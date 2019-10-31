As you know from the cover, this issue is our Readers’ Choice Awards edition and it is routinely the largest issue we put out each year.
From pages 44 to 89, learn how you, our Tribune-Herald readers, voted for your favorite places to visit, to eat, to shop, to do business with, etc. I know the businesses, organizations and individuals are grateful that you took the time to vote for them and acknowledge that you appreciate them.
For those names on the list that are unfamiliar to you, maybe this is an opportunity for you to check out some of those places. They made the Readers’ Choice list for a reason, right?
It seems appropriate that Baylor head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey graces the cover for this Readers’ Choice issue. It isn’t just because this is the month college basketball gets back into full swing and she’s entering her 20th season as the Lady Bears’ head coach.
She would be a Readers’ Choice because she’s a winner and a fan favorite. Sure, plenty of folks enjoy seeing what outfit she’s wearing, how animated she’ll be during a game, and how much of an earful she’s giving a referee.
But there’s no question she’s an outstanding coach; three national championships attest to that. She’s never been afraid to tell anyone what she thinks. Who doesn’t love that?
This issue takes a lot of extra work to put together and in the vein of Thanksgiving accolades, I have to heap praise on our advertising representatives Lisa Jaska, Christina Pesina, E.J. Gambardella, Jacob Bradshaw, Joey Dingrando and Grant Mumma for going above and beyond on this edition.
It also wouldn’t look this good without the talented skills of graphic artists Shay MacMorran, who also lays out the Waco Today pages, and Patricia Johnson.
Great photography should be a hallmark of magazines, and having terrific photographers like Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson share their fantastic images lifts Waco Today to another level.
I’d be remiss not to mention a great group of freelance photographers who provide the Who’s Who images as well as occasional photos. Jose Yau and Michael Bancale have done quality work with us for years, while newer freelancers Joy Pruitt, Ernesto Garcia and Lauryn Amy are making their mark as well.
Having Julie Carlson continue to share her Around Town column with readers is something to which I’ve grown accustomed, while adding Karyn Miller-Brooks’ wonderful prose and even more delicious recipes to our magazine gives me pride.
When it comes to knowledge, Lorrie Dicorte is fabulous on wine, Melody Fitzgerald knows her gardening, and Barbara Frank is always on top with great book recommendations. Our newer columnists – Dr. Julia Becker (Mind Matters), Becca McCormack (Refine Your Life) and Ken Bridges (Texas History Minute) offer great insights in their pieces.
Visits to Heartbreak, Texas, are always a hoot with David Mosley, while Marlene Tucker’s gift of poetry brings a smile to me every time.
Waco Today has a great stable of freelance writers whom I generally don’t have to edit very much; and that’s no small blessing.
And lest I forget, thank you, readers, for continuing to pick up and enjoy our publication. Happy Thanksgiving!
