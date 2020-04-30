The concept of doing our medical issue in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t lost on me.
But it feels appropriate to put a spotlight this month on those front-line heroes at hospitals, clinics and nursing facilities. You want them all to stay healthy as they care for the sick during a daunting and exhausting situation.
The ever-growing number of dead in this country and worldwide from the virus is staggering, and my heart hurts for all those affected.
Healthcare workers are truly heroes as they are directly in harm’s way, but we can find plenty of others who can be considered heroes for helping us cope through this pandemic. It’s hard-working stockers at our grocery stores and the truck drivers who deliver the goods to try to keep the shelves full despite the head-shaking runs on toilet paper. It’s our first responders, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who continue to serve the people.
It’s restaurant employees who still provide meals, though in a much more limited fashion while dining in is prohibited.
Let me give a shout-out to the reporters and editors at the Tribune-Herald, who continue to work hard to provide the information readers need these days, even as we limit our hours because of company-mandated furloughs. It’s an effort to save money during these times when advertising revenue dissipates and everyone is tightening their belts.
Parents couldn’t escape their children because they are home with them as schools were closed. Let’s applaud teachers like my wife who continued to instruct their students virtually while at home. How many Facebook posts have I seen where parents are realizing just how special and underpaid teachers are? And they are right.
It’s sad for the teachers and students who can’t finish out their school year in the classroom because of COVID-19. I especially feel for the seniors of 2020, high school and college, who are denied those milestone experiences that are part of their final year.
How about all the volunteers who have been making masks for medical personnel and patients? What a tremendous outpouring of love. We share that story in this month’s Those Who Make a Difference on page 38.
With nearly all events canceled this month, our calendar is a shadow of its usual self. We did list a few of the scheduled May events on page 63 with a notation of when that event is rescheduled, if it has been.
Whenever we finally do return to some semblance of normalcy, to sit in church pews once more, for example, and can engage with each other face to face it will be a welcome occasion.
We should appreciate all the efforts of those sheltering in place, washing their hands, and social distancing to flatten that curve.
In the meantime, stay safe.
