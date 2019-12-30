AT Earth Wind Fire image.jpg

Earth Wind & Fire was announced as the entertainment for the 2020 Providence Gala. A reveal party on Nov. 12 shared the news about the legendary group’s performance.

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Maybe you were a Shining Star in Boogie Wonderland. Ah well, That’s the Way of the World.

Have you taken the hint? If not, I will be blunt. Legendary band Earth Wind & Fire will perform in Waco on May 30 at the Extraco Events Center. The group will headline Ascension Providence’s 115th Anniversary Gala.

The Providence Foundation held a gala entertainment reveal party in mid-December and the guests who attended were blown away about Earth Wind & Fire’s appearance.

Earth, Wind & Fire is a music institution. Over its five-decade history the group has sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight No. 1 hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

They have released 23 albums, eight of which have gone double-platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have also won an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for lifetime achievement in 2012. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing its lasting impact on popular music.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Dec. 7 through the Extraco Events Center website. For information about sponsor opportunities, call the Providence Foundation.

