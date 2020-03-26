If you have ever felt the Sunday Blues, you know, that menacing foreboding of the coming workweek — possibly coupled with one too many adult beverages the previous night — then you have also likely experienced the joyful benefits of a Sunday brunch.
The origins of the brunch are ambiguous at best. I would love to have been the person who developed it — or at least who coined it. The term “brunch” is a portmanteau of “breakfast” and “lunch,” just like spoon plus fork equals “spork” and turkey plus duck plus chicken equals “turducken.”
Guy Beringer called brunch “a corruption of breakfast and lunch.”
Most accounts state that Beringer, a British author for Hunter’s Weekly, first reported the term in an 1895 article titled “Brunch: A Plea.” According to its own advertising, Hunter’s Weekly was “A Common Sense Paper for Common Sense People,” touting 16 pages where “all the best writers and artists have been engaged.”
Apparently, the publication didn’t last very long, perhaps because it only cost 1 penny while others of the “most elaborate weeklies” cost 6 pence. What a treat it would have been to subscribe to this journal, though.
“The literary portion of the journal,” the advertisement continues, “while bright and interesting, will be clean; the illustrations by all the best-known black-and-white artists of the day will be humorous without suggestiveness, and possibly pathetic without being maudlin.”
Beringer’s piece about brunch strikes the “humorous without suggestiveness” cord beautifully.
In it, he denounces the traditional Sunday dinner thusly:
“All of us have experienced the purgatory of those Sabbatarian early dinners with their Christian beef and concomitant pie. Have we not eaten enough of them? I think so, and would suggest Brunch as a satisfactory substitute.”
While I love my family’s traditional Sunday afternoon dinners with our “Christian beef and concomitant pie,” I genuinely savor an occasional brunch, especially if most of it can be prepared a day in advance so that there is maximum time to visit, sip a mimosa or Bloody Mary, and ease the pain of the Sunday Blues.
My husband’s idea of a perfect Sunday brunch (or any other meal for that matter) is chicken-fried steak. To make it a real brunch, he says it needs to have scrambled or fried eggs and hash browns. While many restaurants include this on their exhaustive brunch menus, it isn’t on our brunch menu:
- Goat Cheese, Artichoke and Smoked Ham Strata OR Mom’s Brunch Casserole.
- Chef Mike Osborne’s Apple and Grape Salad
- Muffins or Jalapeno Biscuits
- Mimosas AND Bloody Marys
This strata recipe takes a bit of time to prepare but can be completely assembled the day before serving. Cover and refrigerate it overnight and bring it to room temperature before baking.
Goat Cheese, Artichoke and Smoked Ham Strata
From December 1997 “Bon Appetit”
Serves 8
- 2 c whole milk
- 1/8 c olive oil
- 8 c 1-inch cubes sourdough bread, crusts trimmed
- 1 ½ c whipping cream
- 5 large eggs
- 1 T chopped garlic
- 1½ t salt
- ¾ t black pepper
- ½ t ground nutmeg
- 12 oz. soft fresh goat cheese, crumbled (about 3 cups)
- 2 T chopped fresh sage
- 1 T chopped fresh thyme
- 1½ t Herbes de Provence
- 12 oz. smoked ham, chopped
- 2 cans marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1 c (packed) grated Fontina cheese
- 1½ c (packed) grated Parmesan
Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Whisk milk and oil in large bowl. Stir in bread. Let stand until liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes.
Whisk cream and next 5 ingredients in another large bowl to blend. Add goat cheese. Mix herbs in small bowl to blend.
Place half of bread mixture in prepared dish. Top with half of ham, artichoke hearts, herbs, and cheeses. Pour half of cream mixture over. Repeat layering with remaining bread, ham, artichoke hearts, herbs, cheeses, and cream mixture.
Bake uncovered until firm in center and brown around edges, about 1 hour.
* * *
If the strata ingredients are too pricey or the process too onerous, you might like my mom’s tried and true brunch casserole recipe.
It is flexible and forgiving, and it uses ingredients you very possibly have in your kitchen already. Originally from “Favorite Recipes of Home Economics Teacher New Casseroles Cookbook,” the recipe was “new” in 1974.
I have used this recipe over and again and have always received rave reviews, even in 2020.
Mom’s Brunch Casserole
Serves 8
- 6 eggs
- 3 c milk
- ¾ t dry mustard
- ¼ t salt
- ¼ t onion powder
- 2 T finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 c shredded cheese
- ½ bell pepper, diced
- 1 c chopped smoked ham, bacon or sausage
- 10 slices dry bread, cubed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, mustard, salt, onion powder and parsley. Beat until blended. Add onion, cheese, bell pepper and meat. Stir in bread. Pour into greased 13X9-inch baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Reduce temperature to 325 degrees F and bake for an additional 25 minutes.
Use what you have on hand for this recipe: replace meat with mushrooms or artichokes; spice it up with some fajita meat and seasoning; substitute Italian sausage for the protein. It all works well.
* * *
Your brunch will need a starch (besides what’s in the casserole or strata). Biscuits, muffins, and quick breads are ideal since they can typically be made beforehand.
The following is a delicious, slightly spicy biscuit recipe that can be served plain or with honey butter. If you don’t want to make these the day you are planning to serve brunch, you can roll them out, cut and place in a plastic zip-lock bag to freeze overnight.
Just take them out to thaw 30 minutes before baking time. Then, follow the baking instructions in the recipe.
Jalapeno Biscuits
Makes about 12 biscuits
- 2 c all-purpose flour
- 1 T baking powder
- 1½ t salt
- 12 T cold unsalted butter, diced (or grated with your cheese grater)
- ½ c cold buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 1 whole jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 1 egg, beaten with 1 T milk (for egg wash)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
Place the flour, baking powder and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With the mixer on low, add the butter and mix until the butter is the size of peas.
Combine the buttermilk and egg in a small measuring cup and beat lightly with a fork. With the mixer still on low, quickly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and mix only until moistened. In a small bowl, mix the jalapeno with small handful of flour and, with the mixer still on low, add to the dough. Mix only until roughly combined.
Dump out onto a well-floured board and knead lightly about 6 times. Roll the dough out to ½ inch. Cut into biscuits. (Hint: for fluffier biscuits, press straight down into the dough without twisting.) Transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops with the egg wash, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the tops are browned, and the biscuits are cooked through. Serve hot or warm.
* * *
And now for a refreshing salad. Chef Michael Osborne, Waco native and University High School culinary arts instructor, shared this recipe from his mom. We continue to enjoy it and some variations with brunch — always giving him and his mother credit. Thanks, Chef Oz!
Apple and Grape Salad with Honey Lime Yogurt Dressing
- 1 golden Delicious or honey crisp apple, sliced thin
- 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced thin
- 1 Fuji apple, diced
- ½ c toasted walnuts or pecans
- 1 c green grapes, halved
- 1 c red grapes, haled
- 1 c dried golden raisins
- Small handful of fresh mint leaves, chiffonade cut
Dressing
- 1 c plain Greek yogurt
- Juice from 1 lime
- Zest from 1 lime
- ¼ c honey
Whisk the dressing ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Fold in fresh fruit, raisins, nuts and mint. Can be chilled overnight. Toss lightly before serving.
Just like brunch, everything old is new again. The final paragraph of Beringer’s 1985 article reads as follows:
“To a certain extent I am pleading for Brunch from selfish motives. The world would be kinder and more charitable if my brief were successful. … Brunch… is cheerful, sociable, and inciting. It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper; it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow-beings. It sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week. And it makes Sunday Blues disappear.” (Okay, I added that last sentence.)
Happy brunching!
