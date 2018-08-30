The first fig tree crop in Texas typically hits in June. Often a second crop comes in late summer or early fall. While figs are not my favorite fruit, I couldn’t resist the generous offer from a friend for a portion of her first crop of freshly picked figs.
“We have a bumper crop and I can only make so many jars of preserves,” she said. I was happy to receive them.
Determined to create something different with these figs, I made some not-so-original fig jam. I thought I was being a bit rogue by using fresh thyme from my garden and orange zest. Turns out this was nothing unique either, but it was satisfying, both to make and to consume.
The jam stands on its own — or maybe with a little Irish butter — on an English muffin, toast or biscuit, but it seems more interesting to use the fruit in sweet and savory appetizers such as a crostini with goat cheese and fig jam or a brie en croute with fig jam and walnuts or pecans if you want to make it more Texan.
Served with green apple slices and toasted French bread slices, the pastry-wrapped brie was a home run at our house. I tried to pass it off as our dinner one night. That didn’t go over well with my meat-eating husband. All of these hors d’oeuvre recipes were deemed repeatable.
Below is my fig jam recipe along with the brie en croute recipe, and a longtime favorite from Gourmet Gallery, Figs with Bleu Cheese and Proscuitto.
Thyme and Orange Scented Fig Jam
Adapted from Bon Appetit’s Fig & Thyme Jam Recipe by Ashley Christensen
- ½ cup honey (preferably local)
- Juice from 1 orange
- Zest from 1 orange, divided
- 4-5 sprigs fresh thyme or ¼ t dried thyme
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1 pound fresh figs
Remove fig stems and cut into quarters. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring honey to a simmer. Add orange juice, half of the orange zest, thyme and salt and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add figs to the saucepan and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring gently to ensure that the figs stay somewhat intact. Remove from heat and fold in remaining half of orange zest.
Allow to cool for 10 minutes and transfer to a canning jar. Let cool completely before putting on the lid. Refrigerate. Can keep in the refrigerator for two weeks. (I like to leave the thyme in the jar but removing it for serving.)
There are other fun herb options with fig jam/preserves.
Brie en Croute with Figs and Walnuts
Makes 4 appetizer-size portions
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, pre-packaged
- 1 T unsalted butter
- ½ c walnuts or pecans
- 1/3 c fig jam
- 1 (8-ounce) wheel Brie
- 1 egg, beaten
- Crackers and sliced green apple, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Defrost puff pastry for approximately 20 minutes and unfold. Gently roll it out with a rolling pin so that it stretches about 1 inch more on all sides. Place the brie in the center of the puff pastry.
In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Sauté the walnuts in the butter until golden brown, approximately 5 minutes.
Place the jam and walnut mixture on top of the Brie. Gather up the edges of the pastry, pressing around the brie and gather at the top. Gently squeeze together the excess dough and tie together with a piece of kitchen twine or twist into a knot. Brush the beaten egg over top and side of Brie. Place Brie on a parchment-lined cookie sheet or in a pie plate and bake for 20 minutes until pastry is golden brown.
Serve with crackers and sliced apple.
Figs with Saga Bleu and Prosciutto
Makes 24 bite-size appetizers
- 24 fresh figs
- 1 c Saga Bleu
- 12 thin slices prosciutto, sliced in half lengthwise
- Honey or aged balsamic vinegar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. With a knife, cut the fig in half and remove seed. Place a teaspoon of cheese into the cavity of each date half. Wrap the fig with a strip of prosciutto and twist prosciutto on top to hold securely.
Place figs on a cookie sheet line with parchment paper and place in the oven until prosciutto is crisped and the cheese is warm, about 12 minutes. Drizzle with a little honey or aged balsamic just before serving. They are delicious either warm or room temperature.
You may substitute the figs with dates. Goat cheese and feta are good cheese alternatives for those who don’t like the strong taste of bleu cheese. These tasty morsels can be stuffed, wrapped in prosciutto and frozen in a bag for up to two weeks.
I hope my friend gets a second “bumper crop” of figs later this year.