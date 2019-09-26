I’m not exactly sure what I was expecting, but it’s not what I got. I sent out a survey to several people on my email list — including my family — about favorite comfort foods. The responses were, at the very least, interesting, and at best, downright funny.
The two primary questions were:
• What is your favorite comfort food?
• Who first made this comfort food for you?
I DID get what I expected with the second question of “Who first made this comfort food for you?” I assumed that a maternal figure would be the most popular response. Of the 33 survey recipients, 18 responded that his or her mother was the person who first made or introduced the favorite comfort food.
Four said it originally came from a grandmother. Nancy McEachern said, “Luby’s.” Lisa Torgerson said, “Shakey’s.” My nephew Thomas said, “Me,” but he was (halfway) kidding.
Only one, my brother said, “My wife,” but he also said, “Mom.” Not wanting to be in trouble with anyone and always wanting to be tactful, he listed two favorite comfort food dishes and two producers. Clearly, he didn’t follow the rules.
I learned in a marketing class in college that what I like is NOT representative of the rest of the world. The same rule applies to purchasing products for retail businesses. Apparently, it applies to favorite comfort foods as well.
Because it’s my favorite comfort food, chicken tetrazzini or chicken pot pie should have topped the list. And of course, the first time I had either was when my mother made it.
I wish I could list all 38 comfort foods that were mentioned. (Yes, there were “cheaters,” as my husband called them, who couldn’t limit it to one.) There were 27 different “favorites.” The top winners were macaroni and cheese, fried chicken and jambalaya. There were a few other notables:
• Kris Kaiser-Olson — Roast chicken and Rice-a-Roni.
• Chris DeCluitt — Bacon and cabbage.
• David Davenport — His two daughters’ brownies or chocolate chip cookies.
• Thomas Miller — Bacon explosion AND jambalaya.
• Gary Miller — “Whatever I’m thinking about at the time.” (So, he sent three answers.)
• My British-born brother-in-law Eric Downward — Chili con carne.
• Several — varying “chocolates” from simply chocolate, to brownies, chocolate sheet cake, and chocolate chip cookies. Maybe that should be an article by itself.
Because I know I can’t match the culinary genius of either Eric or Chris, I won’t even approach recipes for chili con carne or for bacon and cabbage until they share them with me.
And frying is not my strength; so, I will forgo the fried chicken as well. Instead, let’s focus on macaroni and cheese and a somewhat modified version of jambalaya, the latter morphed from recipes from Louisiana, my sister and my sister-in-law.
Maybe my mother’s chicken tetrazzini will make the cut another time. I hope you are comforted by these two tried and true recipes.
Mac ’n Cheese
Serves 6
- 10 oz dried macaroni
- Drizzle or two of olive oil
- 4 T butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 3 ½ c whole milk or half and half
- ½ t salt
- ¼ t freshly ground black pepper
- ½ t garlic powder
- ½ t onion powder
- ½ t ground mustard
- 1/8 t ground cayenne pepper
- 1 c shredded white cheddar cheese*
- 1 c shredded Gruyere cheese*
- 4 oz goat cheese*
- 2 oz cream cheese
Topping
- 2 T butter
- 1 T olive oil
- 1 c breadcrumbs
- 1 t dried basil
- 1 t dried thyme
- 2 t dried parsley
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
Cook pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Strain, reserving some of the pasta water. Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pasta and set aside. Be sure to set your timer because you need to do other things while the pasta cooks.
Next, melt butter in a medium (10- to 12-inch) cast iron or other oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Make a light roux by adding flour and whisking until smooth. Continue to whisk and add milk and spices. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat to medium. Continue to stir and allow mixture to thicken.
Add all the cheeses (cheddar, Gruyere, cream and goat cheese) and stir until they are melted and the mixture is smooth. Stir pasta into skillet, adding pasta cooking water if mixture seems too thick. Set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt 2 T butter and 1 T olive oil and heat on medium until butter is melted. Add breadcrumbs, basil, thyme, and parsley and stir until well-combined.
Sprinkle seasoned breadcrumbs over pasta mixture in cast iron skillet. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until the mixture is bubbling and the breadcrumbs are nicely browned.
Note: I typically use a mixture of whatever cheeses I can find in the refrigerator that are still edible, not the ones in the very back that have unintentionally turned completely blue. Choose your favorite cheeses, making sure to add a little cream cheese to help keep it creamy. Monterrey Jack, Colby, Munster and Havarti work well. If you’re adventurous, try adding a little bleu cheese or Stilton, the intentionally blue cheeses. Yum!
In the warmer months, serve this with a salad and a nice Gruner Veltliner or Pinot Grigio. When it gets cooler, a Pinot Noir would work well, especially if you top your mac and cheese with some crispy bacon.
Now for the jambalaya. Sometimes I think that recipes need to be sophisticated and challenging to be delicious. This one proves me wrong. The recipe came to our family via my sister from the Broussards, who grew up in Louisiana.
Each of us has altered it to our own tastes. Feel free to experiment with it, perhaps by using chicken in lieu of or in addition to the shrimp or by adding some more vegetables or even a jalapeno.
Because it comes together quickly, it makes a great weeknight dinner, but it tastes good enough for company. (Your guests don’t need to know how easy it is.)
Jambalaya
Serves 6-8
- 1 link sausage, sliced (I like Andouille best for this recipe.)
- 4 T butter
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 stalks celery, sliced thin
- 1 chopped red bell pepper
- 16-24 oz beef or chicken broth
- 8 oz sliced mushrooms
- 1 can Rotel
- 1 c uncooked rice (Not Minute Rice. It gets too mushy.)
- 1 lb peeled deveined shrimp
Melt butter in a medium stock pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper. Cook until onion is translucent, about 6 minutes. Add sausage. Cook for five minutes. Add beef broth, mushrooms, and Rotel. Bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Add rice and simmer for about 15 more minutes or until the rice is done. Add shrimp and cook for additional 5-6 minutes.
Serve with crusty bread and butter and a mixed green salad. You will be comforted for at least two weeks, and you will crave it again within the month.
My husband loves this dish, and says it is a great comfort food. Less concerned with hurting anyone’s feelings than my brother, Joe’s response to my survey question was a succinct “chicken and dumplings.”
His answer to the second question was “my mom.” No mention of all the (delicious and comforting) foods I make for him. But I’m not bitter.
Maybe I need some comfort food.
Happy and comfortable cooking!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.