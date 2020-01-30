The Mayborn Museum at Baylor has a busy February in store, what with hosting a traveling exhibit geared for children and their families and holding its sixth annual Director’s Forum, which is geared for adults.
“The Lion King” ranks as one of my favorite Disney musicals, but I had no idea that Simba’s story continued with the Disney Junior hit series “The Lion Guard.” The Mayborn Museum launched the museum exhibit based on the series, which follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands.
The exhibit debuted at Miami Children’s Museum in January 2018 for six months and will travel to other children’s museums across the country through 2022. “The Lion Guard: The Exhibit” will be at the Mayborn Museum through May 10.
“We are excited to bring this exhibit to Central Texas for children and families,” said Charles Walter, Mayborn Museum director. “This exhibit highlights important learning areas such as social and self-development.”
Spotlighting important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem-solving, creative thinking and arts and culture, this one-of-a-kind exhibit will bring “The Lion Guard” story to life for young children and their families.
Through hands-on activities and interactive and imaginative play, guests will be transported to the Pride Lands to discover the unique traits of each member of The Lion Guard team — Kion, the leader of the group and the fiercest in all of the Pride Lands; Bunga, a fearless honey badger and the Pride Lands’ bravest; Fuli, a confident cheetah and the fastest in the Pride Lands; Beshte, a friendly and good-spirited hippo and the strongest in the Pride Lands; and Ono, an intellectual egret who is keenest of sight — that allow them to work together to maintain balance in the Circle of Life.
The education and science experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park serve as consultants for “The Lion Guard,” inspiring original stories based on their first-hand experiences, and advising on the characteristics, behaviors and habitats of various African animal species. Each episode incorporates Swahili words and phrases and includes original songs.
“Giving families a chance to experience our stories beyond the screen is a vital part of what we do and an example of how we can work together in communities to make a lasting impact,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, and general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide.
Turning to adults, the Mayborn Museum Complex will celebrate its sixth year of the popular Director’s Forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6. This year’s theme “The Gold Standard” will feature speakers Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton and Dr. Scott Lewis. Patrons also will enjoy off-site tours of Baylor’s famous Bear Habitat and the Armstrong Browning Library.
The forum will tip off with “Golden Teams and Golden Dreams,” presented by Coach Mulkey. Kim will speak on her history in basketball and her years of coaching at Baylor. Her presentation will take place in the theater.
Following Kim, Trey Crumpton will speak on “Founding to Future” at 10:30 a.m. in the Baylor Exhibit Gallery. Trey, who is exhibit development manager, will reveal behind-the-scenes details from imagination to creation of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Founding to Future: Bright Lights of Baylor University.”
Baylor alumnus Scott Lewis, who was resident caretaker of Casa Guidi, the home of Robert and Elizabeth Browning in Florence, Italy, and former president of the London Browning Society, will present “Boundless Life: Andrew Joseph Armstrong” at noon in the Upper Café. Scott, who authored the book, will share his insight on the contributions of one of Baylor’s most loved and acclaimed professors, recounting the impact of Dr. Armstrong and his famous library.
Following the presentations, hourlong tours of Armstrong Browning Library and the Bear Habitat will depart at 2 p.m.
Admission to this event costs $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Tours are an additional fee of $5 each. Seating is limited. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/.
Hearts in the Arts
The 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. The gala features the McLennan Theatre performance of Bob Fosse’s musical masterpiece, “Chicago.”
Hearts in the Arts is an affinity group of the MCC Foundation that supports the arts at McLennan.
This American musical set in Jazz-Age Chicago opened on Broadway in 1975, introducing the world to Bob Fosse’s distinctive choreography. A 1996 “Chicago” revival ran for 7,486 shows, holding the record as the longest-running musical revival ever on Broadway and the second-longest running Broadway musical behind “Phantom of the Opera.”
The McLennan production will be co-directed by choreographer Joe Taylor and professor Kelly Parker.
"We are delighted to welcome Joe Taylor to the phenomenal McLennan Theatre department,” said Kim Patterson, executive director of the MCC Foundation. “He brings decades of professional dance experience and his style is much like that of Bob Fosse. He will be a perfect fit for this show and what will be another incredible Hearts in the Arts Gala.”
Joe comes to MCC from Niceville, Florida, where he served as coordinator of choreography/performing arts lead faculty and dance program coordinator at Northwest Florida State College since 2006.
Joe earned his Associate of the Arts from Okaloosa-Walton Community College in Niceville and his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts in dance from Florida State University. Prior to his work as an educator, Joe performed in the Holland-America Line Cruises as dance captain/dancer and Disney/MGM Studios production of “Beauty and the Beast,” performing the role of the prince.
In addition, since 2006 Joe has taught master classes in contemporary, jazz and musical theater style dance for the Grain de Sable Dance Company in Soullans, France.
At MCC, Taylor will teach ballet, modern dance and jazz dance as well as share in the duties of directing and choreographing some of the McLennan season productions.
The Hearts in the Arts Gala will begin with a 6 p.m. cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza, followed by the musical production at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets cost $100 and include the reception and theater performance.
All proceeds benefit McLennan scholarships and special projects benefiting visual and performing arts students and faculty.
Gala seating is limited, and reservations are due by Feb. 20. For more information about the gala event, visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts or the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McLennanFoundation. To make reservations, contact the McLennan Community College Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.
Faith and Family Film Festival
When Dr. Tyrha Lindsey-Warren and her husband moved to Waco from New York City a couple of years ago, they realized that residents from their new home didn’t get out of their comfort zones, especially at entertainment venues.
But instead of complaining, the Baylor marketing professor decided to use her expertise to create a new event in Waco, one that would attract a diverse audience. The fruits of her labors – the Waco Faith and Family International Film Festival — will debut Feb. 6-8 at the Hippodrome and various locations throughout the city.
“I am used to bigger cities where we mix and mingle in entertainment places. This is my small attempt to leverage storytelling and film to bring people together,” said Tyrha, who earned a bachelor’s degree in film from Northwestern and started her career working in Hollywood.
The two-day film festival will feature competition films, Hollywood studio releases, “Film & Faith Soul Sessions” at area places of worship, and professional workshops. Waco community performances by area choirs and other artists will complement the event.
“This is a festival for everybody. These are family-friendly movies that don’t include profanity, nudity or excessive violence,” she said.
The event will feature 72 movies drawn from feature films, short films and student films that is truly international in scope. Using 12 criteria, a curation team selected the movies from more than 1,600 entries from throughout the world, such as Africa, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom and more. There were so many quality films that the team accepted not only this year’s films but half of next year’s festival films.
The festival also will serve as the world premiere for “A Miracle in East Texas,” directed by Kevin Sorbo (of “Hercules” fame). Kevin and his wife, Sam, will also receive the Champions Award as “exemplars of innovation as well as good disruption in the film, TV and entertainment industry.” Other recipients will be the Food Network’s Gina Neely and Waco’s own David Littlewood, president of TFNB Your Bank for Life.
Two other feature films also will be shown during the festival – “Amazing Grace,” a documentary on gospel legend Aretha Franklin; and Disney’s live-action “The Lion King.” Other films shown at Baylor Law School, TSTC, the Extraco Bank Training Facility and Toliver Missionary Baptist Church will explore themes such as “Music Soothes and Soul,” “Love is the Universal Language” and “Empowering Family” while “Soul Sessions,” which will be held at area churches, will examine various topics, such as gratefulness, fear and doubt, trusting and everlasting grace, among others. A talk-back session will be held after every film.
Films shown at the Hippodrome will cost $5 per film while admission to other films will be free of charge. For a full schedule, visit wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com.
Freedom Ball
Honoring military members both past and present while also helping provide scholarships is the focus of the annual Freedom Ball, set for 6 to 11 p.m. March 7 at the Waco Convention Center.
With a theme of “Forever Grateful, Never Forgotten,” event planners are expecting around 450 guests to attend. Numerous military members will be present as well as Gold Star families, who are the surviving family members of a relative killed in war.
The gala is put on the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the event are used to market the aviation assets of the Greater Waco area and to provide scholarships to high school and college students who are pursuing careers in aviation and engineering-related fields.
It is a signature event for recognizing military members in Central Texas.
Tickets cost $125 per person, $75 for veterans and active-duty military, or a table of eight costs $1,000. More information is available online at www.FreedomBallWaco.com or by calling 757-5600.
Remembering Reba Campbell
My mother, Reba Campbell, passed away in early January. Those who knew her, remember a brilliant, talented woman who could quote Shakespearean sonnets, religiously read the New Yorker, could discuss Baylor football and loved symphony concerts. She also was a true wordsmith who could turn the mundane into a work of art. When my sister and I were going through old family photos, we stumbled on her recipe for tuna salad. She wrote:
One can of tuna: Saunter to the pantry. This is of the utmost importance. You are about to create a masterpiece so act like it, for heaven’s sake. Did Michelangelo run pell mell into his marble? And remember, if you choose to share this recipe with a member of the opposite sex, you will be happy to note that this is a 1994 gender neutral instruction sheet. Either male or female can saunter.
Once at the pantry, pull out the can of tuna with a slow flourish. This takes a lot of hand-eye coordination because if used correctly if will disguise the fact that you are madly searching for something else — anything — to go in this blasted can.
One half cup (or to taste) chopped pickles: Life can be made infinitely easier by purchasing pickle relish on a regular basis, but if you do not possess relish, grab the pickle jar and start chopping. Sweet works best. Sour add a challenge. Dill carries a word of caution: when you serve this combination, enthusiastically fork up a big bite, eat with gusto and then with fork poised in the air, say, “I can’t wait to hear what you think about this experiment, honey. You are so good at judging my attempts to keep you from being bored with my cooking.”
One apple, chopped: Apple add a marvelous taste and the crunch is lovely. No apples? Then …
Two stalks of celery, chopped: If the celery has gotten limp awaiting your summons, plunge it into ice cold water and chop very fine. Something chopped fine cannot slump.
One fourth cup of pecans: Hey, pecans are expensive, so save this for company or for those times that you really should have brought home a box of chocolates.
One egg, hard boiled: Out of eggs? Then say, “We are not adding eggs this time, honey. The Johns Hopkins Newsletter says we should wean ourselves away from eggs”
Mayonnaise, to taste: Some nut put up the mayo with just a teaspoon left? This is not a problem. It is an opportunity. Flush the jar with pickle juice, add to the salad. Serve at once with crackers and iced tea.
This recipe carries a never-fail guarantee.
** If there is absolutely nothing in the pantry to add to the can of tuna, drain off the water (heaven forbid you should ever buy tuna with oil) and flake with a fork. Serve this concoction with a racy story, preferably true, which you have been saving for just such an occasion.
