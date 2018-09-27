It’s rare to find someone in Central Texas whose passion for their local pub rivals that of an Englishman, but Andrew Steakley is exactly that person.
A Baylor University graduate, Steakley and his wife, Ashley, were regulars at Barnett’s Public House on Franklin Avenue — just blocks from their home in downtown Waco. When they heard the pub was closing, Steakley knew he wanted to buy it.
“I was just sad to see it close,” he said. “I made good friends there, we loved having a place nearby to hang out that was a bit quieter than the local bars, and I saw a lot of potential in the place. I’m passionate about the revitalization of downtown Waco, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”
“Well,” marketing director John Hodges chimed in, “that, plus the fact that it’s every guy’s dream to own a bar!”
When asked about the difference between a bar and a pub, Steakley said there were two that came to mind: the social aspect and sense of community, and the menu. The first is where Hodges comes in.
A recent Baylor graduate, Hodges was a regular at Barnett’s when he approached Steakley about a job last year. He started out as a bartender, and now runs the social media and marketing for the pub in addition to coordinating events and fostering community partnerships. His passion lies in building a downtown community of businesses that really support each other.
“We’ve really loved being a part of the 400 block of Franklin,” Hodges said. “If one of our customers is looking for a little more of a party to round out the night, we’ll send them over to see Eric at Truelove. Or if someone wants to try something different for dinner, we’ll suggest going next door to try Thanh’s latest special at Clay Pot. We don’t want to be selfish – we ourselves support these businesses, so why wouldn’t we encourage our customers to do the same?”
Community
Hodges also coordinates several community events throughout the year, often partnering with a local business or charity. Recently, they held a “Cocktails for Conservation” event, raising money for the Cameron Park Zoo. On Oct. 13, they are hosting the “Drink Local. Drink Waco.” event, where portions of their sales will be donated to Keep Waco Beautiful. And on Sept.29, Indian Spring Park will play host to an Oktoberfest event put on by Barnett’s and benefitting MDA Waco. Hodges does a fantastic job of promoting these events on social media, as well as highlighting the daily food specials.
The second aspect of a good pub — the menu — is where Barnett’s shines. Chef Elizabeth Pannabecker was looking for something new and heard that the previous head chef was looking to cut back on his hours. She blindly walked into the pub one day and introduced herself to Steakley, and knew within minutes she wanted to stay – even going so far as to cancel her birthday plans to run the kitchen that first week.
“It’s nice to have a boss who really truly loves food as much as I do,” she said. “I’m a self-taught chef who started my career at 16 as a singing waitress at Johnny Rocket’s, and now here I am with the freedom to create something truly spectacular with a team I really love.”
Pannabecker, along with sous chefs London Snow and Ray Silva, and with the input of Steakley, Hodges and even the wait staff and bartenders, is in the final stages of creating a new menu for Barnett’s.
The basic concepts will stay the same, but several dishes will be revised and some favorites from the daily lunch specials will earn permanent places on the menu.
The $8 lunch special is offered every Tuesday through Friday, and usually consists of some type of soup and/or sandwich … for example, the highly popular tomato basil bisque paired with one of Pannabecker’s new creations — housemade pimento cheese and bacon jam sandwiched between two slices of rosemary sourdough and grilled to gooey perfection.
They also have a social hour every weeknight from 4 to 7 p.m., with $4 margaritas, mules and pints, and $5 appetizers. The appetizer offerings include their housemade snack mix, deviled eggs, meatballs, avocado toast, and the bacon basket – which is literally a basket full of crispy bacon served with a cup of spicy dipping sauce, or, as Steakley put it, “an order of happiness.”
Hodges said the term “social hour” was very deliberate, as they want to encourage people to “sit down, break some bread, grab a beer, and stay a while.”
“We’re really encouraging face-to-face communication,” Hodges said. “Business meetings happen here, investors are found, romances are started, and friendships are made. We want to be the go-to place in Waco to relax after work, have some fun, and get to know your neighbors.”
Another popular offering at Barnett’s is its weekend brunch. Served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch is the perfect marriage of great food and good drink specials. Crab cake Eggs Benedict – a toasted English muffin topped with two crab cakes, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce for $14.95 – can be enjoyed alongside a Bloody Mary or a $10 mimosa pitcher.
Other brunch offerings include corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, and one of Pannabecker’s favorites — andouille sausage served with two eggs, a biscuit and green chili cheddar grits for $12.95.
Special Meals
Dinner is offered every night the pub is open, but Tuesday and Friday nights are especially popular. Every Tuesday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the chefs prepare a Hungry Man Dinner, which consists of three hearty courses, plus three beers, for $25.
The dinner changes each week, but a recent favorite included a full-sized Texas-shaped sweet potato waffle topped with crispy fried chicken and served with a side of spicy honey. A starter of fried green tomatoes and a dessert of a fudge brownie topped with strawberry balsamic ice cream rounded out the massive meal deal, leaving no hungry patrons in its wake.
Friday nights are when the real magic happens. The back of the restaurant is set with white tablecloths and set aside for a special four-course dinner. These dinners cost $25 (there is an extra charge for special wine pairings) and are by reservation only. Originally conceived to bring in diners during what was often a slow time for the restaurant, this event grew in popularity and is now a weekly staple.
Most Friday nights, Pannabecker creates a special menu. One of her favorites included traditional pozole, a Mexican soup, served in individual-sized roasted pumpkins. Once a month, however, Barnett’s invites another local chef in to do a “takeover.” This is a chance to showcase the great food Waco has to offer, and allows the guest chefs to have fun, stray from their norm, and cook something that may not necessarily fit the theme of their home restaurant menu.
Anything goes during Friday night dinners, because Pannabecker’s style is eclectic.
“I’m adopted and grew up in a Hispanic family, and my parents are local missionaries who always had a group of foster kids around the table, so I grew up eating everything,” she said. “Our Thanksgiving table always had turkey, brisket, tamales, and enchiladas, and then there may be lasagna or Korean food or even tabbouleh! That, plus the fact that I watched a lot of PBS cooking shows growing up, really influenced my take on food.”
Steakley describes his chef as passionate, creative, a master of flavors, and the staple of what he has tried to build at Barnett’s. When asked about her future plans, Pannabecker said she has every intention of staying around.
“I’ve made such great friends here,” she said. “I’ve always been a bit socially awkward, but my food makes me brave enough to go out and speak to people. It gives me a voice and helps me tell my story.”
The food may be the star at Barnett’s, but every good pub also needs amazing drinks. One consistent comment from the staff was that Steakley is great and finding good people, giving them direction, and then letting them run with their talents.
Alex Tolani joined the team a year ago and has since been promoted to head bartender. With a background as a barista, Tolani is familiar with the art of mixing flavors. He is in the process of creating an all-new cocktail menu to accompany the new food menu.
Hodges said touches such as housemade syrups and freshly juiced lemons and limes can really add to a drink. Barnett’s also has the largest selection of whiskey in Texas, and offers 50 wines by the glass – many of which are local.
“It all goes back to the concept of working with our community and providing experiences,” Hodges said. “We like to pair up with local companies such as Balcones, and we often have wine tasting events where we’ll bring in someone from a local winery.”
Whether it’s hosting a Baylor football watch party, opening up early for a surprisingly large group of local Liverpool soccer fans, or catering for your special occasion, Barnett’s does provide something for everyone.
“This place doesn’t just belong to us,” Pannabecker said. “It belongs to the Wednesday afternoon Rotary Club that meets here, to the Baylor Law staff who come on their lunch break, to every single person that walks in here. We’ve truly built a community here, and I can’t wait to see us two years down the road and what else we can accomplish.”
Barnett’s Public House
420 Franklin Ave.
254-714-1356
Tue-Thu, 11 a.m. to midnight
Fri, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Sat, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Sun, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.