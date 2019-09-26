For Baylor alumni who haven’t set foot on the campus in years, their most direct connection might be through the Baylor Line Foundation.
The foundation is celebrating a milestone this year — 160 years of existence. The Baylor Line Foundation started in 1859, some 15 years after Baylor was chartered, as a way for alumni to remain connected to each other and to their university.
The magazine is produced by the Baylor Line Foundation, which has called itself the voice of Baylor alumni, said Allen Holt, CEO of the foundation. It produces Baylor Line magazine, which is part of a three-pronged approach by the foundation, he said.
“Our Hall of Fame honors our past, the scholarship program focuses on the future, and the magazine ties it all together,” Holt said.
The foundation presented 50 $2,000 Legacy Scholarships for the 2018-19 school year, and hopes to increase that number next year. In February, 12 individuals and a family were recognized at the Hall of Fame Awards Banquet, which also raised funds for those scholarships.
Holt is proud of the legacy of the foundation.
“One hundred sixty years is a long time,” he said. “It’s the oldest organization of alumni in the state of Texas, and it’s one of a dozen or so independent organizations. Nearly all groups of alumni associations today have some connection to their university.”
Evolution
In 160 years things change, and the magazine today reflects that, he said.
“We have changed how we approach the magazine,” Holt said.
In years past, the magazine printed every other month. But in today’s world, with so much information being shared through social media, much of what was put in the magazine was “old news,” Cunningham said.
For the last couple of years, The Baylor Line publishes three times a year, Holt said, with an emphasis on the fall and spring with large issues, and a lighter edition during the summer.
Overseeing that change for the Baylor Line is Editor-in-Chief Craig Cunningham (Class of ’08). Cunningham is a Waco native who returned home after several years in Austin. He serves as both editor and creative designer for the magazine.
“We’re going to try to do more storytelling in the magazine,” Cunningham said, “while also doing more social media engagement. It’s fun to build that interaction with alumni.”
But also reaching out to the current students, Holt added.
“We want to utilize our interns to help build that connection with current students though social media,” he said. “We have at least 50 students on scholarship (provided through the foundation) at any given time. We want to spread the word about our mission.”
To that end, they’ll be getting the word out about a Baylor Homecoming tailgate tent sponsored by the foundation that will celebrate the 160th birthday of the organization.
“We’ll do some teasing in the magazine about that event,” Cunningham said. “But we’ll also be highlighting multiple platforms to connect with alumni.”
It’s been refreshing how people have embraced the change, Holt said, while adding that the Baylor Line remains that tangible product to put in the hands of Baylor alumni.
“It’s about staying connected to the Baylor family, which has members from age 20 to 90,” Cunningham said.
In some aspects, the magazine is a vehicle to help with underwriting of scholarships, Holt said, which are of huge benefit to the students. The magazine is mailed to approximately 9,200 households.
“We’re making more emphasis on student scholarships,” Holt said. “That’s close to my heart, helping the kids.”
Staff Changes
In addition to Cunningham, recent changes to the foundation staff are new Director of Marketing and Communications Shelby Pipken (Class of ’14), and Chief Advancement Officer Janet Nors, who handles fundraising and development.
Pipken had a similar role for a marketing agency in town before coming on board the foundation. Nors most recently was with Meals on Wheels Waco is its director of development.
While Baylor University has long dealt with the “Baylor Bubble” concept that the students are not truly a part of the Waco community, that’s not the case with the foundation and its members, Holt said.
Holt can rattle off a long list of professionals and community leaders who earned their degrees at Baylor and remained in Waco to fill prominent roles.
“Our board members are very involved with the Waco community,” Holt said.”We’ve always had a strong connection to the Waco community.”
Upcoming Events
- Homecoming tailgate tent at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Oct. 12. It will be open two hours before kickoff, providing food, TV screens for viewing, a photo booth and kids area. The tailgate is free but donations to the Legacy Scholarship Program are accepted. Reservations are encouraged through the website.
- 52nd annual Hall of Fame Awards Dinner at The Baylor Club (date to be determined). Alumni will be honored in a variety of disciplines and achievements.
- For more information: baylorlinefoundation.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.