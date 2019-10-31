Scoville may not be a familiar name to you, but if you live in Texas and if you are older than the age of 2, you likely have experienced something Scoville is closely linked to – pepper heat.
In 1912, Wilbur Scoville developed a scientific method for testing the heat or pungency of different chilis, called the Scoville Organoleptic Test. Essentially, he set up a procedure with professional testers who tasted ground-up peppers mixed with sugar water.
The amount of sugar required to get rid of the heat determined the spiciness level of that particular pepper. The more sugar needed, the spicier the chili. Because he employed human testers, Scoville’s test is subjective and imperfect.
More recent analytical tests provide more objective results, but the Scoville chart is still popularly used and is a fun way to measure pepper heat.
The Scoville Heat Units (SHU) range from zero (think bell peppers.) on up to about 16 million for pure capsaicin, “the stuff in chili peppers that makes your mouth feel hot,” according to webmd.com.
The hottest chili pepper on record is the Carolina Reaper at an astounding 2,200,000 SHU. As a comparison, some of the most common types of chilis used in Tex-Mex are poblano (1,000-1,500 SHU), Anaheim (500-2,500 SHU), jalapeno (2,500-8,000 SHU), serrano (10,000-23,000 SHU), and habanero (100,000-350,000 SHU).
Texas is rich with dishes, using these and other chilis, that have morphed from Mexican cuisines. Although Tex-Mex does not mean the same thing as true Mexican food from Mexico, it gives us Texans a unique expression of our culinary palates.
When visiting Texas while living in other states (Massachusetts and California), the first meal I always requested was MY kind of Mexican food, or Tex-Mex.
Today’s global society brings formerly difficult-to-find ingredients to our local markets and grocery stores — including a colorful array of chilies. And, thanks the tutelage of talented home chef, Marisol Hernandez, and her daughter, Monica, our family can now incorporate some of those delicious chilies in authentic Mexican foods and in our own Tex-Mex recipes.
Marisol and Monica graced us with a private cooking demonstration at our house recently.
While Marisol spoke in her native tongue, Monica translated each detail. They made a great mother-daughter team in the kitchen and allowed my mother and me to observe and salivate.
The result, as my grandmother would have said, tasted “more-ish,” meaning that it tasted like eating some more.
Marisol grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, the capital of Nuevo León. Since her own mother did not enjoy cooking Marisol taught herself to cook in classic Monterrey style with dishes like tostadas Siberiana, enchiladas, flautas and chili rellenos. She shared her recipes for beef and potato chilis rellenos (stuffed peppers) and rice, both laced with a delicious fresh tomato sauce. She gave me permission to share her recipes.
Let’s start with the sauce recipe since it is used for both the rice and the chilis rellenos.
For the sauce
(Use half of this recipe for the beef and half for the rice.)
- 1 large tomato, quartered
- 1 t (heaping) garlic powder
- 1 t (heaping) ground cumin
- 2 T + 2 t Knorr tomato bouillon with chicken flavor
- 4 c water
Puree all ingredients in a blender. Pour tomato mixture into a saucepan and cook over medium high heat until boiling. Reduce to low and simmer for about 5 minutes. Set aside for later.
For the rice
- ½ c corn or canola oil
- 1 16-oz bag of white rice
- ½ onion, cut into large, removable chunks
- ½ sauce recipe (above)
- 2-3 c water
- Salt to taste
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add rice and toast for about 5 minutes, stirring to prevent burning. Add onion, sauce and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow to cook 15-20 minutes, adding more water if necessary. Stir occasionally, but not too much or you will have mushy rice. Keep warm over very low heat while preparing the chilis.
Marisol’s Beef and Potato Chili Rellenos
For the chilis
- 8 fresh poblano chilis, roasted and peeled (See how to roast a pepper at end of recipe.)
- 40-60 ounces corn or canola oil for frying
- 1 ½ lbs ground beef
- ½ large onion, cut into 4 chunks
- 2 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 2-3 t salt
- 8 eggs, separated
- 1 c flour
1. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef with the onion chunks until beef is browned. If you roasted the peppers in a skillet, use that same skillet to cook the meat. It adds a nice smoky flavor to the ground beef.
2. Add the diced potatoes AFTER the meat is cooked. (If you add the potatoes too early, they will get mushy.) Reduce the heat to medium low and allow the mixture to continue to cook together until the potatoes are almost tender.
3. Add half of the tomato sauce to the beef/potato mixture and continue to cook the mixture with the sauce for about 10 minutes.
4. On a cutting board, cut a slit in each poblano and gently scrape out the seeds. This creates a pouch for the beef and potato stuffing.
5. In a large mixing bowl, whip egg whites with a hand mixer on high until stiff peaks form. Make certain there are no yolk remnants in the whites. The fat from the yolks will thwart the stiffening of the whites. After reaching the stiff peak stage, add the yolks to the white and mix on low until well-blended.
6. Begin heating 40-50 ounces of corn or canola oil (enough for about 2 inches deep) in a large cast iron skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Temperature needs to get up to about 375 degrees F before frying. Marisol tested the oil temperature by putting a small dollop of egg mixture in to see if it was hot enough to cook. (Marisol’s note: if you decide to make chilis rellenos regularly, invest in a deep fryer!)
7. While oil is heating, gently stuff each poblano pouch with just enough beef and potato mixture so that the cut edges can be pinched back together. While Marisol didn’t need to do this, she suggested using a toothpick to pin the two sides of the pepper together for those of us less practiced.
8. Dust each stuffed pepper with flour.
9. Once the oil has reached the correct temperature, dip the stuffed pepper into the egg mixture and then very carefully place it into the hot oil, seam side down, turning with tongs or a fork after about 45 seconds. Marisol cautioned that the chilis can be very slippery. One solution might be to place each chili on a heatproof plate or a large slotted spoon and gently slide the coated chili into the oil.
10. Cook until golden brown. (Each chili relleno will cook quickly — in about 2-3 minutes total cooking time.)
11. Set aside on a cooling rack placed in a jellyroll pan to drain.
12. Serve with rice and your favorite salsa.
How to roast a pepper: There are several ways to roast a pepper. We used a cooktop, but you can also do this in your oven or even on your outdoor grill. The more of the surface of the pepper you can char, the more easily the skin will slide off.
In her own home, Marisol has a gas cooktop; so, she roasts them over a medium flame by placing the peppers, one at a time, directly onto her cooktop grate then turns the pepper frequently with tongs until all sides are charred.
If you have an electric cooktop, you can roast the peppers in a skillet with just enough oil to keep the peppers from sticking, turning the chili regularly. Cover the pan with a lid in between turns.
If you choose this method make certain that the peppers are well-dried after washing to avoid painful oil and water burn accidents. As you’re working, put each hot, charred pepper into a plastic or paper bag to let them sweat. After the peppers have cooled, the outer skin of the pepper can be scraped off.
As Marisol says, it doesn’t have to be perfect. Just get as much of the skin off as possible. In addition to creating a pleasing smoky taste, this step allows the batter to stick to the pepper.
This was a pretty intense few hours of cooking — and cleaning — a true labor of love; so, the poblano is the only chili we had the time to explore that Saturday afternoon.
Other dishes they described would have spiked higher on Wilbur Scoville’s scale, and I hope they will teach us some of them soon. Marisol is clearly passionate about cooking and the results spoke for themselves. Very more-ish. On to habanero cookies next.
Wishing you pleasant spiciness in your kitchen!
