As I write this, the day is wet and gloomy, but I know beautiful spring days will soon be here and with them, the time to increase my exercise. A local group makes it easy for women to improve their fitness levels. The Waco Women’s Training Program, hosted by the Waco Striders Running Club, is an eight-week fitness program for women -- from walkers to runners and everyone in between.
The program will kick off March 12 at the Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center and will continue for eight weeks, culminating in the Best 5K on the Brazos on May 2 in downtown Waco.
“We anticipate that over 250 women will participate in our program this year,” said Ruel Sword, who is directing the program for the fifth year. “Each night, we start the session with ‘on-time’ door prizes, go over important information and then head out for our 5K training, which we do on the riverwalk. We come back to the facility and have a drink and some light nutrition (General Nutrition Center provides hydration and nutrition for four weeks).
“We move on to our cross training session to introduce the ladies to various forms of fitness, such as yoga with Kimberly Damm, owner of Yog8, Jazzercise, Refit and more. We close out the evening with more door prizes.”
Participants will be divided into various pace groups depending on their level of fitness and their goals. Some pace groups begin at a gentle pace with mild increases each week. Ruel said participants have ranged from women who want to work on their running to women in their 80s to women who use canes for stability. Program leaders are dedicated and passionate about making sure each and every participant laces up on race day and crosses that finish line, she said.
“Some of our participants want to lose weight; some want to get faster,” she said. “We realize that not everyone will fall in love with running, but we hope they will find some form of fitness and become passionate about their health. I am always so gratified to hear comments from past participants. I had one former participant who told me the program taught her not to be afraid. Our goal is to empower the ladies to a lifetime of fitness through exercise, nutrition and a community of like-minded people.” Ruel said.
The program fee of $60 includes the entry fee (non-transferable) for the Best 5K on the Brazos (a bargain since the 5K entry fee alone is $30); a Waco Women's Training Program technical shirt; eight weeks of 5K training specific to the participant’s fitness level; eight health/fitness classes; weekly speakers on various fitness-related topics; and weekly giveaways and prizes. Participants must be at least 16 years old; strollers, children, animals and headphones are not permitted.
“We want this to be a time women focus on themselves,” Ruel said.
For more information and to register for the program, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/TX/Waco/WacoWomensTrainingProgram.
Cattle Baron’s Events
The last weekend in June, one of the area’s top fundraising events – the Cattle Baron’s Ball benefitting the American Cancer Society and presented by Ascension Providence – will take place for the 28th time, and what a doozy it will be with great food, activities and entertainment by Restless Heart.
However, the ball is not the only event under the Cattle Baron’s umbrella. Two other fundraisers – Shoot for a Cure and Couture for Cancer – will take place this spring.
“We have learned these feeder events get more people involved and interested in our cause,” said Tom Smith, who is chairing Cattle Baron’s with Debby Burleson and Jim and Cindy Holmes. “With these other events, there is really something for everyone at different price points. Like the ball, all proceeds help the American Cancer Society’s mission.”
The fourth annual Shoot for a Cure, sponsored by Clark Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, will take place March 12 at Weber’s Shooting Range. While many think the event is a skeet shoot, it actually is a sporting clay event.
In skeet and trap shooting, courses are regulated, but in sporting clay events, every clay course is different. Shooters are presented with a pairs of “birds” with shots replicating hunting scenarios.
“I like to compare it to golf but with guns,” said Mike Dennis, who is chairing the event with his wife, Debbie. The course will be a 10-station, 80-bird course for individuals and four-man teams. There also will be a two-man flurry shootout.
Shoot for a Cure is fun for all skill levels, and ammunition will be provided. Loaner guns will be available. All shooters will receive breakfast and drinks with an awards lunch after. Shooters as young as 12 years old can participate with parental consent and by providing firearms proficiency and basic gun safety documentation.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with shooting starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $100 per person and are available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
The 15th annual Couture for Cancer, presented by TFNB Your Bank for Life, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Carleen Bright Arboretum Pavilion. This is a beautiful and moving style show featuring cancer fighters and survivors of all ages from Waco and surrounding areas as well as community members who will walk in honor or memory of a loved one. Models will showcase outfits that folks can wear to the ball in June.
Tickets cost $65 each or $600 for a row of 10. Tickets are available online.
The American Cancer Society also will hold its annual Little Wranglers party for children either battling cancer or in remission on March 29. This event will be chaired by Dulcie Schasteen. The kids will attend a Baylor baseball game and take part in various activities and have the chance to meet some of Baylor’s athletes.
While this event will specifically center on pediatric cancer survivors and their families and is closed to the general public, the American Cancer Society welcomes anyone who would like to volunteer with the event.
While all the feeder parties as well as the Cattle Baron’s Ball will be first-rate events, Tom said the event chairs party planners are focused on maximizing the amount of money given to the cause. It is not too late to get involved with helping with the events.
“Cancer is not exclusive, and we need volunteers for all our events. I promise their time will not be squandered. Everyone has been touched by this disease,” Tom said. Tom’s late wife, Meg, was a two-time cancer survivor and co-chair of the inaugural Cattle Baron’s Ball.
For more information about Shoot for a Cure and Couture for Cancer or for sponsorship opportunities for the ball, visit centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
Bunny Brunch
“Here come Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way.” That old rabbit will make a special appearance at the fourth annual Bunny Brunch, benefiting VOICE Inc., a nonprofit organization that teaches healthy living skills along with tobacco, alcohol and drug prevention education.
The brunch will begin at 11 a.m. April 4 at Ridgewood Country Club. Guests will enjoy a meal of chicken and waffles, a mother/child style show and lots of special children’s activities, including photos with the Easter bunny. A fun addition this year will be an Easter parade in which all children in the audience will be invited to parade on stage to show off their own festive attire.
“This is a fun event that helps an amazing organization that flies under the radar,” said Debbie Luce, who is co-chairing the Bunny Brunch with Cathy Pleitz.
Since 1992, VOICE has reached more than 65,000 individuals across the 19 counties it serves. Its programs fall under education, health and wellness, and leadership development. VOICE gives presentations in schools and community centers while the Pathways to Success program teaches leadership skills to high school students in McLennan and Navarro counties and helps provide scholarship money to participants.
Tickets to the Bunny Brunch are priced at $30 for adult or child and can be purchased by calling 254-741-9222.
Boots, Buckles and Bling
You don’t have to wait until summer to put on your western duds. Boots, Buckles and Bling, benefiting the Cenikor Foundation, will take place March 20 at The Phoenix Ballroom. Now in its second year, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a gourmet country dinner served at 7:30 p.m. followed by dancing to the sounds of Gary Kyle. There also will be silent and live auctions, dessert stations and more.
Cenikor, a nonprofit organization, has been committed to helping people deal with addictions since 1967. Cenikor, which opened in Waco in 2011, operates a 56-bed, short-term residential treatment center and medically supported detox facility for men and women. Additionally, the organization offers intensive outpatient treatment for adults and adolescents, medication-assisted treatment and sober living. These programs are designed to combat alcohol and drug addiction.
Stacie Woodall, who serves as facility director of the Waco location, said a majority of the issues treated here are addictions to opioids, alcohol and methamphetamines. Cenikor offers a full continuum of care and accepts all insurance. In fact, Stacie said galas like Boots, Buckles and Bling help to make sure that no one is turned away from treatment because of cost.
“Everyone knows someone who is struggling or has struggled with addiction, and I am chairing this event because of my experience,” event chair Kristine Koehn said. “I actually am eight years sober in March, and we are lucky to have a Cenikor facility here. When I was seeking treatment, it was not available in Waco. I had to go to Austin.”
Stacie hopes the gala brings community awareness to Cenikor’s mission.
“We want people to know there is life in recovery,” she said. “There is still a stigma associated with addiction and that is sad. No one sets out to become addicted. It is OK to ask for help.”
Tickets to Boots Buckles and Bling cost $100 per person with various sponsorship levels available. All of the event proceeds will remain in Waco. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/bootsbucklesbling/welcome.
Food Truck Showdown
The Greater Chamber of Commerce has added a fun new element to its popular Food Truck Showdown. Community members can vote for a People’s Choice Judge who will join celebrity judges Lilian Halabi, owner and baker of Lily’s Cakes and a winner of a Food Network “Cake Wars” competition; Doug Renfro, president of Renfro Foods; and Thanh Le, owner of the family-run restaurant Clay Pot.
Judges will taste and score up to 40 signature dishes from each of the competing food trucks.
People’s Choice Judge contestants submitted a video to the chamber stating why they should be a judge, why they love the Food Truck Showdown and what is the best dish they have ever tried at showdown. Six finalists will be selected and will be presented to the public via the Showdown Facebook page, at which time the public will be encouraged to place their vote for the People’s Choice Judge via the post’s reaction buttons.
The Texas Food Truck Showdown will take place March 28 in Heritage Square. Food trucks will serve their signature dishes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can purchase and vote for their favorite foods with paper Tasty Tickets. One Tasty Ticket costs $5 and will buy one 4-ounce signature dish from any truck. Tasty Tickets will not be sold after 3 p.m. The food trucks will open their full menu after 4 p.m.
The showdown also will include a variety of children’s activities, such as face painting and a petting zoo, and a pop-up market selling a number of arts and crafts.
For more information, visit thetexasfoodtruckshowdown.com.
Carnival Glass
Historic Waco Foundation has opened a shining new exhibit of “Carnival Glass,” which will run at East Terrace until July 5.
Using HWF’s own collection of the glass, viewers will learn how the vibrant colors, intricate patterns and an iridescent glow make carnival glass one of the most recognized glasswares of its time.
Its charm, matched with an affordable price point, placed this glassware in a key part of history — right at the beginning of American consumerism.
In the early 1900s, pieces of the glass were given away as prizes at carnivals. Press molds made it possible to mass produce this pressed glass but each piece was hand-shaped and finished by artisans. Learn how it was made through the lens of key glasshouses of the time.
Visitors will view the carnival glass up close and will learn to distinguish between the hundreds of design patterns plus discover the reason behind the rise and fall of its popularity.
Admission to the exhibit is included in regular house admission. For more information and/or details about this exhibit, house tour hours or future events, visit historicwaco.org or call 254-753-5166.
Panhellenic Spring Forum
Each year a large number of area girls join sororities at universities throughout Texas and farther afield. High school senior girls are invited to explore the possibilities in Greek life by attending the Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Association’s annual Spring Forum.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. March 29 in the Garden Room at First United Methodist Church. Students interested in college sorority recruitment during the 2020-21 school year should attend this informational event.
For more information, visit wacopanhellenic.org. Preregistration online is encouraged.
Bunco Tournament
The fourth annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament “Let the Good Times Roll for the Children,” sponsored by Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile, will be held March 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the dice will roll at 1 p.m. The tournament will feature prizes for first, second and third place, a silent auction, 50/50 pot, raffle items, a light lunch and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Merak No. 104, Daughters of the Nile, an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older.
Through its foundation, the Daughters of the Nile contributes more than $2 million annually to the Shriners Hospitals for Children to be used for the medical care and rehabilitation of children.
The registration fee for the bunco tournament costs $35 and will include a light lunch and two raffle tickets. For more information and registration form, contact Genie O’Neal at 254-855-5806 or email cgo73557@gmail.com. A registration form is available on the Facebook page “Rolling for the Children.”
