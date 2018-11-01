“Je suis un verre de vin rouge, s’il vous plait,” I said in my best French accent. The waiter at the restaurant in Brussels furrowed his brow and cocked his head in confusion like a puppy dog.
Annoyed, I repeated my request and pointed to the menu to order a glass of red wine. I had practiced that line over and over, and I knew my pronunciation was good. Was he just being rude because I he thought was an Ugly American?
I shrugged off his rudeness and went on to order one of my favorite midday repasts — simple mixed greens salad with goat cheese and herb crostini and fresh vinaigrette.
Later that evening I considered my lunch experience and the request for a glass of red wine. A realization struck me making me cringe in embarrassment. What I should have said was, “Je voudrais un verre de vin rouge,” or, “I would like a glass of red wine.” What I actually said to him translates to, “I am a glass of red wine.”
Geez. I am thankful that he was gracious enough not to laugh out loud to my face.
The goat crostini was one of several recipes I brought home with me after a year on the other side of the pond. Being an expatriate was challenging and daunting at times, but the culinary experiences made it all worthwhile.
From Belgian chocolates to moules et frites (steamed mussels and fries, can’t call them “french fries” in Belgium) to the strongest coffee I had tasted to date, my palate opened to a whole new world, a world of flavors I continue to enjoy exploring. If the thought of mussels does not appeal to you, I hope you will at least try the goat cheese crostini recipe and explore a little bit of Belgium with me.
Goat Cheese Crostini for mixed green salad
Serves 6
- 1 French baguette, sliced into 12 rounds
- 6 oz. fresh goat cheese, like Montrachet
- 1 T herbes de Provence or fine herbes*
Preheat oven to low broil. Spread ½ ounce goat cheese on each toast round and sprinkle with ¼ to ½ t herbes de Provence on top. Broil about 2 minutes or until the tips of the goat cheese and the herbs begin to brown slightly. Serve two warm crostini on top of dressed mixed salad greens.
*Herbes de Provence is a blend of dried herbs harvested in the Provence region of France. The blend may include but is not limited to thyme, basil, lavender, rosemary, savory and oregano.
Most grocery stores carry it in the spice section, but it’s quite simple to blend your own mix once you decide which flavors you like. Fine herbes is a blend of dried herbs that may include chervil, tarragon, chives and parsley, with some variation.
Both herb blends are commonly used for seasoning meats and vegetables. I have also had this crostini with only dried rosemary or dried basil on top. Both are delicious especially with tomato soup.
Karyn’s Go-to Vinaigrette
- 1/3 c grapeseed, canola or avocado oil (100 percent olive oil can be too strong and heavy for this otherwise light vinaigrette.)
- 3 T rice wine vinegar
- 3 T champagne vinegar (Apple cider vinegar will do in a pinch, but it is a stronger tasting vinegar.)
- 1+ T honey
- 1 T whole grain mustard
- 1 T dry white wine
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pinch of dried herbs (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar, secure lid, and shake until emulsified. Can be refrigerated for up to two weeks.
Since I seldom fry anything, we don’t have moules et frites at home, just steamed mussels in a light wine and cream broth. I serve this dish with warm, crusty French bread so that to soak up all the yummy broth. Here is the basic mussel recipe:
Mussels in White Wine Broth
Serves 6
- 4 T olive oil
- 4 T butter
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped or 3 shallots, very thinly sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 5-6 lbs. mussels (Discard any that are already open prior to cooking.)
- 16 oz. chicken stock
- 16 oz. shrimp or fish stock (if you aren’t able to find this, just double the chicken stock)
- 2 c dry white wine
- 3/4 c whipping cream
- ¼ c chopped fresh parsley or 1/8 c dried
- 2 T chopped fresh thyme or 1 T dried
- ¼ t red pepper flakes
- Salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste
- Juice from 2 lemons
Clean and remove beards from mussels. (Your fish market will typically do this for you if they’re not already cleaned.)
Add olive oil and butter to a large stock pot and heat over medium high until butter is melted. Add onion and cook until soft and opaque. Reduce heat to medium, add garlic and cook while stirring for about one minute. DON’T let the garlic brown. (If you are using dried herbs, add them now.)
Pour in the wine and broth(s) and add the cayenne pepper. Stir to blend all ingredients. Allow liquids to come to a gentle boil, add the mussels with a spider or slotted spoon and cover the pot. Cook for about 8 minutes until the mussels open. Discard any mussels that do not open.
Stir in the cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If using fresh herbs, stir them in at the very end just before serving.
For a more festive, celebratory dinner, try adding a layer of shrimp and a layer of scallops on top of the mussels. When using all three, I usually put the mussels into the broth for about 3 minutes, add the shrimp for another 2, and top with the scallops. (They cook very quickly and can be rubbery if overcooked.)
Serve in bowls with French bread – and perhaps un verre de vin blanc, like a dry Riesling. But please, if you should want to request a glass of white wine in French say, “Je voudrais un verre to vin blanc,” lest you be embarrassed later. I never went back to that restaurant.