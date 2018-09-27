There are those who are remembered fondly after they die. And there are those who leave a legacy.
Both statements apply to Ann Roznovsky. We at the Trib and the Waco community at large recall the always energetic, community-minded Ann Roz, as she was known in a newspaper career that spanned more than 50 years.
Although we lost Ann to cancer last December, one of things she began three decades ago remains: A Storybook Christmas.
This will be the 28th year for Storybook Christmas (which technically has that “A” in its name but no one ever uses it). In the last 27 years, the nonprofit organization has given more than 450,000 new books to underprivileged children in McLennan County.
I know, why bring this up now, you ask. Christmas is still a couple of months away. But just as you’ll start seeing Christmas decorations in the stores any day now, this is the time Storybook Christmas needs donations to buy those books that will go in children’s hands for the holiday season.
Ann’s passing was a blow to Storybook Christmas and its many volunteers. Longtime friend and retired teacher Sue Johnson worked alongside Ann for years and intends to continue that legacy and the good work of Storybook Christmas.
While gifts of new books are always appreciated, Sue says monetary donations are preferred. Having cash allows them to purchase books in bulk at discounted prices and lets them make sure the books they buy are appropriate for ages 3-10 and prekindergarten to fifth grade. Religious-themed books are thoughtful gifts, but Storybook Christmas obviously can’t give those to students in public schools.
Some of those books and other items will be available during a book sale at Educators Credit Union Nov. 9-10. Monetary donations to Storybook Christmas are tax-deductible. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 6088, Waco, TX 76706.
Should you have questions, contact Sue Johnson at 254-836-4006 or email suejashmorej@hotmail.com.
Storybook Christmas is Ann’s enduring legacy. Few things beyond providing the joy of reading to children who might not discover it otherwise gave her such joy.
Well, maybe following our beloved Texas A&M. Her nickname was “Aggie Ann” for her devotion to the maroon and white. Even though Ann’s appearances at the Trib were less often after her retirement, when she was in the building she often would pop into my office and we’d chat about our Aggies, what went wrong that last game and what are their chances to win the next one.
She would have loved this season watching A&M football with new head coach Jimbo Fisher.
At least now she has the best seat in the house.