Sadly, my January column for this magazine takes an all-too-familiar theme.
When the issue’s focus is on health and wellness and I’m interviewing people and their places that are geared to helping us achieve better fitness, I always look in the mirror and reassess if I’m living a lifestyle that’s better for my health.
Notice I didn't write “that’s best for my health.” I am never going to take that hard-line New Year’s resolution stance of working out three hours a day and consuming kale smoothies. Bleech.
No, I need to approach it more incrementally; baby steps, if you will. However, when the bathroom scale delivers numbers that make you go, “Hmmm,” you need to change things.
If you never let a chocolate chip cookie or Blue Bell ice cream touch your lips, then what’s really the point of living? Desserts and good food are meant to be enjoyed (the Food Network says so!) but the mantra of “All things in moderation” is a good one.
My thought process should more often be “walk past the brownies, so you don’t have to walk off the brownies,” if you know what I mean. But it doesn’t mean never eat a brownie.
Have I mentioned I like brownies?
Since my January column of a year ago I have generally done a better job of getting off my rump. I’m working out at the Waco Family YMCA more often and playing co-ed church softball at Riverbend Park.
But I did turn 55 at the end of November and my body reminds me of that. Muscles get tight when I sit too long; I’ve had recurring bouts of foot pain (which I am seeing the doctor about after this issue is finished).
And I still eat more than I should without the requisite burn-off of calories through exercise.
One thing that will be apparent in this issue is there are plenty of options throughout Waco for those looking to get more fit. You should be able to find exercises geared to what is best for your body.
Even if you don’t want to pony up the cost of a gym membership, there are completely free ways to exercise: walk the neighborhood, jog or play basketball or tennis at a local park. Make the time to move.
I can always do a better job of taking my own advice.