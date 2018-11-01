When we went to Santa Fe last spring, we loved visiting all the art galleries that fill the city. The talent and creativity of professional artists can inspire, even if you don’t make a purchase. Approximately 40 professional artists will set up booths to display their work during in the inaugural Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala on Nov. 9-11 at the Waco Hilton. The hotel and the Professional Artists of Central Texas (PACT) will host the show.
“The Waco Hilton approached us about putting together the show, and it has generated a great deal of interest among artists,” said Kay Reinke, a founding member of PACT. “This is an invitational show, so we have artists from throughout the state. We feel that the time has come for Waco to host a high-quality professional art show. The goal is to create an annual fine art show that will provide great sales for professional artists as well as provide cultural enrichment to the city of Waco.”
The art in the show will span a range of media, from clay, photography, glass and jewelry to sculpture, painting and drawing.
The art show will open with a VIP preview party on Nov. 9. Guests will enjoy appetizers and champagne, as well as musical performances by members of the Waco Symphony Orchestra as they get the first look at the artworks in the show. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during the rest of the event. The party will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person or $75 per couple.
Formed four years ago, the PACT is a juried organization of working artists whose purpose is to promote the careers of professional artists through local and regional exhibitions, as well as foster fine art interest and appreciation in the Central Texas area.
The art show will run Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free both days. For more information or to purchase VIP preview party tickets, visit pactart.org.
Repurpose for a Purpose
Creativity will certainly be on display at the Salvation Army’s Repurpose for a Purpose party at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Phoenix Ballroom. During this evening of fun, food and fabulous finds, crafters and designers come together to donate old items they have creatively repurposed into something new. It’s upcycling for a good cause.
These creations are then sold to the highest bidder at live and silent auctions. In previous years anywhere from 20 to 30 entries have been donated to the event, everything from musical instruments repurposed into lamps, to horse tack made into table decorations to old wood crafted into yard art.
Linda McEathron from Design House, and Ashley Dalton and Ali McCants, both designers from Austin, are just three of the professionals who will donate this year. Items donated to the event will be judged in five categories -- most creative, most original, best unintended purpose, best execution and most “out of the box.” Each category winner will be sold during the live auction while other donated items will be part of the silent auction.
“Our biggest auction winner sold for $1,500. It was a cabinet made into a child’s kitchenette, by Ali McCants,” said Mary Wentworth, director of development for the Salvation Army.
Last year the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary raised over $23,000 from the event. Mary said the auxiliary hopes to raise $40,000 this year.
Proceeds from Repurpose for a Purpose benefit Sally’s House, the local Salvation Army shelter for homeless women and their children. The Salvation Army also operates the Red Shield Lodge, a men’s shelter.
Tickets to Repurpose for a Purpose cost $50 or $25 with the donation of a RePurposed item. For more information, contact salarmywaco@gmail.com or call 254-756-7271.
Giving Thanks, Giving Hope
Since 2002, our church (Austin Avenue United Methodist) has sponsored an apartment at Compassion Ministries’ Hope House. In fact, eight organizations have sponsored apartments since Hope House opened 16 years ago.
Compassion Ministries will raise funds for the transitional living space during its annual Giving Thanks Giving Hope banquet on Nov. 13 at The Phoenix Ballroom. The evening will include a catered dinner by George’s, beer and wine, silent and live auctions, a wine pull, head-and-tails game, a photo booth and more. As in previous years, a program graduate will share how Compassion Ministries taught them to regain their financial independence. This year, Summer Shine, owner of Luna Juice Bar, will speak at the event.
“Our banquets are always fun evenings. Guests can come after work and can be home by 9:30,” executive director Jill McCall said.
Compassion Ministries began in 1994, with Hope House opening in 2002. The facility features 10 one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments. Currently, all 14 units are designated for homeless families. While living in our transitional housing facility, Compassion Ministries provides services that include family counseling, job training/search, drug/alcohol abuse treatment, daycare, children’s programs, transportation, literacy training, health care, social and domestic skills.
“In 2017, we lost our federal funding, but actually that allowed us to do different things,” Jill said. “While most of our residents stay with us for six months, we now can extend the program for some people who might need a little more help. Our wonderful, long-term community support has given us the ability to maintain and grow our programs.
Giving Thanks, Giving Hope will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person or $600 for a table for eight. For more information, call the Compassion Ministries office at 755-7640.
Turkey Trot
You can gobble a little more of that great holiday food if you first run in the 13th annual Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Nov. 17. Sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, the race is a 5K and 10K timed run, with the route and timing conducted by the Waco Striders.
“The Trot has grown since its inception and has evolved slightly,” said Altrusa member Susan Duecy. “Our first Trot was held at the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. We had a nice showing for our first race, and it was a 1K fun run/walk. There were probably around 100 participants that year. Several years ago we dropped the 1K fun run/walk, and added a 10K run, believing that it would attract more serious runners. That proved to be the case, and more runners did run with us.”
The race is now being held at Brazos Park East. This site provides for more parking and more room, Susan said. Altrusa will give a number of awards during the event. The overall male and female runners will receive a $150 cash prize. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to the male and female runners in each of seven age categories. First prize will be a turkey, donated by Cargills; second place will receive Deluxe pumpkin pies from Sam’s and third place will win a gift card from Rosa’s.
In addition, there are numerous door prizes that are awarded based on random drawings of bib numbers. This year’s race will also include a fun raffle of a Thanksgiving-themed quilt. Additionally, the Cargill “turkey” will make an appearance at the race. The turkey is photogenic and loves to be photographed with the runners and with the families who come with the runners.
The Turkey Trot is the only fundraiser for Altrusa of the Brazos. Proceeds from the run benefit The Cove.
“We have learned through experience that it is better for an event to benefit one beneficiary rather than just ‘Altrusa service projects,’” Susan said. “When we heard about the number of homeless students in Waco ISD and the need for a nurturing center, our club was quick to say ‘we need to do something to help these kids.’ Our club gave The Cove its very first monetary donation of $1,000. Since then, we have been able to donate a total of $32,000 with from proceeds from the Turkey Trot. We donate the majority of the proceeds to The Cove, with the remainder staying with our club for our other service projects.”
Altrusa began in 1917 in Nashville and is now in 15 countries in addition to the U.S. Waco became the very first city to have two Altrusa clubs. Altrusa International of Waco was formed in 1929 and it meets in the evening. In response to a desire for a club that was more accommodating to working women who may have children, Altrusa International of the Brazos was formed in 1981.
Registration for the Turkey Trot can be completed online or the day of the race at a cost of $40 per runner. Participants must register by Nov. 7 to be guaranteed a T-shirt in their size. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/CentralTexasTurkeyTrot.
Food for Families
While you might gobble up at the holidays, many local residents struggle to put food on the table. That is where local food pantries step in to provide nutritious foods. Food for Families, the annual food drive that benefits nine local food pantries, will take place on its traditional date of the Friday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 16).
Sponsored by H-E-B, KWTX-TV, Boy Scouts of America and the Texas Army National Guard, it is the largest one-day food drive in Texas.
“Last year, we collected 500,000 pounds of food. This year, we hope to better that,” said Buddy Edwards, executive director of Caritas, the area’s largest food pantry.
Buddy explained that those pounds of food included monetary donations. Every dollar received translates into 2.5 pounds of food.
“In the first of six months of 2018, our area food pantries distributed 3.2 million pounds of food,” Buddy said. “The community has been so supportive.”
During Food for Families day, local residents are encouraged to purchase extra items when they shop at H-E-B, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Brookshires, and to leave those items with volunteers stationed at each location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those donations will be taken to the KWTX studio building for sorting.
Additionally, organizations that have been collecting food throughout the month will take their donations to the TV studio building. In fact, a number of businesses, schools, churches and other organizations started collecting food in October, as part of the Chairman’s Cup competition.
“These groups bring in their food to be weighed, and the amount is recorded,” Buddy said. “Then in January, we will host a recognition event for the groups that brought in the most food. It gets pretty competitive.”
When food is brought to KWTX, volunteers sort the food according to whether it’s canned, boxed or is glassware. The food will be taken to Caritas and will be distributed to nine food pantries.
“We get a wide assortment of food during the drive, items we might not get from the Central Texas Food Bank,” Buddy said. “The food is divided among the local food pantries based on the proportion of food the pantry distributed during the first half of the year.”
The nine food pantries that participate in Food for Families include Shepherd’s Heart, ACTS Storehouse, Caritas, Church of the Open Door, Hands of Mercy, Carver Park Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, Shepherd’s Heart Lorena and Shepherd’s Heart Robinson.
Nonperishable food items needed include canned meats, tuna, chili, stew, chicken, canned vegetables, sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, and rice. For more information, visit caritas-waco.org.
Habitat Party
For several years, Habitat Humanity of Waco hosted a thank-you party for its volunteers and donors, but last year the organization decided to turn the party into a fundraiser. That was a smart move. In only its second year, Habitat Harvest, in partnership with title sponsor Thrivent Financial, is a sellout.
The event on Nov. 15 will include a dinner, music, silent and live auctions and presentation by Baylor’s new men’s tennis coach Brian Boland . Additionally, special guests from El Salvador will make a short presentation. Global gifts by Waco Habitat have built homes in El Salvador, and the homeowner for the local Harvest Home is from El Salvador. This year, Habitat hopes to raise $50,000 to help with construction on the home.
Even if you missed out on grabbing a spot at the Habitat Harvest fundraiser, you can still give to the project. You also might want to make note in your 2019 calendar to check on tickets for next year’s event. For more information about Harvest House and how to give to the project, call the Habitat for Humanity office at 756-7575.