As we were in the home stretch of this Dwelling-themed issue (we do two of these each year), my brain started to consider the possible parallels in a couple of our stories.
For our cover story on the Behrens Lofts, we see some of the incredible transformation that’s been done with the former drug company building as floors are being renovated into attractive condominiums. It’s yet another piece of the picture to a revitalized downtown.
Compare that concept to the second Ironman 70.3 Waco that our city is hosting at the end of this month. Just as an improving downtown is a more attractive location to live, the picturesque setting along the Brazos River, the challenges of running the hills of Cameron Park, and crossing the finish line on the Historic Suspension Bridge, make this triathlon a desirable race for Ironman competitors across the country.
Mind you, I’m writing this column in the 14th hour of a 15-hour day (deadlines, you know), so these parallels I’m drawing may not be as cogent as I believe they are when I typed this.
Remember that saying about your body being a temple? (Note to self: Don’t munch on potato chips while typing “Your body is a temple.” Hypocrite.) Can’t we draw similar distinctions about your home and your body?
We try to maintain a home. Keep it clean, make needed repairs, replace the things that break.
What about maintaining the body? Keep it lean, make needed changes to your diet and exercise, replace the hips that break.
I am in awe of the people who compete in triathlons, whether it’s a one-time challenge or a way of life. It is a major commitment to train seriously in order to put your body through such a grueling endurance test. Even more impressive to me are those who were severely overweight and use triathlons as an additional motivator to live healthier.
I have gotten better about regularly exercising, but I still need to improve my diet. When you are what you eat, and what you eat is a heaping bowl of Blue Bell Cookie Two Step every night, don’t expect to like what you see in the mirror.
And at age 55, I need to remember that throwing batting practice for nearly 1½ hours — even if it is slow-pitch softball — is something I’m going to feel later.
If you think about it, the word “dwelling” can not only describe the place in which you live, but can be a state of mind. One can “dwell in self-pity or loathing,” and it’s not a pretty place to be.
Finding that happy place in your mind, with your body, with your soul, and in your home is something to which we all can strive.
