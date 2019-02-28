As castles go, the Bosque Resort Events Castle at Lake Whitney is about the swankiest one you will find this side of the Mississippi. In keeping with the large theme, the resort caters to special events, weddings and reunions.
While the four-story property sleeps up to 50 guests, it is still easy to add more attendees with a royal list of invites to make anyone pause because the lawn seats up to 1,000 and the ballroom offers seating and a dance floor for 250 guests.
If you drive up to the castle resort in the evening you will see the light reflecting on the castle structure, creating a magical touch. It sets the perfect mood to take you far away from Central Texas and more appropriately into a bygone time.
In fact, think the moat-and-drawbridge setting the mood for a day, night or weekend that will likely be etched in your mind for some time.
Rebecca Parsons, who owns the castle with her husband Stuart, said, “Bosque Resort Parsons Castle specializes in being a unique one-of-a-kind venue. The castle is perfect for weddings, corporate parties and big events.”
Both Stuart and Rebecca are Central Texas natives with strong ties to the community. Stuart Parsons also owns Parsons Roofing and BSR Cable Park.
“Stuart started drawing up the exterior plan ideas just as soon as he acquired the property in late 2005,” Rebecca said. “The castle evolved after years of design changes on the original building drawings. The original drawings did not look like a castle, but with the help of Sterling Thompson Architects and John Rogers, the structural engineer on the project, who are both from Waco, the castle emerged, to everyone’s delight.”
Long Process
The slab for the project on Bosque Resort was poured in December 2009. Parsons said by then the castle had been a long time coming.
“It has been a long project with a lot of changes over the years,” she said. “But the finished product speaks for itself. It is absolutely amazing and beautiful inside and out and the perfect venue for a wedding, big event or big party.”
There are also several possibilities when choosing the castle for an event. For example, you can include the rooftop balcony as a special stop for drinks before or after the main event or spread out on the front lawn with the fountain, drawbridge and moat, or you might even decide to head under the gazebo beside the pool for a smaller and more intimate gathering.
Bosque Resort Parsons Castle sits on a point overlooking Lake Whitney near the dam on Highway 22 in Laguna Park. Lake Whitney is often referred to as the “The Getaway Capital of Texas” and has everything from 225 miles of shoreline and 37 square miles of coverage located on the Brazos River to sandy beaches, steep bluffs and blue water.
Bosque Resort Castle and Lake Whitney sits well-positioned for Central Texas travelers between Dallas and Austin. It is 20 minutes west of I-35 from Hillsboro or a 40-minute drive from Waco.
Amenities
Standout features of the castle resort include a 3,000-square-foot ballroom with a bar and lounge area and a caterer’s kitchen. There are also overnight accommodations that feature a decorated bridal suite on the second floor. A swimming pool and hot tub for those staying at the castle are added great amenities.
The castle opened for business late last year and saw its first wedding on Nov. 4, 2018. Since that time Parsons said there have been three more weddings and a sorority party.
“With inquiries coming in daily I’m sure it will be booked up quickly as all little girls grow up wanting to get married in a castle,” Rebecca said. “The castle can be seen from the dam and is lit up at night for people to enjoy. In fact, it has (already) become a landmark there.”
Bosque Resort Events Castle
341 Highway 22 Laguna Park
254-622-2137