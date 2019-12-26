If you have ever attempted to lose weight, chances are good that you have tried — or at least explored — some pretty crazy fad diets, but have you ever thought about eating a cotton ball? How about tapeworm eggs? Those are the bases of two bizarre fad diets that people have tried for weight loss. Two of hundreds. Here are a few more to ponder:
• Cigarette Diet encouraging folks to “Reach for a Lucky Instead of a Sweet”
• Twinkie Diet where a Kansas State nutrition professor lost 27 pounds in two months
• 10-Days-10-Pounds-off-Diet
• Grapefruit Diet
• Baby Food Diet
• Nothing But Chocolate Diet
Especially since the advent of fast foods, Americans have struggled with their weight and with diseases associated with being overweight.
We have gone to great lengths to try to lose weight, even resorting to eating cotton balls dipped in juice.
And, yes, there are reports of people swallowing a capsule containing tapeworm eggs to hatch in their digestive systems and eat up the extra calories.
A few years ago, I wrote an article praising the virtues of the Mediterranean diet. I still stand by those virtues today. As I said then, this is not a diet but a lifestyle, a way of incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables, grains and healthy fats into our everyday eating habits.
The nutritional benefits of this Mediterranean eating lifestyle are overwhelming. Studies show links from this lifestyle to better hearing, healthier brains, less memory loss and stronger hearts. The Cleveland Clinic calls it the “healthiest diet for your heart.”
The original food pyramid was created in Sweden in 1974. Many of us learned about it in school. It promoted a base of dairy, pastas, potatoes and cereals. The midsection of the pyramid consisted of fruits and vegetables, and the top portion was made up of meats, fish and eggs.
Healthy Option
The Mediterranean version promotes daily consumption of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts and healthy fats such as olive oil, poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt in moderate portions, fish at least twice a week, and red meat once less often, perhaps only once per month. (See OldWayspt.org for more information and lots of great recipes.)
Still, I’m a cook and lover of food, not a doctor or nutritionist. I want what I cook and share with family and friends to be delicious and satisfying, not diet-ish and boring.
So, I call the Mediterranean diet the healthiest diet for your appetite. It is anything but boring. Think paella, spanakopita, moussaka, baba ganoush and hummus.
It’s true that some of these recipes are time-consuming to make and may require lots of ingredients. And, perhaps paella is something of a special occasion food (although not that difficult), but there are lots of delicious and deliciously simple Mediterranean diet recipes that are equally satisfying.
Perhaps these simple recipes will inspire you to explore more Mediterranean-style cooking — whether for flavor or for health — or both!
Mediterranean Baked Fish
(Adapted from theforkedspoon.com)
Makes 4 servings
- 1½ T olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic
- 16 oz. white fish (4 fillets)*
- ¼ c freshly chopped basil, packed
- 15 oz. can artichoke artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 4 oz. kalamata olives
- 1 lemon sliced
- ½ onion or 2 shallots, chopped
- 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
- 2 Roma tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 2 T capers
- ½ c feta cheese, crumbled
- Salt and pepper
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
3. Add onions or shallots and garlic and sauté until fragrant, approximately 1-2 minutes.
4. Add crushed tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper and mix well. Bring just to a boil and remove from heat.
5. Transfer sauce to a casserole dish. (If you have an extra-large ovenproof skillet, you can make this a 1-dish recipe.)
6. Place fish on top of the fresh basil tomato sauce.
7. Sprinkle with feta cheese.
8. Gently place artichokes and chopped Roma tomatoes in the tomato sauce between the fish fillets, and place thin slices of lemon on top of the fish. Add the drained olives and capers on top of the fish and tomatoes.
9. Place casserole dish in the center of your preheated oven and bake for approximately 15-25 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
10. Garnish with additional fresh basil and feta and serve with a side of fresh whole grain bread OR the following tabbouleh side dish.
*I have used everything from cod to tilapia. Pollock is nice because of its mild flavor and moderate price. Even my family members who aren’t fish fans like it.
Tabbouleh
Adapted from epicurious.com
Makes 4-6 side dish servings
Active time: 40 minutes
- ½ cup fine bulgur
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- 3 T olive oil
- 1 c boiling-hot water
- 2 bunches curly leafed parsley, finely chopped
- ½ c fresh mint, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, cut into ¼” pieces
- ½ seedless cucumber, peeled, cored, and cut into ¼” pieces
- 3 T lemon juice
- ¾ t salt
- ¼ t black pepper
1. Stir together bulgur and 1 T oil in a heatproof bowl
2. Pour boiling water over, then cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and let stand 15 minutes.
3. Drain in a sieve, pressing on bulgur to remove any excess liquid.
4. Transfer bulgur to a bowl and toss with remaining ingredients, including 2 T oil, until combined well.
For a vegetarian main course, try this pasta with white beans and greens. Leave off the Parmesan for a vegan dish. The lemon juice and zest really make the dish pop. You can substitute fresh tomatoes for the sundried tomatoes if you prefer.
Orecchiette with White Beans, Greens and Lemon
(Recipe by Steven Petusevsky on Oldwayspt.org)
- 1 lb. uncooked orecchiette (preferably whole grain)
- 2 T extra-virgin olive oil
- Cooking spray or olive oil spray
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ¾ c chopped sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
- ¼ t crushed red pepper
- 1 (15-oz.) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 c trimmed arugula, kale or baby spinach
- 1 c fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1 T grated lemon rind
- 3 T fresh lemon juice
- 1 t kosher salt
- 5 T pine nuts, toasted
- ¼ c (1 oz.) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain. Place the pasta in a large bowl and drizzle with the olive oil, tossing to coat.
2. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat the pan with cooking spray or olive oil spray. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute or until the garlic begins to brown. Add the pasta mixture, tomatoes, pepper, and beans. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in the arugula, basil, lemon rind, lemon juice, and salt. Cook for 1 minute or until the arugula wilts.
3. Spoon 1½ c of the pasta mixture into each of 8 shallow bowls. Top each serving with 2 ½ teaspoons of pine nuts and 2 teaspoons cheese. Serve immediately.
This apricot dessert is not only satisfying, it is also aesthetically pleasing. The hint of flavor in the basil garnish makes the dish pop.
Apricots with Mascarpone
- 4 apricots
- 2 T brown sugar
- 4 T mascarpone
- 8 blackberries
- Honey for drizzling
- Basil, chiffonade cut, for garnish
1. Preheat broiler on high.
2. Cut apricots in half and remove seed.
3. Dip cut side in brown sugar just to coat.
4. Place apricots, sugared side up, on one side of a foil-lined, oven-proof pan. Add fresh blackberries to the other side.
5. Broil for 3 minutes. Turn pan. Broil for 2-3 more minutes, until sugar is caramelized and edges of apricots are brown.
6. Remove and let cool slightly.
7. Top each half with ½ T mascarpone and one blackberry.
8. Drizzle with honey and top with basil garnish.
Notes and ideas: Peaches or nectarines also work quite well with this dish. Chopped pistachios can make a lovely garnish and add texture. Ricotta cheese could replace the mascarpone.
So, if the New Year finds you trying to lose weight, PLEASE don’t reach for a Lucky, don’t eat any cotton balls, and stay away from tapeworms!
Try a little Mediterranean. It will do wonders for your heart. Happy New Year and happy cooking!
