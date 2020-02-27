What is “uisce beatha” or the water of life?
What was the world’s most popular spirit when the French wine grapes were all but destroyed in the mid-18th century?
What is the national drink of Ireland?
What alcohol is in Bailey’s Irish Cream?
What did one man in the UK say cured him of coronavirus?
The answer to all of these is, of course, whiskey, the Irish stuff as opposed to Scottish whisky (without the “e”). In addition to the coronavirus cure claim, whiskey fans around the world also tout a multitude of health benefits like aiding digestion, boosting the immune system, preventing cancer and strokes, lowering the risk of dementia, and curing the common cold. (See vinepair.com article titled “Your Drunk Aunt Was Right: The Hot Toddy Is the Cure to the Common Cold.”)
While I can’t vouch for the truth of any of these claims, I do know that whiskey is an integral part of Irish history, a fun part of St. Patrick’s Day, and an important ingredient in many Irish drinks and dishes.
On a cold, rainy day in Dublin, Ireland, after visiting Trinity College, my family and I ducked into a pub to warm up. Someone suggested a hot whiskey, also known as a hot toddy. We drank them the whole time we were in Ireland. I’m sure this warm, lemony beverage is what kept us all from getting sick! Here is our family’s version:
Hot Irish Whiskey
Makes 1 serving
- 1 shot Irish whiskey
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1½ T honey
- 6 oz. boiling water
- One slice of lemon
- 3-4 whole cloves
In a mug, mix whiskey, lemon, honey and whole cloves. Pour boiling water on top. Stir to dissolve honey. Sip responsibly or until your cold is gone.
* * *
Irish coffee is another favorite during the cold months of the year and is a special treat on St. Patrick’s Day. Its origin makes for an interesting story.
In 1943, a flight from Foynes, Ireland, to New York had to turn back to Ireland because of inclement weather. The airport and restaurant staff were called back to work.
On the spot, Chef Joe Sheridan prepared a warm coffee beverage drink for the tired travelers, one with whiskey, cream and a touch of sugar. When asked if the coffee was Brazilian, Sheridan jokingly said, “No! It’s Irish coffee.”
Here is the original recipe from the Foynes Flying Boat Museum. They still serve this exact version at the end of the museum tour. It is, allegedly, the same recipe that became famous at Buena Vista Hotel in San Francisco. You can still get it there today.
If you don’t have a Foynes Irish coffee glass, any coffee mug will do. Glass makes a lovely presentation.
The Original Irish Coffee
Step One: Preheat your Foynes Irish coffee glass by filling it with boiling water for 5 seconds, then pour the water out.
Step Two: Add 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and a good measure of Irish whiskey into the warmed glass.
Step Three: Fill the glass to within 1 centimeter of the brim with hot, strong black coffee. Stir well to dissolve all the brown sugar.
Step Four: Carefully pour lightly whipped cream over the back of a spoon so that it floats on top of the coffee.
Step Five: Do not stir after adding the cream; optimal flavor comes from drinking the coffee and Irish whiskey through the cream.
* * *
If the whiskey in either the hot toddy or the Irish coffee is too strong for you, perhaps this homemade version of Irish Cream (substantially less expensive than Bailey’s) will suit you.
Homemade Irish Cream
- 1½ c good Irish whiskey
- 2 T chocolate extract
- 1 T pure vanilla extract
- 2 c fresh cream
- ¼ c very strong coffee
- 1 oz. semisweet chocolate chips, preferably mini size for quicker melting
- 1/3 c brown sugar
In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, mix the cream and hot coffee until almost boiling. Add the chocolate chips and whisk constantly until they are fully incorporated.
Remove from heat, continue stirring, and add the whiskey and flavorings. Allow to cool. Decant into a bottle with a lid. That’s it. Really.
Shake before serving. This will last in the refrigerator for two months, but it never makes it past a few days at my house – and it’s totally my fault.
* * *
Whiskey is most often consumed by drinking. However, it is a wonderful addition to some recipes – both sweet and savory.
The following chicken dish is based on a recipe by Clodagh McKenna, Irish chef and cookbook author. It is a rather quick meal for a weeknight but is nice enough to serve to company, too.
Crispy Chicken with Creamy Irish Whiskey Mushroom Sauce
Adapted from Clodagh’s Irish Kitchen
Makes 8 servings
For the chicken:
- 2 T olive oil
- 1½ T Irish butter
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and left whole
- 8 mixed pieces of chicken, skin on
- Salt and freshly-ground pepper
For the sauce:
- 3½ T Irish butter
- 1 small onion or 2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
- 8-10 oz. small fresh mushrooms, cleaned and cut in halves or quarters
- 1/3 c Irish Whiskey
- 1¼ c half and half
- 1 T fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
- 1/8 t scant ground cayenne pepper
Pat dry chicken pieces and season with salt and pepper.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place an ovenproof skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted, add the whole garlic cloves and the chicken pieces, skin side down, to the pan.
Cook until the skin is crisp, about 3-4 minutes. Then turn the chicken over and cook on the other side for an additional 3-4 minutes. Transfer the pan to the preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Now it’s time to make the sauce. In a medium nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add the onions and mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the whiskey and increase the heat to medium-high until it boils slightly. Reduce heat back to medium and allow the liquid to reduce by half.
Stir in the half and half, thyme and cayenne pepper. Reduce the temperature and allow sauce to continue to cook and thicken slightly. After it has thickened, season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.
Serve with mashed potatoes and extra thyme for garnish.
Even though the Irish and the Scots argue about who first developed whiskey or whisky, we can all agree that the spirit is a perfect ingredient for March and for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Enjoy it more responsibly than I do with my Irish Cream.
