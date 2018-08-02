Editor’s note: Waco Today is thrilled to begin this new monthly food column by Karyn Miller Brooks, owner of Gourmet Gallery.
Over the past few years, I have become more adventurous with seafood, especially shellfish. I will experiment with just about anything, to my family’s collective chagrin.
Lately I’ve been on a crab kick. When my husband came home and saw the recipe I was working on for a cold pea soup with crab, he, never one to mince words, said, “Yuck. That sounds horrible.”
I laughed audibly and said, “That’s exactly what I expected you to say.” In fact, I had left the recipe in plain sight for him to look at just to get his reaction.
So, we made the “horrible” recipe together, and guess what? It was delicious. This little soup shot is a lovely, refreshing warm-weather appetizer.
It is especially aesthetically pleasing if served in a shot glass or other small vessel. It can also be a full soup course. Here is the recipe modified from Tyler Florence’s “Chilled Pea Shots with Spicy Crab.”
I can’t blame Joe for not being excited about the soup’s name. It is a bit off-putting, I suppose.
Cold Pea Soup with Spicy Crab
Adapted from Tyler Florence’s “Real Kitchen”
Makes 4 soup servings and about 8 appetizer soup shots
- 1 c frozen sweet peas, thawed
- 8 ounces chicken broth
- ¼ c avocado or canola oil
- ¼-½ t freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Blend peas and chicken broth in a blender until smooth. While motor is running, remove the blender jar lid center cap and pour oil in a steady stream into the broth until emulsified or has become one smooth mixture. Add the lemon juice, cayenne, salt and black pepper. Set aside in refrigerator to cool for at least one hour.
Spicy Crab
- 3-½ t (1 T and ½ t) avocado or canola oil
- 1½ t garlic chili paste (found in the Asian section of grocery store)
- 1-2 t freshly-squeezed lemon juice
- ½ c fresh lump crab meat, picked through (found in the seafood section of grocery store)
- 10 fresh mint leaves, chopped
- Pinch of sea salt
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Whisk the oil, garlic chili paste, and lemon juice in a medium mixing bowl. Fold in the crab meat and mint and season with pinch of salt and cayenne.
For appetizer shots, fill shot glass or espresso cups about three-quarters full with chilled soup. Garnish with a generous tablespoon of spicy crab meat mixture and serve.
If a pea shot is too much for you to bite off, try this baked crab cake. You may be surprised at the simple, savory flavors that you can achieve WITHOUT frying. Because there is no egg in these, they are crumblier than typical fried crab cakes while also being healthier.
Baked Crab Cakes
Makes 4-6 good-sized crab cakes
- ½ lb. of cooked jumbo lump crab
- ¼ c EACH of finely chopped celery, red onion, and yellow and/or orange pepper
- 2 T fresh chopped parsley
- 1 T of fresh chopped basil
- ¼ t cayenne pepper
- ¼ t of Dijon mustard
- ¼ c of panko breadcrumbs
- Zest of a ½ lemon
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 3 T of real mayo for the filling
- 2 t – 1 T Creole or Cajun seasoning such as Tony Chachere’s or Old Bay (If you’re interested in making your own Cajun seasoning, email and I’ll share my favorite recipe.)
Instructions
1. Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees.
2. Spray a small baking sheet or pie tin with olive oil spray; NO parchment or foil.
3. Blend the mayo, Dijon, zest and seasonings in a large mixing bowl. Whisk well.
4. Fold in the celery, red pepper, red onion, parsley and basil and panko.
5. Gently fold in the lump crab meat and combine everything. At this point you can taste for seasoning as you like it, adding salt and pepper to taste or more spice.
6. Place bowl into the freezer for 10 minutes to allow the panko to set up.
7. Place a 2-inch ring mold (I use a tomato paste can with both ends removed.) on the greased baking sheet. Spoon about 4 T of crab mixture into the mold and pressing gently but firmly with a small rubber spatula to create uniformly-shaped cakes.
8. Place them into the hot 500-degree oven for 8 minutes.
9. Take them out after 8 minutes and let them sit on the baking sheet for a minute before removing. I often turn them over to serve so that the crispier side is on top.
I like serving these either with a Sriracha mayonnaise or a remoulade, but they are delicious without any sauce. Both of these can be made at home or purchased at most grocery stores.
Pair either of these crab dishes with a nice green salad, a piece of crusty French bread and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, and you have a wonderful light meal — even a meal fit for guests.
Happy cooking!