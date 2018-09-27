October. It’s a month for getting outside and enjoying all the great things you can find in Central Texas. It’s also the month when some of Waco’s highest-profile events take place: The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, the Waco Cultural Arts Fest, the Komen Race for the Cure, Cameron Park Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo and the new Ironman have all reserved space on October’s calendar pages
Additionally, the Junior League of Waco’s popular Deck the Halls gift market will begin Nov. 1. However, don’t overlook a huge range of other events that take place this month and that will appeal to folks of all ages.
Organ, piano duet
A special event is taking place in the life of First Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. Oct. 21. Kiyo Watanabe and his wife, Chiemi Watanabe, will give an organ and piano duet concert to celebrate and showcase the culmination of a $250,000 refurbishing and expansion of versatility and range to the sanctuary organ.
“The concert also will include a handbell piece with organ and piano,” said church organist Becky Ward, who has served in that capacity for 38 years. “A variety of musical idioms will be presented.”
Kiyo is a Baylor graduate. When he was recruited from Japan to study at Baylor by Dr. Joyce Jones, he did not speak any English but went on to earn a Ph.D. in organ performance at the Manhattan School of Music. In addition to being an accomplished organist, Kiyo has become a prolific writer, composer and arranger of organ music for the Trumph Music Publishing House in Sweden. Other publishers carrying his works for organ, flute and piano, choir, and handbells include Alfred, GIA, Harold Flammer, Hope and Abingdon Press.
Chiemi, who also studied with Dr. Jones, is a native of Aichi, Japan She has presented concerts throughout Japan and in Mexico, and has appeared in solo performances on many of New York’s most historic organs, including those at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.
The couple appears at premier events in both the U.S. and abroad, including organ festivals at Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. and Iglesia Catedral in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico. Other performances include those to sold-out crowds at Izumi Hall in Osaka, Japan, and concerts on noted historical organs at Eglise Saint-Roch Cathedral in Paris and Schleswig Cathedral in Schleswig, Germany.
In addition, Dr.Gordon McQuere, Baylor professor from 1975 to 1994 and now a dean at Washburn University, will return to his former church home. Gordon has written an organ composition for this celebration.
Becky believes the church organ is now one of the finest in the city. She explained that the church’s first organ was installed in 1920 but was replaced in 1960.
“Unfortunately, nothing is left from that original organ,” she said. “The one installed in 1960 unceremoniously quit during the 1988 Christmas Eve service. With this new refurbishing, I can do some crazy good stuff that will showcase the organ and our choir. Plus, our organ is drop-dead gorgeous.
This is a free concert, open to the public. It will be followed by a reception. First Presbyterian is located at 1100 Austin Ave.
Dogtoberfest
Do you ever wonder what your dog is thinking? I do, so I plan to take Luna Puppy to a special event on Oct. 6 where she can meet with a “pet psychic.” It’s part of the fun to be found at Dogtoberfest, benefitting the Animal Birth Control Clinic.
The Waco Hippodrome and Happy Hounds Aquatic & Daycare Center will host the event, which is in its second year. The street party runs from noon to 5 p.m. with the entire block in front of the Hippodrome blocked off for the event. Guests will enjoy German food and beer, desserts, kid-friendly food, vendors, a dog-friendly photo booth, the pet psychic, who will also give “paw” readings, and more. A caricature artist will be on hand to sketch owners with their pets.
“This artist is so good. You really will look better than you do in real life,” said Carrie Kuehl, executive director of the ABC.
The event will benefit the ABC’s transportation program.
“There are many people, particularly in rural areas, who want our services for their pets, but they have a difficult time getting to the clinic,” Carrie said. “Our transport van will pick up these dogs or cats for surgery and then take them back home. The response to this service has been phenomenal.”
The Animal Birth Control Clinic is a product of the original organization, the Animal Aid Humane Society, which was formed in 1971. In 1988, the Animal Birth Control clinic was opened to offer a low-cost alternative for the entire community to achieve a reduction in the numbers of unwanted and euthanized animals. Reduced-cost vaccination clinics are provided monthly as a community service.
“We average 43 surgeries a day or about 12,000 a year,” Carrie said. “We are so thankful to the Waco Hippodrome and Happy Hounds for hosting Dogtoberfest.”
Tickets to Dogtoberfest cost $25. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Winefest
While Dogtoberfest is a relatively new event, the Humane Society’s Food and Wine Festival will celebrate its 19th year on Oct. 13. Also known as WineFest, the event is the major fundraiser of the Humane Society of Central Texas.
“We are so excited this year because Winefest will take place in the evening,” said Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society. “The cooler temperature will give us the opportunity to really create a festival atmosphere. All the tents will be lit and we will have a dance area in front of our band, Three4One.”
Patrons can taste more than 200 wines and sample food from 40 food vendors. Event activities include live entertainment; VIP “Top Dog” area on the scenic Waco Suspension Bridge with an exclusive preview event; sports area with beer, a barbecue cook-off and the day’s sporting events on three big-screen TVs, a large silent auction and the popular cork pull.
The Red Carpet Dog Walk, featuring adoptable shelter dogs, will be a crowd pleaser.
“The dogs won’t be near as hot during the walk,” Don said. “We have really good success adopting dogs that we highlight during the walk. And we take the dogs back to the shelter for the night so people who adopt them don’t need to keep up with them during the party.
Don said the summer was a challenge for the shelter, with high intakes because of some notable seizures of animals. However, no animals were lost to euthanasia because of space issues.
Tickets to WineFest cost $60 in advance and $70 at the door. VIP tickets cost $100 in advance and go up $10 at the door. For more information, visit wacowinefestival.com.
Zombie Run
After all that eating and drinking, it might be time to get in shape. You can do that while helping Fuzzy Friends Rescue. And if you are a fan of “The Walking Dead,” then this event will certainly appeal.
The annual Zombie Run will take place on Oct. 27 at Brazos Park East. The event, now in its sixth year, will feature a 5K and a 1K dog/person fun walk. The race course will begin at Brazos Park East on Martin Luther King Boulevard in downtown Waco, will go down the sidewalk of Martin MLK toward the Herring Street bridge, and then return to Brazos Park East.
Zombies will be lurking along the race course but won’t interfere with runners. Of course, runners are encouraged to dress as zombies (or in any other costume).
A variety of awards will be handed out to both humans and their animals. Look for prizes for the best costume, best human zombie, the largest team for people, and the waggiest tale, best trick and best canine zombie for dogs. The winning male and female runner also will win a $100 gift card from Academy.
Packet pick-up will begin at 3 p.m. with the 5K starting at 4 p.m. and the 1K at 4:10 p.m. Packets also can be picked up from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 downstairs at Spice Village. The 5K will cost $30 to participate while the 1K will cost $25.
Fuzzy Friends Rescue is a no-kill rescue shelter that goes the distance to help animals in need. From broken legs, injured eyes, skin infections or heartworms, Fuzzy Friends Rescue is committed to providing medical care, hope and healing to hundreds of helpless animals throughout Central Texas. At any given time, approximately 150 dogs and cats call Fuzzy Friends Rescue home.
For more information or to register, visit fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.
Victorian Funerals
While the Zombie Run will be a fun and slightly creepy way to get some exercise, Historic Waco will host a creepy but educational event in October. Sitting Up with the Dead, which looks at Victorian funeral customs and spiritualism, will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at McCulloch House Museum. Twilight tours on Oct. 13 and a midnight tour on Oct. 20 will add extra atmosphere.
“Visitors will learn how wakes and funerals were conducted in the 1800s,” said Bryan Williams, McCulloch House chair. “Everything from embalming to preparation for the delivery of the deceased to the cemetery will be discussed. Everything was done at the home by the family of the deceased, especially by the wife/mother or woman of the house.
“In fact, the term ‘wake’ is derived from sitting with the dead due to the family members/friends staying with the body all day and all night, expecting their loved one to ‘wake’ up.”
Tours will be led through the house by McCulloch docents or visitors can have a self-guided tour. There will be numerous stations throughout the house. One station on embalming will have tools that were used for embalming. James Fine will be there for the midnight tour to discuss the how the tools were used.
“There are some customs that are still practiced today, such as friends and relatives bringing food for the family and placing flowers around the casket,” Bryan said. “However, a lot of customs are no longer practiced. In my opinion, one of the strangest customs was taking pictures with the deceased. The body was propped up and the family posed around the body. Back then, taking a picture was a long process. It was much more involved than a quick click of a button.”
During the twilight tours the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will share stories with guests outside as they enjoy refreshments. The guild will also be there for the midnight tours, along with the Pokey O's food truck.
“During the twilight tours, all of the house lights will be turned on, and guests will experience what a house was like when someone passed away in the 1800s,” Bryan said. “The whole house is decorated as it was during times of mourning. During our midnight tour, we will turn off the house lights and have very limited lighting. Tours will be led by candlelight.
“For our twilight tour we will have a Ouija board set up and for our midnight tour we will have a tarot card reader present. This will be in the upstairs girls room of the McCulloch House, or what we call the Kewpie Room.”
The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, 13 and 20 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, 14 and 21. Regular house admission will be charged. The twilight tours will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 with a $10 admission. The midnight tours will take place from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 20, with a $20 admission fee.
McCulloch House also will host at Family Fun Day on Nov. 11. Earle-Napier-Kinnard House will host a pumpkin-themed Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Admission costs $10 per family.
For more information on Sitting Up with the Dead or other Historic Waco events, visit HistoricWaco.org.
Sweet Sounds
How would you like to sample signature desserts from some of the best bakers in Waco — all in one place? With no guilt?
In a new twist to the Meals on Wheels Waco annual Sweet Sounds fundraiser, you can indulge your sweet tooth knowing you are helping MOW in its mission to provide nutritious meals to seniors.
Pie Peddlers, Olive Branch, Sironia and Simply Delicious are among the dozen or so Waco eateries that will donate a signature dessert to the event. It is the first time MOW has sought this variety of desserts from several local vendors, but with the proliferation of new and upcoming eateries, the planning committee decided the time was right.
“What a fun way to treat our friends who attend Sweet Sounds as well as to give a nod to great chefs throughout Waco,” said Janet Nors, MOW director of development. “We saw it as a total win-win.”
While you are enjoying your sweet concoctions, you also can enjoy the high-stepping of an ensemble from All That Jazz Academy of Dance. Previously, MOW has featured vocal, choral or instrumental groups to the event, but this year, it decided to jazz it up.
Regina Nix, owner/director of the dance academy, said they were excited about participating.
“The dancers at All That Jazz Academy of Dance love being given the opportunity to perform and share their passion for dance with this amazing organization,” she said.
In addition to the desserts and the dance, Waco’s BestYett Catering will provide hors d’oeuvres and wine.
The need to raise funds from the community is especially keen at this time because the need is greater, said Melody McDermitt, executive director of Meals on Wheels. “Just in the past month or two we’ve had to place 70 individuals on a wait list to receive meals from us.”
Sweet Sounds will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets cost $65 per person. For more information, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Movie Mondays
I love a good documentary, whether the topic is the plight of mustangs (“Unbranded”); the evils of sugar (“That Sugar Film”) or Henry VIII (“Secrets of the Six Wives”). So I love Movie Mondays, which provide the Waco community the opportunity to view documentary or independent films that address important topics and issues within our world.
Earlier this fall, the program brought acclaimed films “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “RBG” to the Waco Hippodrome.
Another fascinating film with a Waco connection will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Hippodrome. “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future,” which picked up the Best Documentary Award at Comic-Con in San Diego, was co-produced by Melvin Schuetz, assistant to curators at Baylor’s Armstrong-Browning Library.
Melvin has researched Bonestell’s space illustrations for more than 50 years. His 1999 book, “A Chesley Bonestell Space Art Chronology,” is recognized as the definitive bibliography of Bonestell’s published space art works.
Bonestell became well known came in the 1940s and 1950s with his magazine and book illustrations of space scenes, bold imaginings of the surfaces of the moon, Mars, Venus and planetary moons as well as depictions of what human space exploration might look like. His most famous painting was 1944’s “Saturn as Seen from Titan.”
Admission is free, but tickets are required and can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome Box Office or Baylor Ticket Office.
Brazos Forum
Make sure your calendar includes “Kaleidoscope: A World of Wonder,” this year’s Brazos Forum. Three nationally recognized speakers will each discuss a different topic on American decorative arts or history.
G.B. Cornucopia, a park ranger for 30 years in the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico, will present “Thirty Years on the Ancients’ Path,” an interpretative talk about the Anasazi, or “Ancient Ones.” Rosie Grayburn, a scientist in fraud prevention and restoration at Winterthur Museum in Delaware, will present “Antiques Roadshow Meets CSI: The Art and Science of Detecting Fakes.” Lastly, Paul F. Miller, curator of The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, will present “When Cottages were Palaces: America’s Age of Elegance.”
The Brazos Forum will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 in the SBC Theatre of the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. A luncheon is included. Reservations must be made by Oct. 18. For more information, visit brazosforum.org.