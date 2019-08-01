True confession: I don’t know how to cut up a chicken. I’m a little ashamed about it. It just seems like something a real chef should know how to do. We were taught in culinary school, but the process just never stuck with me.
Inspired by Ina Garten, I decided to start small — very small — with spatchcocking a Cornish game hen. Spatchcocking is much simpler than cutting up a chicken, and a Cornish game hen is much smaller; so, I guess I cheated a little. In fact, an article in The Washington Post says “spatchcocking is made for those with mediocre knives and lousy knife skills.”
Maybe the latter part is true, but my knives are fantastic!
So, what is “spatchcock” and why do it? It is essentially butterflying the chicken, although “butterflying” technically refers to splitting a boneless piece of meat. When it is spatchcocked, the bird cooks more quickly and evenly and absorbs more flavor from the seasonings.
It was introduced in the 18th century in Ireland when folks wanted to quickly cook a chicken. The word likely comes from “dispatch the cock,” meaning splitting a bird down the back and grilling it.
Martha Stewart’s spatchcocking method is to cut along each side of the backbone with shears. Remove the backbone. Turn chicken breast-side up; flatten it with your palm. Ina Garten takes it one step further by removing the cartilage between the breasts so that the bird lays even flatter in the skillet or on the grill.
If you aren’t comfortable spatchcocking the bird yourself, the butcher at H-E-B will do it for you. She will even spatchcock a turkey, although spatchcocking is typically reserved for small birds.
According to “Joy of Cooking,” the Cornish game hen (also called Rock Cornish game hen) is “an American invention, and a surprisingly recent one, the result of patient crossbreeding of Cornish gamecocks and Plymouth Rock hens. They are plump little birds with all white meat and an attractive gamy flavor, due partly to their ancestry and partly to a diet that usually includes acorns and cranberries.”
“The New Professional Chef” describes these 5- to 6-week-old birds as “very tender, suitable for all cooking techniques.” They are typically 12 to 32 ounces in weight and the second youngest “chicken” after a poussin, which is a 3- to 4-week-old chicken weighing 12 to 16 ounces.
Our local grocer carries frozen Cornish game hens that are sold in packages of two. During holiday seasons, the butcher will carry fresh game hens in the meat department.
So, spatchcocking a Cornish game hen renders the best of all poultry worlds: tender, young meat meets quick cooking method for a succulent meal. Below are two different ways to cook your spatchcocked game hen, one oven roasted and the other grilled, both deliciously simple once you get the hang of it.
Cast-Iron Cornish Game Hens with Roasted Veggies
Serves 2
- One 12-oz. Cornish game hen
- Kosher salt
For Greek flavor:
- 1 T finely chopped fresh rosemary or 1 ½ t dried
- 1 T finely chopped garlic
- ½ t black pepper
- 1 T fresh oregano or 1 ½ t dried
- Zest and juice from 2 lemons
- Extra virgin olive oil
Or, for Middle Eastern flavor:
- ½ t black pepper
- 2 t garlic powder
- Large pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 t allspice
- ½ t sweet paprika
- For roasted vegetables:
- 4 Campari tomatoes
- 1 sweet onion or Vidalia onion, peeled and quartered
- Handful Kalamata and/or green olives
For best results, spatchcock the hen one night before you plan to cook it.
Place the hen, breast side up, on a large cutting board. Generously season with salt (very generously) on both sides. Place the game hen, breast side up, on a shallow roasting dish. Refrigerate, uncovered, overnight. This helps get a crispy skin.
One hour before roasting, remove the hen from the refrigerator and set at room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and adjust an oven rack to the middle position.
In a small bowl, mix the spices. Rub the spices on the game hen on both sides.
In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, add just enough extra virgin olive oil to coat the bottom. Heat on medium-high. As soon as the oil is shimmering, add the hen, breast side down. Brown for about 4-5 minutes, then flip over and brown on the other side another 4-5 minutes or so.
Transfer the cast-iron skillet to the preheated oven (middle rack) and turn the pan so that the handle is pointing to the left.
Place the tomato and onion in a small roasting dish. Toss with olive oil and salt. Place on the rack below the cast iron skillet.
After 15 minutes, using oven mitts, carefully, turn the skillet 180 degrees so that the handle is now pointing right. Roast for another 15 minutes, until the hen is brown all over and the juices run clear. (Temperature should reach 160°F. It will continue to cook after you remove it from the oven.) Remove from oven, let rest for 10 minutes before cutting in half.
Place veggies in the cast iron pan around game hen and sprinkle with olives. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.
Serve from skillet.
My husband really does not like to grill chicken. He complains that it always turns out dry and flavorless and that he never gets the cooking time right. We followed this recipe to a T, and Joe was converted. The foil-wrapped bricks on top of the birds ensure moistness and thorough browning. Plus, it’s kind of fun.
Ina Garten’s Tuscan Grilled Game Hens
Serves 4
- 2 Cornish hens, flattened
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (2 lemons)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic (3 cloves)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Kosher salt 1/3 cup good olive oil
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 lemons, halved
Sprinkle the Cornish hens with 1 teaspoon salt on each side.
Combine the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a ceramic or glass dish just large enough to hold the flattened hens.
Add the hens and turn to coat.
Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, turning once or twice.
When ready to grill, prepare a hot charcoal fire (or turn a gas grill on low heat).
Place the hens skin-side up and weigh them down with a gratin dish with a foil-wrapped brick inside.
Cook for 12 minutes, until the underside is golden brown.
Turn the hens skin side down, weigh them down again, and cook for another 12 minutes until the skin is golden brown and the hens are cooked through.
Place the lemon halves on the grill, cut side down, for the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Remove the Cornish hens and lemons to a plate or cutting board, cover with aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Cut the hens in half and squeeze the juice from the grilled lemon halves on top.
If you are looking for a wine to pair with any of these recipes, a Vermentino or Pinot Grigio would work nicely. If you are a bit more adventurous and don’t mind mixing cultures, try my margarita recipe. It’s especially good with Ina Garten’s grilled version. Or maybe you just want to sip one while you’re watching over the grill.
Karyn’s Margarita
Serves 1
- Juice of 3 limes
- 1 shot Patron Silver Tequila
- 1 shot Cointreau
- 1 shot simple syrup
Put all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake at least 40 times. Pour over ice, garnish with lime slice, and enjoy responsibly.
Maybe I will eventually learn to cut up a chicken. In the meantime, I am going to use my lousy knife skills and my fantastic knives to spatchcock my game hens and chickens. It makes me feel like a chef.