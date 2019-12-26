Can I write a January Editor’s Note column without revisiting my desire to eat healthier, exercise more and generally live a better life?
Apparently not, because here I go again (with full apologies to Whitesnake).
Yes, dear readers, this our January issue with its focus on health and fitness. And yes, this space is again my personal confessional of how I’ve sinned on the food front.
It doesn’t help that my birthday every few years falls on Thanksgiving Day, a date renowned for overindulging at the dinner table. And I get to add birthday cake to the mix!
Still, that’s a hollow excuse. I believe the vast majority of us go through this holiday season of Christmas parties and gifts of cookies and candy, and the temptations are ever-present.
This month’s issue takes a look at some of the technology available to us today that is designed to help us live leaner and healthier lives. Not eating that scrumptious brownie in the first place is probably the best approach, but the tools are there to help fight the battle of the bulge.
When my brother asked what I wanted for my birthday, I half-jokingly replied we needed a new bathroom scale. The one we’ve had for years was starting to falter. The other day my gift arrived: a sleek-looking “smart” scale that has also measures body mass and has Bluetooth that allows it to sync with fitness apps, like my Fitbit.
This both excites and scares me a bit. It’s one thing to mentally note I need to drop a certain number of pounds to reach my target goal. It’s something else to be digitally tethered with reminders about the excess baggage. I suppose I could simply not enable notifications or remove the app altogether, but that kind of defeats the purpose, right?
Frankly, I appreciate that my Fitbit makes me more accountable. It reminds me if I’ve been sitting at my desk too long and haven’t moved much for the last 50 minutes. I can, of course, fool it by waving my arms around to simulate the steps I would have otherwise taken.
Yeah, yeah. That’s cheating, I know. But I do feel some degree of accomplishment when it hits that 10,000-step level and provides me with a display of exploding colors.
I just need to do that a little more often.
This month we start something new in our pages that will carry on through the year. Brian Townley, a motivational speaker and author, and always quick to share an encouraging word, is collaborating with exceptional photographer Charla Holmes to put inspirational words and images each month in our magazine.
Charla’s photographs are amazing, and will showcase local people. We’re calling it “2020 Vision,” and it has a sense of art, painting with a palette of inspiration in both word and image.
I’m thrilled we can offer this and am especially appreciative to Brian and Charla for their efforts and perspective.
We can all use a little inspiration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.