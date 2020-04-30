My father taught us that bumper stickers diminished the value of a vehicle. He also didn’t want to offer free advertising or endorsements; so, we didn’t have them on our cars (even the orange-gold 1978 Oldsmobile 98, formerly our family car, that I drove to college).
That notion imprinted on my brain, and I still have an intolerance of bumper stickers. That doesn’t mean that a good bumper sticker can’t make me think or smile or both.
I have a few favorites that I have seen on other cars throughout the years. Some of them are a trying to make a point, but I’m especially fond of those whose sole purpose is for others to delight in. Consider these:
* I’m like 25% funny and 85% bad at math.
* Sometimes when I close my eyes, I can’t see.
* What if the Hokey Pokey IS what it’s all about?
But this one is an all-time favorite:
Until I began working on this article, I didn’t realize that this bumper sticker was originally advertising the name of a surf band from Austin that played from 1993-96. Wikipedia, the ultimate resource for research if you don’t have to get it exactly right, says that the musical group “took their name from a bumper sticker reading ‘Visualize World Peace,’ which they twisted into ‘Visualize Whirled Peas.’”
To me, it’s a pretty clever play on words. Initially it made me laugh out loud when I visualized whirled peas. Then it made me think — really think — about world peace and if whirled peas and world peace had anything to do with each other. I submit that they do.
My mom says that if warring countries would just sit down and share a meal and their cultures, the world would be a more peaceful place. Activists, chefs and philosophers agree with her.
Cesar Chavez: “If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat with him ... the people who give you their food give you their heart.”
Guy Fieri: “Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together.”
Alain de Botton: “Forcing people to eat together is an effective way to promote tolerance.”
Could it be that if we sat down with our adversaries and shared a meal, our own culture, and a good bottle of wine, we would be a happier world? Consider making a meal and sharing it with someone you disagree with. What would that meal look like? What if you cooked it together?
It so happens that Joe and I subscribe to different political ideologies. We knew this before we got married and knew some heated conversations would arise at times — especially THESE times. Those heated conversations also create the perfect segue to a healing meal, one that brings us together and promotes tolerance, remembering that “the people who give you their food give you their heart.”
When I am the instigator of the argument, the most healing meal for us to share is something Joe loves — chicken-fried steak fingers. Frying is not my strength, nor is fried food my favorite to eat, but I have gone to great lengths to make this as close to perfect as possible — for the sake of our marriage and maybe for the sake of world peace.
While I realize it may be pointless to post a chicken-fried steak recipe in a Texas periodical, not everyone is comfortable cooking this Southern staple.
This recipe works every time. It requires three separate dipping vessels, one for plain cornstarch, one for liquid mixture, and one for flour/seasoning mixture as well as a large frying pan. It’s a messy effort.
Chicken-Fried Steak Fingers
Serves 4-6
- 4 3-oz. cube steaks, sliced into 1½” wide by 5” long strips
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
Pan 1:
- 1 c cornstarch
Pan 2:
- 1 c buttermilk
- 1 egg
Pan 3:
- 1 c all-purpose flour
- ½ t salt
- ¼ t black pepper
- 1 T paprika
- 1/8 to ¼ t ground cayenne pepper
- 1 t dried thyme
- 1 t garlic powder
- 1 t favorite meat seasoning such as Spicet or Tony Chachere
- 3+ cups canola or peanut oil for frying
Cream gravy:
- 1½ T butter
- 1½ to 2 T oil from frying pan
- 1 to 1½ c whole milk
- 2 T all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper
Remove strips from refrigerator, generously salt and pepper cube steaks on both sides, then dip into cornstarch. Set aside. It’s ideal for these to come to room temperature before cooking. Letting them rest with cornstarch helps create a crispier crust.
Pour oil into a large frying pan (Cast iron is ideal.) and heat over medium heat until temperature reaches 370°F. For those like me who are unaccustomed to frying, it’s helpful to have a frying or instant read thermometer to maintain the proper temperature.
“America’s Test Kitchen” suggests dropping a kernel of popcorn in the oil. When the kernel pops, the temperature is correct for frying. (Hint: make sure you have some sort of cover on it, or you could have a popcorn-related injury.)
Mix buttermilk and egg and place in a separate pan. Mix flour and next seven ingredients in a third pan. Set aside.
Working in batches of four or five steak strips, dip each cornstarch-coated piece in the buttermilk mixture, then into the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour and gently place into the hot oil. Don’t overcrowd the pan lest the oil temperature will drop.
Cook for about 1½ minutes, turn, and cook an additional 1½-2 minutes until both sides are golden brown. Put into a jellyroll pan and keep warm in the oven while cooking the rest of the steak strips.
For the gravy:
Either pour off most of the grease and use the same pan or use a separate smaller pan for the gravy. Add butter and steak finger oil to the pan. Add flour and quickly whisk until smooth. Add milk and stir to completely incorporate. Season to taste. Let it cook to thicken.
* * *
If you haven’t already made some mashed potatoes to go with this, it’s probably too late, but Joe says mashed potatoes are required for true conflict resolution. Oh, and some green beans, too.
But I would be remiss if I didn’t include the following recipe in my world peace dinner. It is a natural fit for chicken-fried steak fingers.
Spring Pea Puree with Mint, aka Whirled Peas
Recipe by Cory Cleland, The Amused Bouche
A creamy and light puree of sweet peas, mint, and garlic made silky and luxurious with the addition of a bit of olive oil. A healthy and different side dish.
- 1 12-oz. package frozen green peas
- 1 large handful of fresh mint leaves, about ½ cup
- 3 cloves garlic
- 3 T olive oil
- juice of ½ a lemon
- kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
In a saucepan bring enough water to cover the peas to a gentle boil. Add the peas and garlic, and cook until the peas are tender, about 7 minutes. Drain, and let cool slightly in the colander or strainer.
Add the peas, garlic and mint to the bowl of a food processor. While pulsing, add the olive oil through the feed tube in a thin stream until the peas are a thick and creamy consistency with some noticeable roughness and texture. Add a good pinch of salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste and stir to combine.
Serve immediately while still warm. This is also a tasty dip or hummus of sorts served at room temperature with pita chips, veggies or crackers.
Maybe food isn’t the answer to all conflict, but a favorite meal shared with the common goal of understanding each other might be a step in the right direction. Perhaps a good topic of conversation would be our favorite bumper stickers.
One last note. I do have one easily removable bumper sticker on my vehicle.
I think my dad would be okay with that.
