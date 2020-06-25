I cannot remember the last time I ate a candy bar besides two bite-sized Snickers around Halloween last year. I stopped eating regular-sized candy bars in my 20s when trying to shed the “Freshman Fifteen” (or more) pounds that I gained in college.
Fortunately, I lost the craving for most candies. But every now and then, when I see a Heath Bar at the grocery store, I salivate.
There are a few candy bars that I have NEVER craved, though. The Vegetable Sandwich Bar is one. Thedailymeal.com lists some ingredients of this snack: cabbage, celery, peppers and tomatoes. It was likely called “candy” because it was coated in chocolate. Made in the 1920s, the candy bar, according to the manufacturer “will not constipate.”
Thank goodness!
There are other equally unappealingly named candy bars like the Fat Emma, the Sal-Le-Dande Bar (named after an exotic dancer of the 1930s), the Al bar (named for Herbert Hoover’s 1928 political opponent, Alfred E. Smith), and, my favorite, the Chicken Dinner.
Yes, there was once a candy bar called Chicken Dinner. Time magazine listed the confection at No. 6 of the 13 most influential candy bars in history, according to a Feb. 18, 2014 article “The 13 Most Influential Candy Bars of All Time.”
Here is Time Magazine’s list from No. 13 to No. 1:
13. Wonka Bar
12. Milky Way
11. Baby Ruth
10. Nestlé Crunch
9. Cadbury Milk Chocolate
8. Scharffen Berger
7. Grenada Chocolate
6. Chicken Dinner
5. Snickers
4. Nestlé Milk Chocolate
3. Toblerone
2. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
1. Kit Kat
I’m not certain why Time stopped at 13, but I am certain that Chicken Dinner, officially named Sperry’s Chicken Dinner Chocolate Bar, is the funniest of all those on the list. I find it especially amusing since the candy bar did not contain any chicken.
The Sperry Candy Company produced Chicken Dinner from the 1920s to the 1960s — roughly 40 years of this chocolaty, nutty treat. (The actual ingredients of the candy bar are not published.) It made its way into American homes cleverly marketed as a healthy, comforting treat during especially uncertain times like the Great Depression and World War II. Time included the confection on this prestigious list because of the company’s marketing and because the candy bar paved the way for health bars like Luna and Clif bars.
Admittedly, though, chicken dinner does sound comforting and healthy, right? Herbert Hoover campaigned on “a chicken in every pot.” Las Vegas gamblers who heard the phrase, “Winner winner chicken dinner” salivated at the thought of winning a hand at blackjack and getting a nourishing three-piece chicken dinner inclusive of potatoes and another vegetable.
My own favorite Las Vegas traveler (Joe Brooks) loves a good chicken dinner for its nutrition and value but mostly for its comfort after a long session of “gaming.”
Cooking a chicken dinner at home offers the same benefits. Here are some chicken dinners we find worth cooking often.
Easy Roast Chicken
- 1 whole chicken (3½ to 4 pounds), rinsed and patted dry
- Salt and ground pepper
- 5 sprigs fresh oregano left whole
- 5 sprigs fresh oregano leaves, chopped
- 5 sprigs curly-leaf parsley left whole
- 5 sprigs curly-leaf parsley, chopped
- 2 small yellow onions, quartered
- 12-16 baby carrots
- 1 pound potatoes, sliced into ½-inch rounds
- 1 T extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ c dry white wine
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Season chicken inside and out with salt and pepper and sprinkle with fresh chopped oregano and parsley. Place in a roasting pan. Stuff oregano and parsley sprigs in cavity.
In a large bowl, toss quartered onions, carrots and potatoes with oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Scatter vegetables around chicken, arranging potatoes at edges of pan; pour wine into pan.
Roast until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear when pierced between breast and leg (an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of a thigh, avoiding bone, should read 165 degrees), about 1 hour.
* * *
Any leftover chicken makes perfect meat for other recipes — chicken enchiladas, chicken tetrazzini and chicken salad, but I especially enjoy the following: Creamy Lemon Chicken Kale Soup by Jessica Flanigan. Don’t let the recipe name and ingredients fool you. It is utterly delicious and has the added benefit of being healthy.
Creamy Lemon Chicken Kale Soup
Adapted from recipe by Jessica Flanigan
- 4 c shredded cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well)
- 6 c chicken broth
- 1 bunch kale, sliced into ½-inch strips
- 1 c chopped carrots
- 1 c plain rice
- Zest of 3 lemons
- 2 T fresh lemon juice
- 1 large onion, chopped
- ½ c olive oil
- salt to taste
In a blender, add 2 cups of stock, the chopped onion and olive oil. Blend for a minute or two, or until it is completely smooth.
In a stockpot, add the blended mixture, the remaining 4 cups of broth, kale, shredded chicken, zest of all three lemons, and the fresh lemon juice. Add a pinch of salt.
Let cook for about 30 minutes.
Add rice and cook an additional 15-20 minutes, adding water if necessary, to maintain a soupy consistency.
* * *
Another full-throttled chicken dinner we have enjoyed recently is one that Joe challenged me to make after he watched an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”
While I am not a huge fan of marsala, cooking Chicken Marsala opened my eyes and my palate to the virtues of this fortified wine, which brings out nutty notes that make Chicken Marsala especially pleasing.
Chicken Marsala
Adapted from Allrecipes.com
- 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, 1½ to 2 pounds, sliced in half and pounded to ¼” thickness
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¾ c all-purpose flour
- ¼ c olive oil
- 12 ounces baby Bella mushrooms, quartered
- 4 green onions, whites only, sliced
- 1½ c dry marsala wine
- ½ c water
- 4 T butter
- 1/3 c flat-leaf parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish
Mix the flour with 1½ teaspoons salt and a generous amount of pepper in a shallow bowl or plate. Dredge the cutlets in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess.
Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Sear pounded breasts in batches until lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side and transfer to a plate.
Add the mushrooms and ½ teaspoon salt to the same pan and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the mushrooms are slightly softened and just beginning to release some liquid. Add the green onions and cook until starting to soften.
Remove the pan from the heat. Pour in the wine and ½ cup water. Return the pan to high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the liquid reduces by a third and starts to thicken. Whisk in the butter and continue whisking until it is melted and the sauce has thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the cutlets and any accu-mulated juices to the pan and cook, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened, about 2 minutes.
Remove the chicken to a platter and stir the parsley into the sauce. Pour the sauce over the chicken and garnish with more parsley.
Serve with a salad and pasta, polenta or crusty bread. Try pairing with a soft Pinot Noir like Meiomi.
While I try to develop innovative recipes with creative names that can appeal to all ages, I sometimes fall short. Since the Sperry’s Chicken Dinner Chocolate Bar is already taken, I thought “Winner Winner Cow Meat Innards” would work. Or maybe I need to think on that a bit.
Happy cooking and rhyming.
