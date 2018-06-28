It’s summer in Central Texas. So it’s hot … brutally hot. Fry an egg atop your car kind of hot. You need to find a shade tree and a breeze or the nearest AC.
But summertime also is the time we get outside and do things. The kids are out of school. Many of us take vacations during these summer months. We want to be outdoors, or at least outside the home doing something.
Movies are great. The cooling dark of a theater and a good flick can fill a couple of hours here and there. But you are just sitting in that theater, munching on that buttered popcorn and candy.
Waco Today invites you to consider five area hot spots – no, make that cool spots – that can keep you moving.
The new surfing area at BSR Cable Park in Axtell is a great option. It’s nowhere near the coast, but the waves are real. Lessons are offered for those wanting to learn. But if surfing isn’t your thing, there’s much more to do at the water sports facility.
And it’s not the only place nearby. Check out our suggestions in the pages that follow.
COOL SPOT: BSR Cable Park
5347 Old Mexia Road, Axtell
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during summer
About: The surf area is the latest addition, but the water sports facility offers the world’s longest lazy river at nearly a mile long, a 12-acre cable wakeboarding lake and the huge Royal Flush slide that deposits the thrill-minded in the water with a splash. Check prices depending on what you want to do.
Online: bsrcablepark.com
COOL SPOT: Hawaiian Falls
900 Lake Shore Drive, Waco
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, open until 8 p.m. Fridays
About: Numerous slides, a wave pool, splash ground and regular pool. The water park offers swim lessons. Daily admission costs $21.99 for those under 48 inches tall, seniors 55 and older and military (with valid ID); others cost $28.99. A pass for one cooler costs $15. Season passes allow unlimited visits and access to all five Hawaiian Falls parks.
Online: hfalls.com
COOL SPOT: Playdium Pool
200 Playdium Drive, West
Hours: The family-owned Playdium changed its operating hours this year, now open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
About: The 1.2-million gallon pool was built in 1945 and is filled with water from an artesian well. The water goes through a filter and chlorine is added. It is one of the few pools with a high diving board; it also has a zipline for younger kids and a basketball goal in the water. Sundays often have live bands performing. Admission costs $13 for age 13 and older; $10 for 12 and under (guardian supervision required). Season passes also are available.
Online: facebook.com/playdium.pool
COOL SPOT: Waco Escape Rooms
711 Washington Ave., Waco
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
About: Waco Escape Rooms’ move from its original location on Lake Air Drive to its downtown spot has been a great change, says owner Cory Dickman. While it has the same numbers of rooms as the old place, they are larger, upgraded and there’s still space to grow. A fifth escape room should open in August. “It will have a different feel than the other ones,” he said, but kept mum on other details. Being downtown, the business is seeing people coming over to play after touring the Silos at Magnolia and gets to collaborate with neighboring businesses. Booking is done online and costs $20 per person to play.
Online: wacoescaperooms.com
COOL SPOT: AMF Westview Lanes
4565 W. Waco Drive, Waco
Hours: Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
About: You won’t believe the changes at the AMF Westview Lanes. The counter moved to the opposite side; in its place is a game room with high-end arcade attractions. The renovations have been ongoing the last couple of years, and new general manager Craig Jordan said there’s more to come. A second game room will be added in July, and in August the game monitors above the lanes are going to be replaced with a video wall. It will show music videos and sporting events and include a premium sound system, he said.
Costs: Jordan often hears the lament of the expense of bowling for families, but notes that AMF runs many specials, including $2 Tuesdays after 8 p.m. and Groupon coupons four times a year. Summertime also means season passes are sold that allow three games of bowling every day all summer.