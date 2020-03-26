Caring for and comforting patients approaching their last days and their families has been the mission of Baylor Scott & White Hospice since it was created 35 years ago.
“Hospice is sacred work. That word is so important because what we do every day is sacred,” said Beckie Seiley, hospice manager at Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
That work has continued to serve patients and their families by offering care beyond the hospital and nursing home. The first hospice program in Waco, then known as Hillcrest Community Hospice, began in 1985 on end-of-life care incorporating medical treatment and home health services so that dying patients could live surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of home.
The early team of medical professionals and volunteers filled a need in the community, said Dr. Helen Harris, the first hospice coordinator and now an associate professor at the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University.
“There really wasn’t any hospice work in Central Texas at that time,” Harris said. “There wasn’t any Medicaid or Medicare benefits for hospice and private insurance wasn’t paying for it.”
Leaders at Hillcrest, including then-president of Hillcrest Dr. Richard Scott, Hillcrest Hospital chaplain Curtis Holland and longtime Hillcrest staff member Buddy Edwards, who was chairing a senior coalition at the hospital at the time, were instrumental in navigating the requirements for providing hospice services.
“We had to get the current regulations and figure out about licensing and accreditation and those kinds of things,” Harris said.
“We essentially took the Hillcrest Home Health program and added to it to provide the services. Once the hospice Medicaid and Medicare benefits were available, we entered those programs so we could serve more patients.”
The program has grown through the years and is now part of the largest health care system in Texas since Hillcrest merged with Scott & White in 2010 and then with Baylor in 2014 to become the Baylor Scott & White Health System
“We serve Waco and Temple and we are expanding to Round Rock and other areas,” Seiley said. “We are funded by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. We provide visits from our clinical staff for symptom management, counseling, personal care, medications related to the diagnosis and symptoms, and provide equipment and supplies.”
Approach
“When you choose hospice, you’ve chosen a comfort care approach,” Seiley said. “If something is not related to their diagnosis, they can keep their regular doctor or they can go with our hospice medical director.”
Patients have choices in their care through hospice, whether they choose to receive care at home or in a hospital or nursing home, she added.
“Patients can plan their path,” Seiley said. “Some say they don’t want to hurt. Others want to have a clear mind and may forgo pain medication. We meet them where they are and we educate and we offer and it’s all about the patient’s rights.
“Do you still take care of them? You bet we do. We just adapt our plan of care to meet their needs and we help them get through it.”
While patients and their families are making decisions regarding their physical care, hospice also considers their emotional well-being, she said.
“Usually they have chosen not a curative path but a quality of life and comfort route,” Seiley said. “We focus on a legacy path and how do you want your family to remember you.”
As the medical professionals care for the patient, volunteers step in to help patients leave memories for their loved ones.
“We had a patient make plates for her young children,” Seiley said. “She went to the pottery place and made plates with her handprints and said if you ever want to hold mommy’s hand, you can put your hand here. She planned her life and her death.”
Remembering that hospice is more about life than death, Seiley and her team aspire to be the resource for the patient and their families.
“We take pride in considering it our sacred work,” she said. “It’s so important the family knows we are there for their journey. It’s a sad one, but it’s inevitable.
“It’s holistic. It’s mind, body and spirit. The emotions during dying are just as important as the physical element.”
Volunteers have been the beating heart of the program since its inception, Harris said.
“Retired nurses, social workers and chaplains stepped up and said they would take the training and provide the services,” Harris said. Lay volunteers joined them in expanding the team of people who launched the program.
“One of the things I’m most grateful for in those early years is that Hillcrest allowed us to put together a training program that has served as a template for other programs,” Harris said.
“Many of the volunteers took training, and many times there were unintended benefits of their growth and knowledge and awareness that helped in their own lives and families. It’s always impressed me how folks are willing to step up and volunteer their time.”
Volunteer Efforts
The role of volunteers is one way that hospice is unique in the medical industry.
“Hospice is one of the programs in the nation that requires the activity of volunteers and I think the strength of that is not only the service they give but what it gives to families,” Harris said.
“Someone who isn’t paid to be there and whose job it isn’t to be there but who simply says, ‘I know this is hard and I care and I’ll be here to support you.’ Volunteers are the real heroes of hospice. Nurses and chaplains and staff are as well, but I’m so proud to know people who step up to do this volunteer work.
“They will tell you it’s the richest and most rewarding work they have done because they get to be close to families who have so much courage and let a stranger come into their home at this most vulnerable time. The relationships that are formed last for years and years.”
In addition to caring for patients, volunteers raise funds, a critical element to providing a hospice program when insurance did not pay for the service.
“Helping people who had no insurance to buy supplies, medicines and things they couldn’t buy themselves was important,” Harris said. “The legacy of this hospice is to step in and do whatever it takes to meet the needs of the community even when we are talking about scary end of life stuff.”
As an alternative to hospice, patients may choose palliative care if they want to continue seeking curative treatment while receiving symptom management through a quality-of-life approach.
“Hospice has been at the cutting edge of providing those kinds of services, and it’s my hope that innovation of that kind of care will allow for the benefit of the patients getting the care they need and we can focus on every day being the best day it can be,” Harris said.
“Hospice allows the opportunity to be the faithful providers of community and love and care for our neighbors.”
Karen Dulock, volunteer coordinator for BSW Hospice, whole-heartedly agrees. She has worked in hospice for 25 years and at BSW Hospice for almost 20 years.
She witnesses first-hand the beauty of volunteers connecting with patients with many of her volunteers being retired nurses.
“These ladies have so much to give to this community,” she said. “We are always in need of volunteers in the community to serve all the patients we have. People are working longer, so not as many retirees are available.”
Dulock meets with prospective volunteers one on one and provides training for working with patients and grieving families.
“Some of them have had a family member in the program and want to give back,” she said. “They can decide if they want to visit in the home or in the nursing facility. Some volunteer in the office and assist with work we need help with here.”
Volunteers offer a host of services outside of medical or personal care that help patients and families, from walking a pet to just being present.
“A volunteer is not medical so they strictly just become a friend for the family to talk to,: she said. “They can stay in the home while the caregiver gets a break and goes to the store or a doctor’s appointment for themselves. It may give them an opportunity to take care of some personal errands.
“The volunteers get so much from these patients. They spend so much time with them one on one and they open up to the volunteers sometimes because they don’t want to worry their family. They are very special to the patients.
Seiley added that sometimes a family needs a timeout from caring for a loved one and hospice can arrange for that.
“When they are exhausted, we can do respite care,” she said. “If they get just plain exhausted and they are worn out, we can move the patient to a respite facility for a few days so they can go home and sleep at night or get some medical care for themselves.”
Grateful Family
Lori Kreder’s father, James “Bud” Clayton, passed away Feb. 4 after a battle with lung cancer. In the last weeks of his life, the family chose to care for him at home with the help of BSW Hospice.
“There was no way he would have been able to receive the exclusive care in the hospital,” she said. “It was much better for my husband and I to take turns sleeping on the couch in the room where his bed was. It was better from a practical standpoint and an emotional standpoint. We didn’t have to be away from him.”
Kreder, along with other family members, could call their nursing team anytime when a need would arise for changes in medication or personal care.
“In a hospital that would not have been as comforting,” she said. “It was a big blessing we were all able to be together and support each other. Very few people ever want to go into a rest home and he was happy to be spared of that.”
Kreder said the entire hospice team became like family to them.
“The nurses, everyone involved, they were exceptional,” she said. “We miss those people. We don’t miss the experience, but we miss the people, the chaplain, the CNA (certified nursing assistant), the nurses.”
The program also extends to a 13-month bereavement program for families paid for by Medicare. Family members can participate in grief counseling and other services to help them better understand and heal after the death of a loved one.
A memorial service is held twice every year to offer a tribute to patients who have died.
“We invite families who have lost a loved one in the last few months, and they can honor their family member and see the team who took care of them. It brings back memories,” said Seiley. “There is not a right or wrong way to grieve. You have to go through it and it’s hard. It will catch up with you eventually.”
Kreder said the bereavement after-care material has been especially helpful to her as she manages the details after her father’s death.
“It’s a checklist and it’s some things I never would have thought of. I still refer to it,” she said.
She also plans to attend grief counseling and invite other family members.
Families who have been served by BSW Hospice and anyone in the community who wants to recognize their service is invited to the hospice’s 35th anniversary recognition from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 in the Joel Allison Auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest.
“Our goal is just to remind everyone that we are still here and we are strong and we are here to serve with our fantastic team,” Seiley said.
“We want other physicians in outlying areas to know we are still here and we are the oldest and longest-running hospice program in town. Our program never faltered.”
