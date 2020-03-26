As I stared at my computer screen trying to figure out what to write for this month’s column, my mind strayed to Erma Bombeck and Dave Barry.
Both were successful humorists with newspaper columns, Bombeck with the Dayton Journal Herald (which later merged with the Dayton Daily News) and Barry with the Miami Herald, during my formative years. Though admittedly, I knew them more by reputation than regularly reading their work.
I’m sure they suffered writer’s block for time to time, but being able to churn out humor columns and best-selling books (some that were compilations of their columns) is an impressive feat in my estimation.
I have shared with you before that writing this Editor’s Note is one of the last things I do each month, partly so I can focus on editing or writing the other stories first.
But other times it’s just that I don’t have a topic I feel confident to write about. I admit I can fall prey to “paralysis by analysis,” where I have trouble getting started because I can overthink it.
I considered jumping into commentary about the coronavirus situation, which was the story of the week as I got started on this column. But by the time this magazine is in your hands I don’t know how much more far-reaching it may ultimately become. Any comments would be outdated, and that’s not a good look.
The gift of clean humor is always welcome. We should always find a reason to smile. Bombeck and Barry could do that.
Bombeck had great quips: “Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died.” “Never have more children than you have car windows.” “Housework can kill you if done right.”
When one of her best-selling books is titled, “The Grass is Always Greener over the Septic Tank,” that gives you a sense of her suburban wife humor.
Barry had plenty of bon mots as well: “A person who is nice to you, but rude to the waiter, is not a nice person.” “Never under any circumstances take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night.” “You can only be young once. But you can always be immature.”
He even won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1988.
I might be able to toss the occasional funny line, but I have work to do there. My wife would say a lot of work.
The ability to consistently be humorous though not rude (though occasionally it’s warranted) is something I respect. If only the humor like the kind dispensed by Barry and Bombeck could flow from my fingertips as I typed.
But sometimes you just have to fill a page.
