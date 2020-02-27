Springtime. It’s about rebirth, a new season of growth, and leaving that dreary winter in the rear-view mirror.
But did we really have winter this year? I mean, beyond what the season and calendar say are winter?
We had a few below-freezing days, even a light blanket of snow for one brief morning, but I remember more times during January and February that it already felt like springtime.
Just have to remember we are in Texas, after all.
There is something about that “official” calendar start of spring, the vernal equinox (March 19 this year) that puts me into a different mind-set. It does feel a bit like turning the page as we move through the year.
Though I’m certain those with allergies do not enjoy when spring fully blooms.
College hoop fans, of course, love this time of year. We’re approaching the 2020 stretch of March Madness as the NCAA tournaments get underway.
Baylor basketball fans have been treated to something special this season. As I write this, the Baylor men and the Lady Bears have spent a few weeks as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, in the nation.
The Lady Bears are the defending national champions and are always in the mix. The men, meanwhile, were primed for success but that felt less certain. How the Bears have won in the always tough Big 12 Conference has been impressive.
Baylor fans have something to look forward to this month … and maybe into April if their seasons play out as fans hope.
Normally I get pretty excited with the start of the Major League Baseball season, which happens at the end of March. But for this longtime Houston Astros fan, this may be a season of discontent.
MLB came down hard on the Astros for their sign-stealing scheme (though others say not hard enough). Astros owner Jim Crane was tougher, firing general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for not putting a stop to the sign-stealing.
There is acceptable sign-stealing in baseball. It’s part of the gamesmanship of the sport. But what the Astros did, using video technology and the trash-can relay system was too much and crossed a line.
The Astros hope to go back just to playing baseball. Opposing teams and fans aren’t about to let them forget the cheating. And that’s likely to go on for the entire season.
I’m not sure I’m at the point of saying the scandal cheapens the Astros’ 2017 World Series title, but it does feel a tad tarnished.
At least there are two Baylor basketball bandwagons I can hop on.
