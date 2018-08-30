“My favorite dance style is anything that doesn’t cause me to twist my ankle or wrench my back. I consider it a victory if no medics need to be called after dance practice,” said Brad Livingstone, Baylor’s First Gentleman and history teacher at Vanguard College Preparatory School.
So how on earth did he agree to participate as a celebrity dancer in Dancing with the Waco Stars, the annual fundraiser benefitting the Family Abuse Center? He found he couldn’t say no to event chair Loeen Irons.
“I have known Loeen and Kerry Irons since the early ’90s and when we moved back to Waco last year, she called and asked if I would help support the Family Abuse Center,” Brad said. “Of course, I said I would be happy to help and the next thing I know, I’m a dancer! Seriously, although I have absolutely no dancing talent, I have so much respect for Loeen and the entire Irons family all she needed to do was ask to help out and I’m in.”
Dancing with the Waco Stars is set up much like the show “Dancing with the Stars” in that local celebrities are paired with experienced dancers. They create a dance and will perform it on Sept. 27 at the Hippodrome. The event is the Family Abuse Center’s major fundraiser. This year, all performances will be set to songs from Broadway musicals.
“Each couple will do up to a three-minute dance routine, and the dances are so creative,” Loeen said. “We have ’50s-style dances with songs from ‘Grease’ to fun disco to ‘Mamma Mia’ to elegant dancing to ‘Phantom of the Opera.’ The show will be really good.”
Brad will dance to songs from “Oklahoma!” appropriate for the Okie native) with Mandy Dudik, who has taught dance for more than 20 years.
“Not only is she incredibly talented but she’s also very patient and tall (for a dancer),” the 6-foot-9 Brad said of his 5-10 partner. “Both are imperative and essential if I am to get through this in one piece.”
Brad and Mandy will be joined by 10 other couples, including Kyle Citrano and Rae Snyder, Jana Kubitza Millar and Landon Lewis, Casey Hough Turner and Juan J. Medina, Dr. Adam Falcone and Natalie Todd George, Chelsey Crye and Mark Stansel, Wade Mackey and Colleen Henson, Kayla Rose Arnold and Victor Larson, and Nelson Rue and Meredith Wiesehan Sutton.
Although the performances are the main event, Dancing with the Waco Stars guests also will enjoy a lovely dinner. They also can vote in various award categories, such as Best Costume, Best Choreography, to name a few. An overall champion will be crowned. Last year, the title went to Adam Ylitalo and Mandy.
Dancing with the Waco Stars will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Event tickets sell out, so buy early. Tickets start at $150 for balcony seating with dinner and one drink. Supporters also can vote for their favorite dancer prior to the event. Every dollar spent is a vote.
Brad had these final words: “This is so far outside my comfort zone I believe it has its own ZIP code. But it’s been a lot of fun preparing and practicing for the show. And it’s all for a good cause.”
For more information, visit familyabusecenter.org.
Beall-Russell Lectures
If you are a fan of beautifully made documentaries, then you know the name Ken Burns. I first heard about Burns in 1990 when PBS showed his epic series on the Civil War. That film was riveting and made me a Burns fan.
Central Texans will get the chance to hear Burns in person the afternoon of Oct. 1 at Waco Hall. He is this year’s speaker for the Beall-Russell Lectures in the Humanities. That series has brought in a number of superstars, including David McCullough and Amy Tan.
Burns has been making films for almost 40 years. Since the Academy Award nominated “Brooklyn Bridge” in 1981, Ken has gone on to direct and produce some of the most acclaimed historical and diverse documentaries ever made, from films on baseball to jazz to the national parks to Mark Twain. His most recent production focused on the Vietnam War while future projects include films on Ernest Hemingway, country music and the Mayo Clinic.
In 2009, David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun said, “Burns is not only the greatest documentarian of the day, but also the most influential filmmaker, period. That includes feature filmmakers like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. I say that because Burns not only turned millions of persons onto history with his films, he showed us a new way of looking at our collective past and ourselves.”
The late historian Stephen Ambrose said of his films, “More Americans get their history from Ken Burns than any other source.”
Burns’ films have won 15 Emmy Awards and two Oscar nominations, and in September 2008, at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, Ken was honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Beall-Russell Lectures in the Humanities were established in 1982 with a financial gift from Virginia B. Ball of Muncie, Ind. She named the lecture series in honor of her mother, Mrs. John A. Beall, and Lily Russell, former dean of women at Baylor, both Baylor alumnae of the Class of 1910.
Burns’ lecture will begin at 3:30 p.m. All tickets to hear Ken Burns are free of charge, but you must have a ticket to get in the door. Tickets are only available through the Baylor Ticket Office on a first-come, first-serve basis. The day of the Burns lecture, there will be a free shuttle taking guests parked at the Ferrell Center to Waco Hall and back.
For more information, visit baylor.edu/beall-russell/.
Heart Walk
Hopefully, September will bring a lessening of our heat and the chance to get outside once again. Hoping for that cooler weather, the American Heart Association will hold its annual Waco Heart Walk on Sept. 29 at McLane Stadium. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.
Hundreds of individual walkers and local company and community teams will be taking steps to improve their heart health while raising funds and awareness for the American Heart Association in its fight against cardiovascular diseases. This year’s Heart Walk includes a family-friendly three-mile walk, giant Twister, kid’s activities, and more. A survivor of heart disease also will give testimony on the importance of heart health and the work of the AHA. Participation is free and walkers who raise money are eligible for prizes. Local organizers expect 400 participants with a goal of raising $150,000.
Approximately 2,400 Americans die from a cardiovascular disease every day; in fact, heart disease and stroke are America’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers, respectively. Studies show that a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease is lack of physical activity, but that just 30 minutes a day of an activity like walking can improve your health and decrease your risk.
Heart Walks combine fitness with philanthropy. Each year, more than 1 million walkers participate in nearly 350 Heart Walk events in cities across the country. Proceeds from these events go toward the American Heart Association’s research, education and community programs, and 75 percent of the dollars raised remain with the local affiliate. The 2018 Waco Heart Walk is brought to you by Our Waco Life is Why sponsors, Lochridge Priest and Providence Healthcare Network. Additional sponsors include Allergan, Big Creek Construction, Texas Farm Bureau and KWTX.
To join the Heart Walk or get your company or co-workers involved, visit www.wacoheartwalk.org or contact WacoHeartWalk@heart.org, 1-866-430-9255.
Walk for the Homeless
Mission Waco hosts a different kind of walk in September, one that is focused on awareness more than fitness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, at Mission Waco’s Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Participants will walk a little over a mile during this prayer and educational walk. Along the way, the group will visit various nonprofit agencies that serve the poor and homeless in the city. Stops may include Compassion Ministries, Caritas, My Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.
Individuals and groups, such as church groups, Baylor and MCC student organizations and families take part in the walk. On average, approximately 300 walkers take part each year.
“I have records dating back to 2009. Awareness and attendance steadily increases each year,” said Joyce Brammer, director of development.
Walkers are encouraged to take hygiene items to donate. You can also purchase a brand-new pair of shoes for someone who is struggling with chronic homelessness by giving online. Designate your $45 per pair as "Shoes for the Homeless."
All you have to do is show up and learn how you can really make a difference.
Mission Waco also will host its Champions of Christian Service on Sept. 13 in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. This annual breakfast will feature Baylor President Linda Livingstone as speaker. Additionally, two to four people whose “Christian character stands out in the community” will be honored.
This will be the eighth year Mission Waco will host the event. Tickets cost $50.
Down on the Brazos
If walking isn’t your thing, you can still get some exercise by dancing the night away at Youth Connection’s annual Down on the Bayou Cajun Festival on Sept. 29. This year, Waco’s favorite classic rock band, The Morticians, will provide the tunes for hitting the dance floor.
You also can enjoy the tastes of a New Orleans-inspired dinner complete with an open bar of beer and wine. Need to shop? There will be some great auction items. All proceeds go directly to Youth Connection, which helps at-risk youth in Waco.
“The continued success of our education programs relies heavily on the generosity and support of community members and area businesses,” said executive director Carolyn Nichols.
Down on the Bayou will begin at 7 p.m. at Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Tickets cost $75 or $525 for a table for eight.
Youth Connection can trace its roots to the early 1980s when Baylor published a Community Needs Assessment for McLennan County that identified teenage pregnancy as a major issue for the area. The organization was founded in 1988 and by 1991, Youth Connection hired Carolyn Nichols as the executive director. She is the only staff member and works hard to keep all of the organization’s programs going.
“Our youth are our future,” she said. “But we’re their future as well. If we’re not there for them, if we let them get pregnant at a young age, a lot of their futures are not going to be bright,” she said.
Carolyn edsablished the Real Care Baby Program, which features a set of simulated babies designed to emulate a real child. These babies are programmed to require all the care of a real baby, including feeding and diaper changes. Other programs include Too Cool for Trouble, which focuses on teaching positive values through activities after school, and Teen Mother Visits, the oldest service that Youth Connection offers. In the spring, the agency hosts an all-day workshop geared toward professionals, such as social workers, psychologists and counselors, who deal with at-risk youth.
For more information about the Down on the Bayou Cajun Festival or Youth Connection, call Carolyn at 254-202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.
Belles and Brass
With all the demands on a teen’s schedule, it can be difficult to find time to introduce them to music appreciation or to provide them with leadership training. The Waco Symphony Council has those topics under control thanks to its Belles and Brass program.
Every year the Council offers the program to sophomore girls, returning junior girls from the previous year, and junior boys. The Belles and Brass program is designed for area high school students to raise awareness of the symphony and to educate these future leaders in music appreciation, leadership qualities and etiquette. Activities range from a music appreciation seminar to a team-building ropes course to ushering at Waco Symphony Orchestra concerts.
The program also provides an opportunity for kids to meet other area high school students. Last year, juniors from 11 schools particip’a Waco Symphony Concert. Last year, 40 girls, attired in gorgeous ball gowns, and 30 boys in formal wear, were presented at the March concert and hit the dance floor at a party at the Mayborn Museum after the concert.
The program was started in the 1965-66 concert season and was first for junior girls only. The program expanded to two years and included sophomore girls in 1988. In 1990, boys were asked to participate as Symphony Brass. The program continues to be changed and adjusted to serve the needs of the symphony and area organizations.
Registration for the program is open through Sept. 15. For a teen to become a Belle or Brass, parents (or grandparents) pay a participation fee, join the Waco Symphony Council and purchase of symphony season tickets.
Registration is open online at www.wacosymphonycouncil.com.