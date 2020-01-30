“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”
— Linda Grayson
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”
— Charles M. Schulz
“Don’t think that chocolate is a substitute for love! Love is a substitute for chocolate.”
— Miranda Ingram
“Chocolate is cheaper than therapy and you don’t need an appointment.”
— Catherine Aitken
“Chocolate is medicinal. I just did another study that confirms it.”
— Michelle M. Pillow
Thus begins a litany of quotes, poems, essays, and even books and movies about chocolate: “Chocolat” by Joanne Harris; “Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel, the “Death by Chocolate” series by Sally Berneathy; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl; and so many more.
What is our fascination of and fixation on chocolate?
Is it that chocolate is addictive? There are scientific journal articles dedicated to this question. After all, the term “chocoholic” had to come from somewhere.
Maybe our attraction to chocolate is the indication that it is medicinal. A Feb. 12, 2015 article by Helen Thompson in Smithsonian Magazine states: “… chocolate has been used in medicine since at least the 1500s, and probably much earlier, as part of Olmec, Maya and Aztec treatments for a range of ailments.”
But didn’t they also sacrifice children?
Perhaps our love of chocolate is for its aphrodisiac qualities? In “The New Intercourses, and Aphrodisiac Cookbook,” authors Martha Hopkins and Randall Lockridge describe chocolate like this:
“With each snap of the couverture, it stimulates the body with caffeine, surges blood flow throughout the body with is flavonols, arouses us with cannabis-like fatty acids, and injects a dose of PEA and serotonin into our love-hungry veins.”
Oh my!
Most likely, however, we love chocolate because it is delicious. Dark, semi-sweet, milk or even white, chocolate is delicious. This Valentine’s Day, treat yourself or anyone else you love to some hot cocoa, chocolate caliente or French silk pie.
If you read the book or saw the movie, “Chocolat,” you may remember that the favorite chocolate of Roux, the Irish gypsy played by Johnny Depp, was (spoiler alert) hot chocolate.
We have two types of warm cocoa drinks that we occasionally enjoy at our house. The first is the traditional hot cocoa on the back of the Hershey’s Cocoa Powder box, with a couple of simple variations and a couple of (preferably homemade) marshmallows.
My mother made this for us on those rare snow days in Brownwood. It was always a treat considering she is one of the few who claim not to like chocolate. As John Q. Tullius said, “Nine out of 10 people like chocolate. The 10th person always lies.”
Adapted Hershey’s Favorite Hot Cocoa
Makes 6 servings
- 1/3 c sugar
- ¼ c Hershey’s Cocoa
- 1/3 c hot water
- 4 c milk
- Dash of salt
- ¾ t pure vanilla extract
- Tiny pinch of cayenne pepper
- (splash of whiskey, dark rum or Kahlua as you see fit)
Mix sugar, cocoa, and salt in a saucepan. Stir in hot water. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture boils. Let boil for about a minute. Reduce heat and stir in milk. Do not boil. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and cayenne.
* * *
“The superiority of chocolate (hot chocolate), both for health and nourishment, will soon give it the same preference over tea and coffee in America which it has in Spain.”
— Thomas Jefferson
For a more decadent treat, try this Spanish version of hot cocoa. In Spain, you would sip this slightly-sweet, silky, almost custard-like hot chocolate — often with a churro or cookie to dip into it — and a cup of water to quench thirst.
This drink is so rich that 4 ounces makes an ample serving.
Chocolate Caliente
Adapted from recipe by Rebecca Lindamood
Makes 4 servings
- 2 c whole milk
- 3 T sugar (4 for my daughter, Molly)
- 4 T good quality Dutch process cocoa powder
- 2 T arrowroot powder or cornstarch
- ½ t pure vanilla extract
- Tiny pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Whisk together the sugar, cocoa powder and arrowroot powder or cornstarch in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart saucepan, breaking up any lumps. Whisk the milk into the powder. The powder will not dissolve in the milk. The goal is to simply to mix it at this point.
Place the pan over a medium heat and whisk constantly. Watch for the following changes:
First, the powder will dissolve and then the mixture will begin to look like chocolate milk. Next, the mixture will darken and begin to thicken slightly.
As it thickens, reduce the heat slightly. Continue stirring, scraping the whisk across the bottom and sides to prevent scorching. Once the mixture is thick and bubbly, remove it from the heat, stir in vanilla and cayenne, and pour into sipping cups. Serve immediately.
* * *
Pages 284 and 285 of my very old Better Homes and Gardens “New” Cookbook – the one that touts a “convenient page-lifter” and a “washable stain-resistant cover” – stick together because I have made the French Silk Pie recipe so many times. It’s a keeper.
A word of caution: this recipe contains raw eggs; so, choose your eggs wisely. Inspect them carefully to ensure that they have no cracks, including any “shadows” of cracks.
Another good safety measure is to purchase pasteurized eggs. This process heats the egg within the shell to 140 degrees F for 3½ minutes, killing the bacteria without cooking the egg. There are recipes available with cooked eggs, but Better Homes is so reliable that I haven’t ventured to try any of them.
French Silk Pie
From Better Homes and Gardens
- 1 c sugar
- ¾ cup butter (NOT margarine), softened slightly
- 3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
- 1½ t vanilla
- 3 eggs
- 1 (one) 9-inch baked pastry shell, blind baked*
In a mixing bowl, cream sugar and butter about 4 minutes or until fluffy. Stir in cooled chocolate and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on medium speed of electric mixer after each addition and scraping sides of bowl constantly.
Turn into completely cooled baked pastry shell. Chill several hours or overnight. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate curls if desired.
*After rolling out a pie crust, place it the pie pan and prick the bottom with a fork 20 or 30 times. Then, pop it into the freezer for 20-30 minutes. Baking a very cold crust will keep it from shrinking. Before you put it into the preheated oven, line the crust with aluminum foil or parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans before baking.
This month, I challenge you to find several ways to boost your health, improve your love life, and please your palate with chocolate. And to share it with someone you love — or not.
“I may not have a Valentine, but don’t touch the chocolate — because it’s mine!”
— Molly
Happy cooking!
