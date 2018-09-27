Dear Molly:
I’m sorry that I cheated you on your 16th birthday. I hoped you wouldn’t notice. I wasn’t trying to get away with anything. I guess I was just being lazy. Everything but the sauce in your celebration lasagna was from scratch. I promise.
Well, maybe not the pasta. Or the cheese. I didn’t make the cheese. But, besides that, it was all from scratch. I am so sorry I used the store-bought marinara. I hope I didn’t ruin your birthday dinner.
Love,
Mom
Today’s markets and grocery stores make it easy for us to speed up the cooking processes. I am as guilty as anyone for falling back on shortcuts.
Usually there is no shame in taking the quicker route in cooking, and it’s always better to take a shortcut than to opt for fast food. But I should have known better than to try to pull the wool over my kid’s eyes, though, especially for something as important as her 16th birthday.
She knows that I ALMOST always make my own marinara, and she called me on it. So, I promised her that for her next 16th birthday, I wouldn’t cheat.
Quick Marinara Sauce
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 T brown sugar
¼ c tomato paste
2 T dry red wine
2 28-oz. cans whole, peeled tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
2 T fresh thyme leaves
1 T fresh oregano, chopped
½ c fresh basil, chiffonade-sliced
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and brown sugar, stirring constantly for about five minutes. Reduce the heat to medium low and allow to cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.This allows the onions to “sweat,” which means they lose their moisture but the color doesn’t change.
Add tomato paste, red wine and canned tomatoes. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and toss in the fresh herbs.
Cook’s Notes: The sauce freezes well in an airtight container for up to one month.
Occasionally, I use tomato puree when I want a really smooth sauce, but by and large, the less-processed the tomato (like whole canned) the more flavorful the fruit.
If you choose to use whole tomatoes, just pop them in a blender or food processor before adding them to your pan. You can also add the whole tomatoes as mentioned in the recipe and use an immersion blender to achieve your preferred consistency.
A word about fresh versus canned tomatoes: Bon Appétit (a trusted cooking source in my book) says that fresh tomatoes are best eaten raw and that tomatoes out of season aren’t worth very much of anything. I subscribe to this. Besides, I really don’t want the hassle of peeling and de-seeding a pound of tomatoes. If that shortcut makes me less of a purist, so be it.
Using fresh herbs (especially basil) in this marinara recipe really adds a significant pop of fragrance. If fresh herbs are unavailable, you can substitute dried herbs, but those are best added right after sweating the onions and garlic.
If you have fresh basil at home, it is likely nearing the end of its outdoor life for the year. That fading basil makes a wonderful pesto that can be used immediately or kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. It is wonderful on homemade pizza, tossed into pasta, drizzled on a caprese salad, or just smeared on a slice of bread. Here is my favorite pesto recipe:
Pesto
1 1/2 c fresh basil leaves
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 c pine nuts (pecans, walnuts, or other oily nuts will also work.)
1/8 c extra virgin olive oil
1/2 t fresh lemon juice
1/4 t salt
1/4 t freshly-ground black pepper
1/4 c freshly-grated parmesan cheese
In a food processor, combine the basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Add the Parmesan and process a few seconds more. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
While most cooks and chefs prefer using fresh basil, and many recipes like pesto require fresh basil, some recipes (soups, roasted chicken, flavored bread dipping oils) need dried herbs. The most economical and freshest dried herbs are in the bulk section of the grocery store.
As the long Texas summer fades into cooler (much wanted) fall, you might consider drying some of your outdoor herbs. Hearty herbs like oregano and rosemary work best by air-drying. Leafier herbs with more moisture like basil and mint get better results from dehydrator or oven drying.
I recently tried drying my dwindling basil from my herb garden for the first time. After picking over, washing and drying the leaves from about 20 tall basil stalks, I dried it in my oven at 170 degrees for two hours. To my pleasant surprise, it worked beautifully. Purchased dried basil couldn’t hold a candle to the sweet aroma of home-dried.
I will be sad when I use it all and have to rely on the grocery store’s basil again.