with Carla’s extra customer service, then add in their homemade sides and the place’s extended hours.
“Carla is the face of our restaurant because of her personal touch, talking to our diners as often as she can, as long as she can, and recognizing the repeat ones before they even walk in,” Shaine said. “Many places buy their sides elsewhere and resell them. We don’t. Most joints also close early, by 2 or sooner if they sell out, but we’re open till 7 every time.”
The restaurant can seat 68 adults at its 18 tables.
Additional Staff
Assisting the Sniders are food runner helper Rebecca Garcia, the only one to help cook sides, and 19-year-old Isaac Carrizales, another plate runner who is being trained as a meat cutter by Shaine.
Isaac came on board through a regular customer, his mother Tammie.
“After my husband saw something about their place on Facebook, we became weekly customers because it was so much better than any barbecue we tried anywhere else with a sauce that wasn’t too sweet and meat with the right amount of meat and fat,” Tammie Carrizales said. “I fell in love with the potato salad too, and when Carla posted they were looking for help, I said my son was looking for a job, and she said, send him in. He’s loved it ever since.”
The Sniders try to meet every customer’s desire, even going the extra mile as a Hewitt woman was relieved to find out recently.
“A lady came in for her call-in order but forgot her money at home,” Carla remembered. “I sympathized with her because it has happened to me, so I sent the food with her, hoping she would return, and she did. It just seemed like the right thing to do, plus cut meats need to be served immediately.”
Expansion Plans
The two are considering starting a food truck near L3 Technologies to serve the workers there as well as those at Texas State Technical College and Sanderson Farms.
“We’re kind of working backwards from most restaurants, not doing a food truck first, but we’re looking into buying one now,” Shaine said. “Parking a truck near L3 with the college and Sanderson Farms nearby will put us much closer to them and more accessible. Right now, it’s really hectic trying to feed the workers and students from our restaurant during their lunch hours.”
Regardless of having one or two locations, the Sniders said they will continue to work to put out some of the best barbecue around while focusing on the people as much as the food.
“The Sniders have become great friends to my family as well as our regular restaurant,” Tammie Carrizales said. “People need to try it because it’s inexpensive, and the amount of food you get is amazing.”
Frëkin Güd BBQ
4106 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead
(next to Clover Cleaners and behind Bush’s Chicken)
254-732-3202
Tue-Sat, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
