Do you remember the 21st night of September? Maybe you were a Shining Star in Boogie Wonderland. Ah well, That’s the Way of the World.
Have you taken the hint? If not, I will be blunt. Legendary band Earth Wind & Fire will perform in Waco on May 30 at the Extraco Events Center. The group will headline Ascension Providence’s 115th Anniversary Gala.
The Providence Foundation held a gala entertainment reveal party in mid-December and the guests who attended were blown away about Earth Wind & Fire’s appearance.
Earth, Wind & Fire is a music institution. Over its five-decade history the group has sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight No. 1 hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.
They have released 23 albums, eight of which have gone double-platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have also won an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for lifetime achievement in 2012. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing its lasting impact on popular music.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Dec. 7 through the Extraco Events Center website. For information about sponsor opportunities, call the Providence Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.