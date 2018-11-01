Let me be perfectly clear about one aspect of being editor of Waco Today magazine: I’m not always sure what I’m doing.
That concept was evident for a portion in this month’s story about Caritas’ Hidden Treasures resale shops. Caritas officials wanted to share with readers that they sell wedding dresses at the stores. It’s not the type of item one usually associates with second-hand shops, but Hidden Treasures has a bunch of them at a cost of only $100. That’s pretty incredible.
The extent of my knowledge on wedding gowns comes from an occasional viewing of “Say Yes to the Dress” when my wife has it on TV. I don’t know chiffon from taffeta, but now I need to show off wedding dresses for the story with a photo shoot?
Somehow, we pulled it off. A fortunate encounter at an MCC scholarship luncheon with Meggie Harwell, who modeled swimsuits for the magazine in 2015, led to her suggesting friend and fellow nursing student Alexis Trayler as a second model. Alexis, in turn, invited her friend, Talitha Tanous, to join them.
Erin DuBois, owner of DuBois Furniture, was another great help. Caritas development director Ann Owen (who is being honored at the Philanthropy Day luncheon this month) suggested the furniture store as a great venue for the shoot. The business is next door to Hidden Treasures on Bosque Boulevard, and the showrooms were perfect settings for posing the models in the gowns.
Thankfully, Meggie knows how to style a shoot, and was terrific. “Just hold out the fabric, then let go and let it drop to the floor,” she advised me as I worked to keep her flowing gown from bunching up. Alexis and Talitha had not modeled before, but they did a wonderful job. We’re showing additional dress shots from the shoot with the story online.
Photographer Jerry Larson snapped a funny shot of me pushing a shopping cart loaded with seven wedding dresses along the sidewalk from Hidden Treasures to DuBois Furniture. I shared the photo on Facebook, inviting friends to caption the photo. Let me say, I have some witty friends who provided hilarious comments. I should give out prizes.
Speaking of prizes, this issue we present the winners of our Tribune-Herald Readers Choice contest. More than 22,000 votes were tabulated in this year’s contest; that might be a better response than we’ll see in this month’s midterm elections.
Be sure to check out the list of winners; the Readers Choice section starts on page 50.
Congratulations to all the top vote-getters, and thank you for taking the time to vote.