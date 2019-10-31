My dad was part of the 14th Armored Division during World War II. My husband, Alan, was a Navy pilot who flew during Desert Storm. All my uncles served in the U.S. military. Needless to say, I support programs for veterans. So does Ascension Providence. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. Providence will dedicate its new Veterans Memorial and Healing Garden as part of an amazing program to recognize active-duty military and veterans.
Keynote speakers for the program will be U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, state Sen. Brian Birdwell and Ascension Providence President Phillip Patterson.
The garden will be accessible to everyone in the community and will include two custom granite benches placed in the shade alongside red, white and blue flowers, a fountain and a “Walkway of Honor” that veterans can use to enter the hospital. The garden will also feature military flags, emblems of the five branches of the military and the presidential seal etched and painted in the sidewalk.
Special “Veterans Only” parking spaces will be available to veterans and their loved ones to ease access to this beautiful site. The garden will include a brick walkway that honors veterans who have served our country. Bricks can be purchased to honor the veterans in your life.
The garden will be one aspect of the hospital’s Honor the Red White and Blue Veterans Recognition Program. For patients who wish to be identified as military or veterans, the program includes a magnetic U.S. flag attached to the doorframe outside the patient’s room; a flag sticker placed on each veteran’s medical chart; and a flag-motif wristband placed on the veteran.
Additionally, if a veteran patient dies at Ascension Providence, a special tribute will be initiated: The Final Salute. The Final Salute will start with associates who are veterans serving as a voluntary honor guard and may participate in draping the veteran’s body with the “Stars & Stripes” cover.
The “Honor Walk” will then commence. “Taps” will be played over the hospital intercom as the honor guard escorts the body to a waiting hearse in the front of the hospital. All associates and visitors in the vicinity will be asked to momentarily stand reverently as the stretcher passes by, and those who are available will be encouraged to assemble in the front lobby forming two lines between which the body will pass.
Participation in the Red, White & Blue Program is completely voluntary and free of charge. For more information or to purchase a brick, visit providence.net/support-providence/providence-foundation/honor-the-red-white-blue/ or call the Providence Foundation at 751-4762.
Apple Tree Bazaar
Meals on Wheels provides a greatly needed service to the Waco community. The nutrition program for homebound senior adults prepares and delivers meals to more than 850 clients.
It even has a pet program that provides dog and cat food to clients so that they do not need to relinquish their beloved animals. However, a growing elder population means an enormous waitlist to receive Meals on Wheels services. The social service agency currently has 150 people on a waiting list to receive its services.
Meals on Wheels has the volunteers and capacity to help; all it is missing are the funds. That’s where you come in. For $150 a month for 12 months, you can feed a senior for a full year.
This year’s Apple Tree Bazaar will donate its proceeds to the “150 for 150” campaign. Get all your holiday shopping done at the arts and crafts show, which is now in its 39th year. The bazaar will run Nov. 15-16 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
The event will feature handmade items from approximately 55 vendors who are age 50 or above. Expect to find unique home décor, jewelry, paintings, holiday decorations and more. This year at Apple Tree customers will not only be able to fill their shopping bags with the best handmade goods but can also fill their stomachs at food trucks featuring some of Waco’s favorite foods.
For the first time, an evening VIP party will be held from 5:15 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15. Guests will enjoy appetizers, beer and wine, live music, a raffle and door prizes and of course, shopping. Tickets cost $30.
The Apple Tree Bazaar will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Tickets cost $5 for a one-day pass or $7 for a two-day pass. Incidentally, it costs approximately $7 to prepare and deliver one meal.
To purchase tickets, visit the Meals on Wheels Facebook page or call 254-752-0316. Day tickets also can be purchased at the door. And stay tuned for information on the Wild Game Dinner, which will return in the spring.
Habitat Harvest
In early October, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were in Nashville to build a home for Habitat for Humanity. At age 95, Carter said building the homes is one of the most gratifying things he is every done. The Waco office of Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on its 177th home in the county, but relies on supporters to continue its work.
The charitable agency will host its annual Habitat Harvest on Nov. 14 at the Baylor Club. The event will include a cocktail hour, dinner, a program with Walter Abercrombie, former Baylor football great and currently executive director of the Baylor Letterman’s Association, silent and audible auctions and more.
With the event being held at McLane Stadium, organizers are going with a sports theme for the party, with a unique BU-OU game day experience offered for auction, items from Baylor’s national champion Lady Bears basketball team and the opportunity to purchase going out on the football field during the party and kick a field goal.
With a large number of sponsorships sold, only 50 individual tickets will be available for the event.
Even if you can’t make it to the party, you can still support the organization by purchasing a raffle ticket for a new iPad.
“We have been in Waco since 1986, but land value and building materials are going through the roof,” said Kenny Stott, director of development. “It can be difficult to build affordably, so we depend on supporters. We hope to raise $90,000 at our Habitat Harvest.”
With the start of a new build, Habitat also will soon call for volunteers. The organization also has completed 440 home repairs in the county and construction of a number of ramps and rails. In addition to fundraising events, like Habitat Harvest, the Waco Habitat runs the ReStore, a building materials recycling center that provides a sustainable source of income to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
The store accepts material donations from a variety of sources and uses new materials whenever possible in the construction of Habitat homes. The balance is sold to the public at greatly reduced prices. The ReStore’s impact can be seen in three ways: the impact on the community, the impact on Waco Habitat for Humanity, and the impact on the environment. Twice a year, the ReStore holds a half-price sale of its items.
A limited number of individual tickets for sale to Habitat Harvest cost $50. For more information, call the Waco office at 756-7575.
History Book
I majored in history at Baylor, and while I focused on European history, I do appreciate American history. Brian Kilmeade, the New York Times best-selling author of “George Washington’s Secret Six,” “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates” and “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans” has turned his attention to Texas, particularly Sam Houston, in his latest book.
Join the Historic Waco Foundation for an evening with Brian Kilmeade in conversation about “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” with Clifton Robinson and Ken Starr. Free and open to the public, the presentation will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library. The first 150 families will receive a complimentary autographed copy of Kilmeade’s book.
While the story of the Alamo is familiar to most, few remember how Sam Houston led Texians (the term used specifically to distinguish early Anglo settlers of Texas, especially those who supported the Texas Revolution) after a crushing loss to a shocking victory that secured their freedom and paved the way for America’s growth.
In March 1836, the Mexican army led by General Santa Anna massacred more than 200 Texians who had been trapped in a tiny adobe mission in San Antonio for 13 days. The defeat galvanized the surviving Texians.
Under General Sam Houston, a maverick with a rocky past, the tiny army of settlers rallied — only to retreat time and time again. Having learned from the bloody battles that characterized his past, Houston knew it was poor strategy to aggressively retaliate. He held off until just one month after the massacre, when he and his army of underdog Texians soundly defeated Santa Anna’s troops in under 18 minutes at the Battle of San Jacinto, and in doing so won the independence for which so many had died.
Kilmeade joined Fox News in 1997 and hosts the “Brian Kilmeade Show” and “Fox & Friends.” He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with a specialization in political science from Long Island University.
Kilmeade’s local appearance is sponsored through the generosity of Rondy and Jackie Gray, Clifton and Betsy Robinson, and Ken and Alice Starr. For more information, call Historic Waco Foundation at 254-753-5166 or visit historicwaco.org.
Race Events
Gobble gobble! Food that is. Yes the holiday season and all its wonderful dishes will soon be upon us, but that often means a few extra pounds when you step on the scale. However, two races in November could help you trim your waistline while helping some wonderful local organizations.
The Cameron Park Zoo will hold its annual H-E-B Zoo Stampede on Nov. 9. Presented by Reliant, the event features a 5K at 8:45 a.m., a 10K at 8:30 a.m. and 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m. Awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place male and female finishers in each category for each race.
After the race, participants can continue the fun at the annual Wildlife Wonderland Experience. The event includes various animal enrichment stations as well as the chance to purchase animal art, which makes great holiday gifts. Runners’ race bibs get them free entry to the Cameron Park Zoo as well as 10 percent off purchases at the Zootique gift shop.
Registration costs are $55 for the 10K through Nov. 6 and $35 for the 5K. Prices will increase by $5 from Nov. 7 through race day. Registration for the 1-mile fun run is $15. For more information, visit cameronparkzoo.com.
If you are fast enough at the 14th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot, you could win part of your Thanksgiving dinner or even money to pay for the whole thing. Hosted by Altrusa International of the Brazos, the 5K and 10K race will take place on Nov. 23.
The overall first-place male and female runners will receive a $150 cash prize, but the first-place male and female runner in each age group will win a whole turkey while second-place finishers will receive a pumpkin pie. In addition, numerous door prizes will be awarded based on random drawings of bib numbers, and expect an appearance by the Cargill Turkey.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will benefit The Cove and literacy programs, such as setting up a reading nook at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Altrusa began in 1917 in Nashville and is now in 15 countries in addition to the U.S. Waco became the first city to have two Altrusa clubs. Altrusa International of Waco was formed in 1929 and meets in the evening. In response to a desire for a club that was more accommodating to working women who may have children, Altrusa International of the Brazos was formed in 1981.
“We have about 20 members and meet monthly,” said Dena Bridgewater, who has been a member for a year. “We are small but do great work and offer opportunities for professionals to help a variety of organizations.”
Registration for the Turkey Trot costs $40 for both the 5K and 10K and must be received by Nov. 22. Participants must register by Nov. 8 to ensure they receive a T-shirt in the correct size. For more information, visit Altrusa International of the Brazos on Facebook.
