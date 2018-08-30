For years, Waco Today would make Baylor football its cover piece for the September issue. We’ve had quarterback Robert Griffin III, coach Art Briles, quarterback Seth Russell (along with running back Shock Linwood and receiver K.D. Cannon) grace the cover, along with a preseason look at the Bears.
In 2014 we had one of my favorite WT covers. It was a closeup of RG3’s Superman socks and we asked the question on everyone’s mind: “Who will step in to fill those big Heisman Trophy-winning shoes?”
It made perfect sense to feature football in this magazine. The start of the college football season is the biggest thing happening in Waco in September.
But for three years now the Waco Tribune-Herald sports staff has covered that with a magazine of its own: the Big 12 Preview Magazine. Why repeat much of the same information when the Trib sports staff already does it so much better?
So the only mentions of football in this issue are in this Editor’s Note, the listings of Baylor games in the calendar, and surprisingly, in our Beyond the Kitchen feature on the Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Program (Certified Executive Chef Len Pawelek is a former Baylor offensive lineman).
I was sports editor at Texas A&M’s newspaper, The Battalion, in the mid-1980s and then at The Orange Leader in Southeast Texas covering perennial powerhouse West Orange-Stark.
Many of us love football, but it felt odd to me to cover the sport when my own hometown never played it. Fayetteville High School, located near Brenham and La Grange, has never played football but has a strong baseball program.
Now this is purely from my own recollections, but I had heard that Fayetteville mainly eschewed the pigskin so that the boys would be available to pick cotton and haul hay during August when two-a-days begin. I lifted many a hay bale in my youth, learning to stack those rectangles on the back of a pickup truck with Jenga-like precision.
During my junior high years (1976-78) coach Harry Pfeiffer explored the possibility of playing six-man football, but that never materialized. The University Interscholastic League classified us as a Class B (non-football) school at that time and the nearest six-man schools to play would have been around Waco and Temple, easily a two-hour bus ride one way.
I always loved my Dallas Cowboys and Roger “the Dodger” Staubach, but I didn't grow up following college football.
That changed when I got to College Station in the fall of 1982. The Aggies had their new $1 million-a-year coach, Jackie Sherrill. Gary Kubiak was in his senior year at quarterback.
When I was at A&M, the Aggies won two of their three straight Southwest Conference championships (1985, ’86, ’87) and I covered that 1986 season for The Batt, witnessing one of the greatest games in A&M-Baylor history when QB Kevin Murray outdueled the Bears’ Cody Carlson in a 31-30 classic.
Now I look forward to another A&M football season, 36 years later and this time with a new $7.5 million-a-year coach in Jimbo Fisher.
I can’t wait.