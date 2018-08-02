The Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutans are local celebrities, from Baby Razek to TV-watching Mukah. But these beautiful animals primarily serve as ambassadors for their wild counterparts.
Terri Cox, who has been with the zoo for 25 years, and Johnny Binder, who has 45 years with the Central Texas Zoo and Cameron Park Zoo, met some of those “cousins” on a life-changing trip to Borneo in June.
For three weeks the Texans worked with Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS), which rescues and relocates orangutans back into the wild.
“Most of these animals have been displaced because of deforestation, mainly from logging camps or palm oil plantations,” Terri said. “BOS runs two centers. We were at Samboja Lestari, which had 144 orangutans when we arrived.”
For the first week Terri and Johnny were in quarantine. Because orangutans and humans share 97 percent DNA, it is easy for humans to transmit disease to the animals. During the quarantine period, the pair learned about the facilities and made enrichment items for the primates.
There are up to four steps an orangutan goes through before it can be released back into the wild. The Baby House is for infant animals who were taken as pets or whose mothers died or were killed. Forest School 1 teaches orangutans the things their mothers would teach, such as what to eat and how to climb. Orangutans become more independent in Forest School 2, and they are on their own but monitored on Pre-Release Island.
After graduating from there, they can be released back into the wild but are still monitored by BOS employees.
“We went into the Kehje Sewen forest for the release of five animals,” Terri said. “Each animal that is released has its own team.”
The drive to the forest took 20 hours with a stop at one town for a ceremony with government officials (Terri was interviewed by media about the Cameron Park Zoo’s involvement at this ceremony). A second ceremony took place with tribal people who live near the forest.
“We then loaded onto boats to get to the forest. I was expecting a gentle ride, but we actually went through some pretty big rapids,” Terri said. “Johnny and I were able to do a release. I still can’t talk about it without getting choked up. It is so moving to put that animal back in the forest.”
Many of the orangutans are not able to be released back into the wild, often because of injury, but they still lead good lives the BOS facilities. The Cameron Park Zoo helps raise funds for that through its Quarters for Conservation program.
“BOS runs an impressive organization,” Terri said. “But I did notice some differences with how orangutans are handled. In U.S. zoos we observe protected contact, meaning limited interaction with the animal. But there we witnessed a lot of free contact. For example, when we went to get the animals for transport one did not fully sedate from the tranquilizer dart. That animal crawled on its keeper’s back and was transported to its crate that way. That interaction is so foreign to us.”
Terri and Johnny were invited to BOS by Dr. Jamartin Sihite, CEO of the foundation, while he was on a visit to the U.S. Sihite will be in Waco in late August, and the zoo will host a Conservation Talk with him. This special evening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and will be open to the public. The event will be free but donations to BOS are encouraged.
“This trip to BOS was one of the most amazing experiences of my life,” Terri said. “It was surreal to wake up to the sound of orangutans calling in the forest. I am still pinching myself that it really happened.”
Margarita & Salsa Festival
The heat will be with us for a while, but summer starts winding down in late August. Say farewell to the season at one of Central Texas’ hottest parties — the 23rd annual Margarita & Salsa Festival. Three great performers will hit the stage at the Extraco Events Center on Aug. 25.
The musical entertainment this year features John Baumann, Aaron Watson and Gary Allan. Baumann will get the party started at 7 p.m. Hailed as a “Texas Troubadour on the Rise,” Baumann released his fourth studio album, “Proving Grounds,” to an eager fanbase in June 2017.
The project includes “Old Stone Church,” which earned a spot on Saving Country Music’s Best Songs of 2017 list.
Texas country favorite Aaron Watson takes the stage next. He released his first album, “Aaron Watson — Singers and Songwriters” in 1999 but didn’t gain nationwide attention until the release of his third album, “Shut Up and Dance,” in 2002. In February 2015, his album “The Underdog” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
Gary Allan will round out the evening. Allan made his country music debut in 1996 with the release of his single “Her Man.” Allan’s nine studio and greatest hits albums have produced 26 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the No. 1 hits “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys” (both 2003), “Nothing on but the Radio” (2004) and “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” (2013).
The margarita and salsa contests are back, and it’s free to enter. Restaurants can compete in both the margarita and salsa divisions, while individuals can compete in the margarita division. Sampling cups can be purchased for $10 to all age 21 and older.
Salsa sampling is free for all while supplies last. The chips for the salsa sampling have been provided by H-E-B. All the proceeds from the margarita tasting cups will go to the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship Fund.
Last year, Freebirds World Burrito took home the Judge’s Choice first place for restaurant salsa while Casa Ole won the prize for margaritas. People’s Choice first prize went to Fuzzy Taco Shop for its salsa and Papa Bear’s for margaritas.
In the individual category, HOTF&R Calf Scramble Committee won the Judge’s Choice while HOTF&R Livestock Committee won People’s Choice. There were 17 salsas and 25 margaritas (nine restaurants and 16 individuals) entered in 20217.
Gates for the festival open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show cost $31 in advance, $36 on the day of the show and $200 for VIP. They can be purchased at margaritasalsatix.com or by visiting the Extraco Events Center box office, 4601 Bosque Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or calling 254-224-8282. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. All proceeds from this event benefit the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship Program.
For more information about the Extraco Events Center, visit extracoeventscenter.com.
‘One Ranger’ Talk
A certain mystique surrounds the Texas Rangers (law enforcement not baseball). People love hearing about their past exploits, which paint a portrait of the Old West.
Retired lawman and award-winning author Bob Alexander will share his history of the Texas Rangers at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. “Winchester Warriors — Texas Rangers Transitioning into Lawmen” is hosted by Historic Waco Foundation and is free and open to the public.
A lawman for 40 years, Bob retired as a special agent with the U.S. Treasury Department. He is the author of 17 books, many of which have been published by UNT Press. “Texas Rangers: Lives, Legend, and Legacy,” by Bob and Donaly E. Brice, is a one-volume history of the Texas Rangers.
The authors begin with the earliest Rangers in the pre-Republic years in 1823 and take the story up through the Republic, Mexican War and Civil War. With the advent of the Frontier Battalion, the authors focus in detail on each Company A through F, relating what was happening within each company concurrently. Finally, the book relates the famous episodes of the Rangers that forged their legend, and bring the story up through the 20th century to the present day in the final chapters.
Some of Bob’s other books include “Rawhide Ranger,” “Ira Aten,” “Whiskey River Ranger,” “Six-Shooters and Shifting Sands,” “Bad Company and Burnt Powder,” “Riding Lucifer's Line” and “Winchester Warrior.”
In an article in True West Magazine, Bob said, “What I try to do is try to start without an agenda, develop all of the information that I can, like I was building a case for presentation, and then let the reader be the jury, and never hide my sources of information,”
Bob is a board member for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.
Historic Waco Foundation is undergoing some changes. Jenni Opalinski has joined the staff as the curator. Jenni comes to HWF from Midland, where she was on staff at the Museum of the Southwest since 2011 as their collections and exhibitions manager and registrar.
HWF’s historic homes will now be open to the public more frequently to meet the needs of the community and the tourists who visit Waco. Earle Napier Kinnard and East Terrace are now open six days a week while McCulloch House is also open on Saturdays. In addition to being open on the weekends, McCulloch House is available to be rented for small weddings, meetings and parties. All three historic homes are open on Sunday afternoons from 1 until 4 p.m.
The second Sunday of each month, HWF will host a Family Funday at one of the historic homes. The August Family Funday will be held at Earle Napier Kinnard House and will focus on dolls. Additionally, through Aug. 12, one-of-a-kind vintage Christmas decorations will be on sale at ENK during the Summer Santa Sale.
The exhibit, “A Fashionable Past,” has reopened at East Terrace. Extended by popular demand, this exhibit of dresses from various eras can be found in the downstairs parlors of East Terrace.
For more information about the lecture or other events, visit www.historicwaco.org or call 254-753-5166.
Shortest Race
Waco Today is promoting the city’s own IronMan triathlon that will take place in October, and that is a fabulous event for Waco to host. But I have another race in mind; one that is much more up my alley.
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners (SLACR) presents the Inaugural Brazos River 0.5K! You read that right — 0.5K or one-third of a mile. I might be able to handle that strenuous test of endurance.
The “race” will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Brazos Park East in Waco. All registered participants will receive a custom finisher’s medal, T-shirt, and 0.5K sticker. Participants will receive a free beer to help with hydration. There will even be a costume contest. Prizes for the best male, female and group will be awarded. The proceeds from the event will go to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or MMRF.
Kit Myers, who often organizes virtual races to race funds for cattle dogs, is the woman behind the race.
“I came across the Boerne 0.5K. It blew up and was publicized everywhere,” she said. “I thought the concept was brilliant, so I reached out to the race director. I asked him if I could use the concept here in Waco. He was extremely gracious and told me to run with it. I was looking for a event to host in Waco to benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and this seemed perfect.”
The event has generated a lot of local buzz. Kit calls it the ultimate anti-marathon, anti-athletic event. As of early July about 200 participants were registered; entries will be capped at 300.
The race course is very short! The event will take place at Brazos Park East by the main pavilion. The course starts at the backside of the pavilion, goes along the river and right back to the pavilion.
“Waco Striders will have their big inflatable finish line for us,” Kit said. “Plus, we will have stations along the course to help participants, including a hydration station with Dr Pepper and sugary sweet carbs and a puppy power-up station with adoptable dogs to pet. We are discussing an ‘oxygen’ station as well.
“And once participants finish the strenuous ‘race,’ they can hang out for the after-party and enjoy live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and some food from local food trucks.”
MMRF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. Multiple myeloma is the second-most common blood cancer in the world and is incurable. MMRF’s mission is to accelerate the development of treatment to extend the lives of patients.
“I became involved with the organization in 2014 after my husband was diagnosed with a plasmocytoma in his hip,” Kit said. “It is a form of blood cancer that typically develops into MM. My thinking was if I can raise awareness and money for research, I would be investing in my husband’s future. Luckily, his cancer has been in remission.
“However, a dear friend of ours lost his two-year fight in March. His loss only drove me more to advocate for the organization. So I want to make this event huge.”
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/BrazosRiver05K. Registration is $30 through Sept. 1.