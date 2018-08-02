It feels a bit like home when I get to visit West, pick up some kolaches and soak up the Czech culture.
As Westfest prepares for its usual Labor Day festivities, I’ll put my Czech credentials up against anyone, even if I can’t speak the language much beyond “Jak se máš?” and “pivo.”
That’s “How are you?” and “beer,” by the way.
I grew up in Fayetteville, Texas, not far from Brenham, where God created Blue Bell ice cream, and La Grange, which ZZ Top made famous in song. My ancestors came to Fayetteville from Czechoslovakia, now known as the Czech Republic, from regions such as Moravia and Bohemia.
The Handbook of Texas notes that Fayetteville is known as the “cradle of Czech immigration to Texas” because after the Civil War most Czech immigrants to Texas went to Fayetteville first. The first SPJST (a Czech fraternal order) hall in Texas was built in Fayetteville. Lodge #1 stands a long fly ball away from Fayetteville SPJST Ball Park, a truly gorgeous facility.
While Fayetteville (pop. 263) never had a school football team, we love our baseball, with seven appearances since 1979 and two state titles (1997 and 2012).
When my Trib colleague Krista Pirtle tweeted an 8-7 score between Fayetteville and Abbott in the seventh inning of this year’s state semifinal game, Twitter compadre @mikeag96 from West responded, “High drama in Round Rock in the Bohemian Battle!”
Indeed, it was an apt description of the Czech-heavy squads. Abbott won its first state baseball championship last year with an 11-7 win over my hometown Lions. Fayetteville got revenge with an identical 11-7 victory in this year’s semifinal, but struggled to put hits together in the championship game the next day as Slocum won 6-3.
Back to the Czech-ness of the game. I pulled these eight names from the rosters of this year’s semifinal: Gerik, Hromadka, Kaska, Kubala, Muesse, Pustejovsky, Rohde and Urbanovsky. Half are from each team. If you weren’t a fan of either school, would you know who’s on which team? (Answer: Gerik, Kubala, Muesse and Rohde are from Fayetteville.)
The schools have met three times in the state baseball tournament, with Fayetteville holding a 2-1 edge. I had forgotten their first meeting in 1985 even though I was there as a fan at Nelson Field in Austin. Rain had canceled the tournament’s first day and the UIL decided that both semifinal games and the title contest would all be played that one day, which was a Saturday.
The Lions defeated Abbott 7-2 in the second semifinal game, but had only a hour break from the triple-digit heat before the late-afternoon championship tilt. With little remaining in the tank and forced to start their third-string pitcher in the finale, Fayetteville was run-ruled by Colmesneil 12-0.
Still a little bitter about that.
And don’t get me started about those meat-filled pastries some bakeries try to pass off as “kolaches.” Czechs will tell you that kolaches are not filled with meat. The Czech meat pastry is a klobasnik, or the plural klobasniky, and is traditionally filled with sausage.
I realize Sury sounds more British than Czech. I have yet to discover if my ancestors’ surnames dropped some consonants along the way.