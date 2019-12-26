Do you remember slumber parties or campouts and the requisite scary stories? Joanne Beaty vividly remembers as a child making up spooky tales about a neighbor, but now she has turned those experiences into a book for children.
“The Goat Woman,” which contains gorgeous illustrations by local artist Joel Edwards, deals with issues of fear, bad dreams and diversity and about finding friends in surprising places. The book would be a good springboard for teaching social studies concepts and is a great read-along book for young elementary school students.
“’The Goat Woman’ was inspired by my childhood experiences,” Joanne said. “I grew up in Camden, Arkansas. Down the highway toward El Dorado, near Smackover (yes, real name), lived a real ‘goat woman.’ Many youngsters in Camden grew up hearing tales and telling tales about her.
“I think I did see her a few times while driving that rural road, out in a field, behind barbed-wire fence, tromping around, surrounded by goats. She wore bohemian skirts, wild hair, big hat. I later learned she was from a gypsy family who ended up settling there, and she was musically talented in voice and played organ at a small Baptist church. I regret that I never met her!”
Joanne got the idea for the book when she was teaching second and third grade at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Her students always complained that they didn’t have anything to write about so she encouraged them to write about a real experience but to use their imagination to expand the story.
“I modeled that by telling them about the goat woman,” she said. “But what I wanted them to see me create a problem and a solution and develop the plot by going from problem to solution. I would write a chunk at a time and then have the students ‘help me’ re-read, proof/edit, improve it with the particular writing tools we were working on. When we finished, we were all quite pleased with the story.”
After receiving positive comments from friends who read the story, Joanne thought it might be worth pursuing its publication. She kept on teaching, but kept a copy of the story in a file somewhere. Finally after retiring, she decided to dust it off.
“I did a bit more minor editing and looked into publishing, not really knowing what I was doing, of course,” she said. “I asked Joel Edwards to illustrate it. I have admired his work for several years. His specialty is probably landscapes. We limited the illustrations of the main characters so that the reader/listener could create the images from the words. This was a way to let the reader/listener determine the degree of ‘scary’ he/she could handle.”
Joanne began to send the manuscript and a sample illustration to publishers but never heard back yay or nay. Finally she went to Baylor Press, just to ask for advice on entering the publishing world. The director of the press informed her she really needed an agent, but he did ask Joanne to summarize the story and he wanted to see the illustrations.
“He seemed to like it, asked for the file, and within a few days, he said they would publish under their ‘1845’ imprint. The first copies came out in early August,” Joanne said.
Since then, Joanne has read “The Goat Woman” to several classes, from third to fifth grade. Vivian Rutherford from the Waco-McLennan County Public Library invited her to read it to family story time, and she also read it to her 69- and 70-year-old classmates at a high school reunion. The response has been very positive, she said.
“I never really had planned or dreamed of writing a children’s book, but I do like to write and have written several types of pieces through the years of teaching,” she said. “When I finished ‘The Goat Woman,’ I just decided it was at least as good as other books I had read through the years. I thought ‘Why not try?’” The publishing part was definitely the biggest challenge. I was very lucky.”
Prohibition Remembrance
Did you know that 100 years ago, Prohibition in the U.S. began? The ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors and ushered in this period in American history.
However, bootlegging arose along with the rise of speakeasies – those illicit nightclubs that sold liquor.
The Historic Waco Foundation will remember that time in history by holding its own Speakeasy Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at The Hall at Riversquare Center.
During the evening, guests will learn to make three cocktails – an Old Fashioned, a South Side and a dessert beverage made with champagne – that were popular during the era. The South Side was rumored to be gangster Al Capone’s favorite libation. A jazz ensemble will provide musical entertainment and a photo booth will be available for pictures.
To get into the spirit of the era, guests are encouraged to dress in flapper/Roaring ’20s style and will even learn popular dances, like the Charleston, during the evening.
Tickets for the Speakeasy Night costs $125 a person or $225 a couple. Reservations must be made by Jan. 16. For more information, visit historicwaco.org or call 753-5166.
Miracle Match
The road construction along I-35 has caused aggravation for travelers and Waco residents alike. Now that construction, as well as other projects throughout the city, will cause some important changes to the Miracle Match Marathon.
“Like massive hills, or more like mountains at this point, our 2020 race is facing an extraordinary number of obstacles,” race director Nancy Goodnight said. “We gave it our best shot, but after 15 years of a hilly, challenging marathon, we cannot make a 26.2-mile course happen in 2020.”
Nancy cites construction on I-35 that will not allow the marathon to close the exits and cross underneath; construction on the riverwalk for the next three years that will not allow access McLane Stadium and Baylor University; and construction that will close the beloved Suspension Bridge. Additionally, there are changes in city policy regarding volunteers participating in course management.
Miracle Match instead will have a brutal half-marathon, almost as challenging as the full race and will highlight beautiful parts of Waco and still run through the Cameron Park Zoo. There will still be a kids marathon, a 5K, a Challenge of the Phoenix, a 10K, as well as a two-person relay. All of this will take place Jan. 25-26 at Indian Spring Park.
The race weekend kicks off Saturday with a yoga warmup at 7:15 a.m. followed by the 1-mile fun run and kids marathon at 8 a.m. The 5K will start at 8:30 along with a pancake breakfast. Awards for the 5K will take place at 9:45. The Firetruck Pull, in which teams of up to 20 individuals compete to pull a Waco fire truck 50 yards the fastest, will start at 10:15 a.m.
On Sunday the half-marathon, 10K and relay will begin at 7:30 a.m. The course will close at 12:30 p.m. Race warriors who run the 5K and the half-marathon will receive an Order of the Phoenix medal.
As always, proceeds from the Miracle Match Race Series will support Be the Match in Texas, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, by supporting the recruitment efforts on college and university campuses throughout the state. This helps thousands of people who need lifesaving marrow and stem cell transplants.
For more information about the race series and about the Be the Match cause, visit miraclematchmarathon.com.
Symphony of the City
Waco has some beautiful homes, and those homes often are filled with gorgeous works of art. The Waco Symphony Council will focus of both architecture and art at its third annual Symphony of the City “A Love Song to Waco” from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15.
Guests will enjoy a progressive cocktail party with heavy hors d’oevres and desserts by Waco’s Bestyett Catering at four of Waco’s outstanding homes, all of which will be open for touring, great food, music and art.
The evening will begin at the home of Betsy and Clifton Robinson, with music entertainment by Delmus Morrison, a ’50s jazz band. The next two homes featured are those of Amy and Jeff Burchfield and Liz and Brian Mitchell. The musicians entertaining at those homes will be local favorites Sami Brown and Trammel Kelly at the Burchfields’ home and Evan Klaras at the Mitchells’ home.
Both of these homes have wonderful views and have been recently renovated by their owners. The evening will conclude at the home of Valerie and Gordon Robinson. Edgar Sierra, a popular tenor, will perform French lounge-type music on the Robinsons’ beautiful white grand piano. Guests can sip champagne and sample French desserts. There will also be a wine pull at the end of the evening for a chance to take home bottles of fine wine.
All the homes are in close proximity to each other. Guests will park at the law offices of Williams and Brown on Fish Pond Road and will take one of five luxurious party buses to get from home to home. No parking will be available at the featured homes.
“Ellen and I celebrate the opportunity to support world-class music performed by our Waco Symphony Orchestra,” said Ray Deaver, who is serving with his wife, Ellen, as patron chairs.
“Those who attend this special fundraising event can know they are helping Waco maintain what so many other cities have lost … a wonderful symphony orchestra.”
Funds raised from Symphony of the City will support the Waco Symphony Council, which in turn supports the Waco Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, a raffle for an original painting by local artist Trish Brindley will take place. You do not have to attend Symphony of the City to enter the raffle.
“Our great Waco Symphony is possible only with the support of the community through sponsorships and fundraisers,” said council President Dianne Sawyer. “Music is the key that can open many doors to encourage friendships, to understand different cultures and to bring joy to many. I feel it is important to make sure that key, as provided by the Waco Symphony Orchestra, is available to Waco-area residents to ensure a rich, unifying cultural experience.”
Tickets for Symphony of the City cost $225 each and will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 10 at wacosymphonycouncil.com.
Christian Writers Workshop
Are you like Joanne Beaty with a book idea in your mind? Are you clueless what to do next? The Christian Writers Workshop can get you going in the right direction.
During Wednesday evening sessions held from January until April, participants will hear award-winning authors and speakers share their secrets of writing poems, novels, memoirs or articles and will have the opportunity to share their own writings with others.
The workshop sessions will begin Jan. 15 with a meet-and-greet with subsequent sessions covering various topics, including writing a devotional, “legacy” writing and the value of critique groups, among others.
A writers conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church. This year’s guest speakers will be Rose-Mary Rumbley and Dr. Thomas Kidd.
Rumbley has written six books and is a popular public speaker. She was born and raised in Dallas. A 1949 graduate of North Dallas High School, she remained in the area for college and attended the University of North Texas. She received both a bachelor’s degree in drama in 1952 and a master’s degree in education in 1953.
Several years later, she would make the school her three-time alma mater when she earned her doctorate in communication in 1970.
A talented actress, her career included a role in the acclaimed film “Paper Moon” as well as appearing on stage at the Dallas Summer Musicals with John Davidson, Ginger Rogers and Carol Lawrence and at Casa Manana in Fort Worth with Van Johnson and Ruta Lee.
Dr. Thomas S. Kidd is the Vardaman Distinguished Professor of History at Baylor and the author of many books, including “Who Is an Evangelical? A History of a Movement in Crisis” (Yale, 2019); “Benjamin Franklin: The Religious Life of a Founding Father” (Yale, 2017); “Baptists in America: A History with Barry Hankins” (Oxford, 2015); “George Whitefield: America’s Spiritual Founding Father” (Yale, 2014); and “Patrick Henry: First Among Patriots” (Basic, 2011).
Tickets to the writers conference cost $20 a person or $5 for students. Regular Wednesday night writing sessions are free and held at First Woodway Baptist Church. For more information, visit firstwoodway.org/cww/ or call 772-9696.
