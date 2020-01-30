Flowers, chocolate and candlelit dinner are classic ways to show devotion on Valentine’s Day, but by tapping into your loved one’s hobbies and interests, you will discover gifts that truly last.
For readers: For avid readers, it can seem as though there are never enough books. However, a book-of-the-month subscription box can help satiate bibliophiles. Delivered right to their doorstep, discovering new favorite authors and titles has never been so convenient.
For music-makers: A keyboard with versatile features such as the ultra-compact CT-S200 from Casio can inspire any aspiring or seasoned musician to learn the basics or take the show on the road. With its 61 full-size keys and built-in carrying handle, beginners can connect it to the Chordana Play app, which features progressive lessons, or take advantage of its dance music mode to create and remix electronic dance music tracks.
For artists: A gift certificate to an art studio is a thoughtful way to cultivate your loved one’s talent. It also gives them the flexibility to select a class that fits their schedule and level of experience. If classes that meet outside the home are not viable, consider a subscription to an online learning platform such as Skillshare, which offers thousands of classes, including those in fine art, digital art, photography and more.
For gamers and sports enthusiasts: Gamers and sports fans have one thing in common, and it’s the need for a great home theater set-up that offers clear, bright images. You can help them experience their favorite pastime in a brand-new way with a home projector, such as the Slim XJ-A257, a low-maintenance, high-brightness projector that incorporates a CASIO-developed hybrid light source combining laser and LED technology.
For writers: Whether your loved one is a budding novelist, a poet or essayist, a beautiful journal in which to capture their thoughts will be much appreciated. For those prone to writer’s block, consider a journal that includes writing prompts and other exercises to get the wheels spinning.
This year, try gifting something different than the old standbys. Valentine’s Day lasts one day but the right gift will bring your loved one joy throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.